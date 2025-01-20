Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

gold in new brunswick

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc.(TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has started a new drilling campaign at the Mirage project located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The program, consisting of a minimum 5,000 meters, will focus on several untested exploration targets east and west of the Central Zone corridor. In a second phase, BRW will target potential expansions of MR-3, MR-6 and the stacked dyke system along their lateral extensions and at depth.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “I am particularly excited to see this new campaign begin at Mirage as many of the planned targets in this campaign are undrilled, unlike during the prior summer campaign. These new targets are located along the Central Zone corridor where we have consistently seen the largest pegmatites at Mirage, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes. Due to logistical constraints, we have been unable to drill them until now.

Figure 1: Mirage Target Location

Mirage Project Drill Program

The 2025 winter campaign is anticipated to drill a minimum of 5,000 meters over a period of three months. The campaign will have two priority objectives: test several undrilled targets across the Mirage project and continue step-out drilling for MR-3, MR-6 and the stacked dyke system (see Figure 1).

These high-priority undrilled targets were uncovered in the 2023 and 2024 prospecting campaigns or through subsequent geophysical surveys and consist of spodumene-bearing pegmatites outcropping at surface and low gravimetric anomalies with neighbouring geochemical lithium anomalies. Their proximity to shallow lakes makes them ideal candidates for ice drilling, and due to the warmer winter and poor ice formation in 2024, BRW was unable to previously access them.

In the Central Zone, drilling will initially test the MR-6 to the north where it remains open and continue to follow the MR-3 dyke down-dip to the south. Interestingly, previous drilling at MR-3 indicated potential for thickening of the dyke (see news release dated January 9 2025). BRW will also look to drill the stacked dyke system to the east where it remains open with several significant intercepts.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@brwexplo.ca)

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ); to receive an Investor Presentation

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT: 1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the last results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This campaign focused on the Central Zone including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see October 8, 2024 press release ) and has continued to intersect wide and well-mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

Highlights include:

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $4.8M

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $4.8M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") which was upsized with aggregate gross proceeds of $4,809,370.20 from the sale of the following:

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $3M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $3M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

Brunswick Exploration Significantly Expands its Holdings in Greenland Following Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Significantly Expands its Holdings in Greenland Following Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that, following the recent discovery of spodumene near Nuuk, Greenland, it has applied for additional licenses in the Nuuk area. The Company has also increased its holdings in new regions of Western Greenland subsequent to further compilation work including the Disko Bay and Uummannaq areas.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "With the lithium potential of Greenland newly confirmed, we have rapidly consolidated all high priority targets in western Greenland. BRW now controls one of the most significant grassroot exploration portfolios in Greenland and is the only company actively exploring for lithium in the country. Our new holdings all benefit from proximity to communities and tidal water to ensure that logistical and infrastructure needs are in place for potential future development. Between our new Ivisaartoq discovery and our expanded portfolio, we look forward to launching a major lithium exploration initiative in 2025 across Greenland as soon as possible. We are very keen to work with the Greenlandic communities, government and European Commission as we launch this exciting endeavor."

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has discovered a lithium-bearing pegmatite containing spodumene within the company's Nuuk License, located roughly 90 kilometers north-east of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland (Figure 1). The newly discovered pegmatite outcrop is open in all directions and is part of a significant evolved pegmatite field measuring over 20 kilometers long known as the Ivisaartoq Field, marking the first confirmed lithium discovery in the country.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are delighted to announce the first hard rock lithium discovery in Greenland. This discovery was made near the end of our field season after spending limited time in the country and leveraged Brunswick's strong exploration expertise. Prior to our discovery at Ivisaartoq, there were no confirmed showings in Greenland and it demonstrates the strong potential for additional discoveries across the entire country which has never been previously explored for lithium. Importantly, it represents a significant opportunity for the Company as we remain first movers for lithium exploration in Greenland."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining Issue Final Reminder to Tender to Agnico Eagle's All Cash 58% Premium Offer Expiring January 23, 2025

  • Offer is expiring on January 23, 2025
  • Agnico is committed to the Offer at $1.67 in cash, which represents a 58% premium to O3 Mining's closing price on December 11, 2024
  • 39% of outstanding shares of O3 Mining signed lock-up agreements to tender to the Offer
  • Offer unanimously recommended by Board and Special Committee of O3 Mining
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining") provide O3 Mining shareholders with a final reminder to tender to Agnico Eagle's friendly all cash offer to acquire 100% of the common shares of O3 Mining ("Common Shares") at $1.67 per share (the "Offer"), which is expiring on January 23, 2025 at 11:59 pm (EST) .

