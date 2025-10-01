Brookfield Holds $4B+ First Close for Fourth Global Infrastructure Debt Fund

Brookfield announced today that it has raised over $4 billion for the first closing of Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund IV ("BID IV" or the "Fund"), reflecting continued significant support from both existing and new investors.

The Fund targets high yield debt investments for infrastructure assets and businesses backed by regulated, contracted, or concession-based cash flows. Brookfield is a trusted partner of choice to borrowers given its extensive asset knowledge, relationships and solutions-focused financing structures in sectors where it has deep operational experience. In addition, the Fund provides investors the opportunity to diversify their exposure to infrastructure and private credit.

Hadley Peer Marshall, Co-Head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt and Structured Solutions businesses, said: "We are grateful for the support of our existing and new institutional partners as we continue to grow our strategy. Borrowers are increasingly seeking alternative sources of capital that can provide flexible structures, speed of execution, and certainty of funding from knowledgeable lenders—needs that Brookfield is uniquely positioned to meet."

Ian Simes, Co-Head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt and Structured Solutions businesses, said: "Demand for capital to support infrastructure growth is substantial, creating strong opportunities to partner with leading companies and finance their infrastructure businesses. Brookfield has been at the forefront of this market, delivering tailored capital solutions and building a strong global pipeline."

Brookfield's Infrastructure Credit platform has been actively investing across its core sectors, including renewable power and data infrastructure, deploying over $4 billion of capital in 2024. Recent investments include a $750 million credit facility to Crusoe to support the growth and scaling of their AI factories and a $150 million credit facility to Qair Polska, a leading Polish renewable platform.

In 2023, the previous vintage of the Infrastructure Debt strategy ("BID III"), closed with $6 billion of capital commitments, making it the world's largest private infrastructure debt fund at that time.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

Brookfield's Credit business manages approximately $332 billion of assets globally, as of August 6, 2025, focused on a broad range of private credit investment strategies, including infrastructure, renewables, real estate, asset backed, and corporate credit. Return profiles span investment grade, sub-investment grade, and opportunistic. The business combines Brookfield's substantial direct investment platform which has been developed over several decades, with strategic partners, including Oaktree Capital Management, Castlelake, LCM Partners, 17Capital, and Primary Wave Music. As one of the world's largest and most experienced credit managers globally, Brookfield's Credit business delivers flexible, specialized capital solutions to borrowers, and seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com .

