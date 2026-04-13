Bullion Gold Announces the Appointment of Simon Britt as President and Chief Executive Officer

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) ("the Company" or "Bullion") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Simon Britt as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Britt succeeds Mr. Guy Morissette, who has chosen to step down from the day-to-day management and administration of the Company as part of a planned transition with the Board of Directors.

Mr. Britt is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets, and project development in the natural resources and energy sectors. He has successfully led equity and debt financing initiatives and structured strategic partnerships related to infrastructure and resource projects.

Prior to joining Bullion, Mr. Britt held senior management positions with public and private mining companies and served as a strategic advisor to Indigenous organizations and companies in the mining and energy sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montréal and is a member of the Quebec CPA Order.

In his new role, Mr. Britt will be responsible for defining and executing Bullion's growth strategy, including the development of its gold and polymetallic assets in Quebec, optimizing the capital structure, and strengthening the Company's presence with markets and investors.

Gilles Laverdière, Chairman of the Board, stated: "I thank Guy for his dedication and expertise in contributing to and developing Bullion's various mining projects. Simon's arrival marks a significant milestone for the Company. His strong financing expertise, strategic discipline, and ability to create value in complex environments will be major assets in accelerating the development of our projects."

The Company also wishes to thank Mr. Guy Morissette for his commitment and outstanding work as President and CEO. Under his leadership, Bullion achieved significant milestones with the acquisition of quality assets and the Company's market positioning. Guy will remain active within Bullion as a strategic advisor and member of the Technical Committee.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. is a junior mining exploration company operating primarily in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Bousquet (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects.

The Terragold project, consisting of 38 mining cells covering an area of ​​2,060 hectares, is located near the municipality of Senneterre, in Abitibi, Quebec, Canada, in a volcanic geological environment. The gold and silver mineralization is associated with veins linked to the Uniacke deformation corridor, approximately 130 meters wide. Historical drilling has intersected several gold-bearing zones over a length of approximately 2,500 meters and to a depth exceeding 450 meters. The mineralized zone remains open laterally as well as in depth, suggesting significant expansion potential.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Britt
President and CEO
sbritt@bulliongold.ca

Visit our website: www.bulliongold.ca

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292131

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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