Precious Metals Investing News
Brunswick Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in central New Brunswick, totaling 42,737 hectares. The Properties collectively comprise an expansion to the Catamaran claims located roughly 30 kilometers southeast of Plaster Rock and the Hawkshaw claims located roughly 24 kilometers northwest of Fredericton. Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “We have now ...

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in central New Brunswick, totaling 42,737 hectares. The Properties collectively comprise an expansion to the Catamaran claims (see press release dated December 2 nd ) located roughly 30 kilometers southeast of Plaster Rock and the Hawkshaw claims located roughly 24 kilometers northwest of Fredericton.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We have now compiled and acquired the most prospective lithium and tin targets across Quebec and New Brunswick. BRW is one of the only companies to assemble regional, grass roots critical metals projects across multiple safe jurisdictions in Eastern Canada. Phase 1 prospecting along with soil/stream geochemical sampling will begin in Q2 2022. We are thrilled to have secured such a prospective portfolio and look forward to expanding it further in order to discover new mineral deposits that will meet the needs of the rapidly developing green economy."

Compilation work utilized specific geological criteria as well as regional government till and rock geochemistry data, which allowed the Company to highlight previously ignored pegmatite fields with high potential for lithium mineralization within geologically favourable areas in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick - Catamaran Lithium Project Overview

The Properties comprise 8 claims and 1,821 units with a total surface area of 40,363 hectares. They are located roughly 30 kilometers south east of Plaster Rock and roughly 30 kilometers east of Florenceville-Bristol. Including previously staked ground, the property is host to over 60 pegmatites that have seen little to no exploration work. Till samples collected by the Government of New Brunswick were taken at roughly 2-kilometer spacing and are underlain by pegmatitic granites and gneissic to migmatitic sediments from the Devonian and Ordovician. Highlights from the survey include an 11-kilometer till anomaly containing 9 samples between 53 to 103 ppm Li, neighboring known beryllium and pegmatite occurrences.

New Brunswick - Hawkshaw Lithium Project Overview

The Properties comprise 1 claim and 106 units with a total surface area of 2,374 hectares. They are located roughly 24 kilometers north west of Fredericton. Government of New Brunswick till samples were taken at roughly 2-kilometer spacing and are underlain by sediments and granites from the Devonian and Silurian. There is a Be, Mo, W occurrence in close proximity to the property and highlights from the survey include 90 and 155 ppm Li in till.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager New Brunswick of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President ( info@BRWexplo.com ).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration TSXV:BRW Gold Investing
BRW:TCM
amy satov

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading... Show less

Allegiant Gold Announces a C$4.0 Million Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold Corporation for Exploration at the Eastside Property

Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant" or the "Company") (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce a C$4,014,404 financing and strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corporation (" Kinross") (NYSE: KGC, TSX: K) which will accelerate the exploration and development activities at the Eastside property in Nevada. On closing Kinross will own 9.9% of the then issued shares of Allegiant.

Kinross operates the Round Mountain gold mine, located across the valley from Allegiant's Eastside project. Round Mountain is one of the largest open pit gold mines in the United States.

Keep reading... Show less
Platinex Announces Appointment of Sam Kiri as Director

Platinex Announces Appointment of Sam Kiri as Director

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Kiri, CFA to the company's Board of Directors, where he will chair the Audit Committee.

Sam has over 20 years capital markets and asset management experience in North America, Europe, and the Pacific Rim, with a primary focus on the mining and energy sectors. He was an equity analyst for the Scotia Pacific Rim Mutual Fund and one of the founders of Proactive Investors, a global media network which provides information on capital market activities, with considerable focus on the mining Sector. In addition, he is involved in cross border capital markets with ASX, and London AIM companies onto the Toronto Stock Exchange. Sam was involved in macro policy research with focus on the impact of geo-politics on the energy and mining sectors. His past and present clients include Medley Global Advisors (US), Zimmerman Adams International (UK), CRU Group (UK) and Roskill/Wood Mackenzie (UK) global research institution specialized in Battery Metals and Industrial Minerals. Sam's education includes a B. Sc. In Mechanical Engineering – (Petroleum Refining) and he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (London).

Keep reading... Show less
Vanstar Mining Enters into a Definitive Option Agreement with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno Property and Plans 4,000-Meter Drill Program

Vanstar Mining Enters into a Definitive Option Agreement with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno Property and Plans 4,000-Meter Drill Program

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on November 29, 2021, it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") for the Bousquet-Odyno gold project (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, IAMGOLD has granted Vanstar an option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property, which is comprised of 37 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,492 ha and is located directly south of highway 117 between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Malartic in the Province of Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, which are substantially similar to those in the letter of intent, Vanstar has the option to complete as operator a minimum of $4M in exploration expenditures over 4 years and will have the right to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property, by completing the following steps:

Keep reading... Show less
Sarama Resources Logo

Sarama Resources Files Prospectus for Proposed Dual Listing on The Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has lodged a prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in relation to its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") (the "Prospectus").

Keep reading... Show less
gold coins with stock chart

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Almaden Minerals Rises Over 50 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,523.87 early last Friday (March 11).

The index was on track to finish the week almost neutral after it rebounded on Thursday (March 10) on the back of rising resource stocks. It ultimately finished the period at 21,454.99.

Looking over to metals, gold was set to achieve its second consecutive weekly gain, but was steady on Friday as investors turned their attention to a potential US interest rate hike. For its part, palladium set a record high last week on the back of supply disruption concerns caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Keep reading... Show less

Barrick's Interest in Reunion Gold Corporation Decreases Below 10%

Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that following the completion by Reunion Gold Corporation ("Reunion") of its bought deal private placement common share offering on February 24, 2022 (the "Private Placement"), Barrick's interest in Reunion has decreased below 10% to approximately 9.9875% of Reunion's issued and outstanding common shares. Barrick did not participate in the Private Placement and continues to own 81,150,000 common shares of Reunion (the "Reunion Shares").

Under the terms of the investor rights agreement entered into between Barrick and Reunion in connection with Barrick's initial investment in Reunion on December 1, 2017, as amended, Barrick was entitled to certain rights for so long as Barrick held not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reunion. As a result of Barrick's interest in Reunion decreasing below 10%, such rights have terminated. Barrick continues to have a right of first refusal under the investor rights agreement in respect of certain mineral projects that are subject to the strategic alliance agreement entered into between Barrick and Reunion on February 3, 2019 as well as Reunion's Dorlin, Haute Mana and Boulanger Projects.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×