On national TV Sat. Feb 19 & Sun. Feb 20, 2022 - BTV-Business Television drops in on emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Evergold Corp. (TSXV: EVER) (OTC Pink: EVGUF) - A spotlight shines on this B.C. focused mineral exploration company that's been flying under the radar. Evergold is on track to duplicate the kind of shareholder value this management team has delivered in the recent past.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) - There's a modern-day gold rush in Newfoundland and Exploits has an early mover advantage, pushing them to the head of the pack. BTV hears about their search for gold deposits.

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) - BTV checks in on Maritime Resources where they've initiated their 2022 exploration drill program in one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTC Pink: PUXPF) - Puma has become a major player in this prolific underexplored gold terrane in New Brunswick. They're led by CEO, Marcel Robillard - a geologist with over 20 years of experience, and are poised for a promising 2022 drill program.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Feb 19 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Feb 20 @ 4:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Feb 19 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Feb 20 @ 4:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Feb 27 @ 8:30am ET

Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (the "2022 EMS"). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 EMS will be held virtually only via live webcast at https:virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com1271 .

At the 2022 EMS, shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution in connection with the distribution of shares of Melius Metals Corp. ("Melius Metals") to Puma's shareholders other than U.S. shareholders (the "Distribution"). This special resolution is to seek shareholder approval for an increase in reduction of stated capital already approved at the previously held annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021. The increase in the reduction of stated capital is proposed to reduce any potential fiscal impact on Puma's shareholders considering anticipated changes to Melius Metals' listing price. The fair market value for the Melius Metals shares is expected to be between $0.25 to $0.35, which is significantly above the $0.10 initially expected at the benefit of all Puma's shareholders.

Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings Clarification on Previous Drill Intercept

Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings Clarification on Previous Drill Intercept

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims (the "South-East Moose Brook Property") contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha (see Figure 1). Williams Brook returned 5.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ). A typo occurred in the final version of the news and should have been written 5.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres as shown in the Figure 1 and well described in the press release Sept. 15, 2021. The new claims cover a very prospective area that has seen little exploration in the past.

Puma's properties are located in an emerging Gold District with great potential. To ensure its control of the area, the Company secured the most prospective claims surrounding the core of the Williams Brook property.

Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings

Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims (the "South-East Moose Brook Property") contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha (see Figure 1). Williams Brook returned 50.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ) and remains the focus of the Company's 2022 exploration program. The new claims cover a very prospective area that has seen little exploration in the past.

Figure 1: Puma's landholdings in northern New Brunswick is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ac6937-b649-48e0-806a-41f458e8b9f5

Puma Exploration Reports Up to 371 G/T Gold in Surface Rock Samples*

Puma Exploration Reports Up to 371 G/T Gold in Surface Rock Samples*

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has identified additional high-grade gold targets at its Williams Brook Gold Project located in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. A grab sample returned 371.00 gt Au* the highest gold-grade reported to date. Today's results are part of Puma's Fall 2021 stripping program at the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), where many new quartz veins were discovered and sampled (see Figure 1). Based on the Company's previous success drilling high-grade gold areas identified at surface (grab sample* of 240.00 gt Au returned 5.55 gt Au over 50.15 m at depth see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release), this high-grade gold area is the first priority target of Puma's 2022 10,000 metres drilling program.

Figure 1: Location of reported grab samples at the OGT and associated first priority drilling targets accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bc203ba-c43a-4e7c-ad78-c19493b5e6ce

Puma Exploration Launches Its 2022 Exploration Program and Announces up to 51.70 G/T Gold in Surface Grab Samples*

Puma Exploration Launches Its 2022 Exploration Program and Announces up to 51.70 G/T Gold in Surface Grab Samples*

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2022 Exploration Program at its Flagship Williams Brook Gold Property located in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The 2022 program (see December 17, 2021, News Release) includes an initial 10,000 metres diamond drilling program that will target the most prospective areas identified to date of the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT").

The drilling program, expected to begin on January 17, will target the most promising gold zones of the OGT discovered in 2021 through surface exploration work (see Figure 1). The inaugural 2,300 metres of drilling at the OGT's Lynx Zone returned 5.50 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB21-02 (see Sept.15, 2021, News Release). Building on that success, the 2022 drilling at the OGT will focus on the currently excavated, mapped, and sampled 750-metres trend to maximize success.

Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation (see Figure 1 ).

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 4.3 Metres Grading 12.8 Grams per Tonne Gold and 1,825 Grams per Tonne Silver at Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Intersects 4.3 Metres Grading 12.8 Grams per Tonne Gold and 1,825 Grams per Tonne Silver at Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") releases results of an additional 7 drill holes, which have intersected significant gold and silver mineralization at the Skukum Creek Deposit (Figure 1) on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project"), in southern Yukon. The Company is awaiting assay results from the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 exploration program.

Highlights of in-fill and step out drilling results for Rainbow zone (Figure 2) of the Skukum Creek Deposit:

Graycliff Exploration Completes Phase Three Drilling at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Completes Phase Three Drilling at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

High-grade gold mineralized zone open in all directions

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed Phase Three drilling (see press release dated June 3, 2021) at its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The program successfully expanded the extent of alteration, quartz veining and gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at Recent Halfway Discovery, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at Recent Halfway Discovery, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of twelve (12) previously partially announced and five (5) new drill holes confirming the recent gold discovery at the Halfway zone, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Bam Bam Plans Expanded Soil Geochemistry Coverage at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Bam Bam Plans Expanded Soil Geochemistry Coverage at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an expanded soil sampling program is planned for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program is designed to expand on the very encouraging results reported from the 2021 program (see Bam Bam News Release October 14, 2021). The 2021 soil sampling program expanded the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the Copper-Gold Target zones however the anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/114037_5cd200dab42019fb_001.jpg
 
Figure 1. Target Map with Gridded Cu in Soils

Gold Bull Resources

The Resource Maven Writes an Overview of Gold Bull Resources

There are no guarantees gold has stabilized but Gold Bull Resources (TSXV:GBRC, OTC:GBRCF, FRA:A2V5) presents an opportunity to take advantage of in this downtrodden market moment, according to Gwen Preston of Resourcemaven.ca.

