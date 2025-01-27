Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration
Exploring Diverse, Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Canada
Lithium Investing

Brunswick Exploration CEO Outlines Bright Future for Lithium in 2025

Brunswick Exploration CEO Outlines Bright Future for Lithium in 2025

“Québec is blessed with a significant number of world-class assets, and Mirage sits in one of the most exciting areas in James Bay in Québec,” said Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration.

Despite a challenging year for lithium in 2024, optimism abounds for the sector in the new year, according to Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF).

Speaking at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, he highlighted strong growth in lithium demand driven by renewable energy developments and the increasing need for energy storage solutions.

“When you think about 2024, it definitely was a challenging year, but it's not all bad. Lithium demand grew more aggressively than what people expected,” Charles said.

He cited the daily installation of 1 gigawatt of solar power globally as a major driver for lithium batteries, which store excess energy. This growing demand, he argued, sets the stage for a healthier lithium market in the coming year.

Charles also discussed Brunswick Exploration’s key projects. The Mirage project in Québec has been a focal point, with nearly 17,000 meters drilled since its discovery in late 2023 and plans for an additional 5,000 to 7,000 meters in 2025.

“Québec is blessed with a significant number of world-class assets, and Mirage sits in one of the most exciting areas in James Bay in Québec, having some pretty interesting neighbors across the board, (like) Patriot Battery Metals (TSX:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) and Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF),” Charles said.

Beyond Canada, Brunswick Exploration is pioneering lithium exploration in Greenland. The company staked a portfolio in 2024 and made a discovery near Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, within weeks. Charles emphasized Greenland’s untapped potential and strategic advantages, including accessibility and first-mover status.

“We're going to be going back there this year. There's a lot more work that needs to be done, so it's going to be another pretty exciting year for Brunswick Exploration, irrespective of what the lithium price does,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF,FWB:1XQ). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Brunswick Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Brunswick Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Brunswick Explorationand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