O3 Mining Inc. Logo (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

Tender Shares for Prompt Payment

O3 Mining shareholders are strongly encouraged to tender their Common Shares to the Offer prior to January 23, 2025 to ensure prompt receipt of the Offer price of $1.67 per Common Share. If the conditions to the Offer are satisfied or waived by the expiry time, Agnico Eagle will take-up and pay for any Common Shares tendered prior to expiry by January 28, 2025 .

All directors and officers of O3 Mining and several of O3 Mining's largest shareholders, representing approximately 39% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, entered into lock-up agreements under which they agreed to tender their Common Shares to the Offer.

O3 Mining shareholders are encouraged to tender their Common Shares as soon as possible to ensure intermediaries have sufficient time to process their requests. The board of directors of O3 Mining continues to unanimously recommend that O3 Mining shareholders tender their Common Shares to the Offer.

Agnico Eagle's Intentions

Agnico is committed to the Offer at $1.67 . Assuming the 66 2/3% minimum tender condition for the Offer is satisfied or waived, Agnico Eagle intends to complete the Offer and acquire 100% of any remaining Common Shares in a second-step transaction. Agnico Eagle is not required to reach a 90% tender threshold under the Offer to acquire 100% of O3 Mining. The closing of the second-step transaction and the payment for any Common Shares acquired thereunder is not expected to occur before the second quarter of 2025.

How do I tender my Common Shares?

Shareholder   Type

How do I tender my Common Shares?

Beneficial Shareholders – Most shareholders
are beneficial shareholders. This means your
Common Shares are held through a broker,
bank or other intermediary, and you do not have
a share certificate or DRS advice

Contact your bank or your broker
immediately and instruct them to tender
your Common Shares to the Offer

Registered Shareholders – You are a
registered shareholder if you hold your Common
Shares directly (through a share certificate, DRS
advice or other method of direct ownership)

Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Phone:       1-877-452-7184 (toll-free)
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

If you have any questions or require any assistance with tendering your Common Shares to the Offer, please contact our Depositary and Information Agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll-Free:       1-877-452-7184
Outside North America :          +1-416-304-0211
E-mail: assistance@laurelhill.com

Visit us at www.agnicoeagle.com/Offer-for-O3-Mining to receive the most up-to-date information about the Offer.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer in Québec, Canada , adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine. O3 Mining owns a 100% interest in all its properties (128,680 hectares) in Québec. Its principal asset is the Marban Alliance project in Québec, which O3 Mining has advanced over the last five years to the cusp of its next stage of development, with the expectation that the project will deliver long-term benefits to stakeholders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico , with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations about future events as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information and statements are based on estimates of management by O3 Mining and Agnico Eagle, at the time they were made, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Offer, including the anticipated timing of expiration, mechanics, take up, funding, completion and settlement; the ability of Agnico Eagle to complete the transactions contemplated by the Offer; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to consummate the Offer; a second step transaction pursuant to which Agnico Eagle may acquire 100% of O3 Mining, including the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to consummate such second step transaction. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining that all conditions to completion of the Offer will be satisfied or waived; the ability of Agnico Eagle to acquire 100% of the Common Shares in a subsequent transaction; the decision by Agnico Eagle to extend, or not, the expiry time of the Offer; that any conditions to a subsequent second-step transaction will be satisfied or waived. Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining caution that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining believe, or believed at the time, to be reasonable expectations and assumptions, there is no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither O3 Mining, nor Agnico Eagle nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. O3 Mining and Agnico Eagle do not undertake, and assume no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Download Press Release (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-and-o3-mining-issue-final-reminder-to-tender-to-agnico-eagles-all-cash-58-premium-offer-expiring-january-23-2025-302355993.html

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/21/c7665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Multiple high-grade gold intercepts confirm 1km mineralised trend at Rockland

Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX: DUN) (“Dundas Minerals”, “Dundas” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce highly encouraging 1 metre sample assay results from its recently completed drilling campaign within granted Mining Lease M 24/974 (‘’Rockland’’), at the Windanya Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
andrew o'donnell, stock chart

Andrew O'Donnell: Gold, Silver, Energy Transition — Where I'm Putting My Money in 2025

Andrew O'Donnell, founder of the Market Mindset, discussed the sectors he's bullish on in 2025, mentioning gold and silver, as well as uranium. He also shared his thoughts on what it will take to bring generalist investors back into the mining sector.

For O'Donnell, cryptocurrency enthusiasm makes it clear that people are willing to put money into high-risk, high-reward sectors — the question is how the resource industry can attract more of this capital.

"All you'd need to do is take a big stance, top down from government, and spend three months to convince people — to reroute the conversation from being 'all extraction is bad' to 'if you want to save the Earth, extraction is the only answer,'" he told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less

