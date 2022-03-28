Market NewsInvesting News

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you. POLY Under the terms of the agreement, POLY will be acquired by HP Inc. . POLY’s shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of POLY common stock owned. The transaction is ...

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

POLY (NYSE - POLY)

Under the terms of the agreement, POLY will be acquired by HP Inc. ("HP") (NYSE - HPQ). POLY's shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of POLY common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $3.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the POLY Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether HP is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/poly-nyse-poly/ .

Columbia Care Inc. (OTC - CCHWF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Columbia Care will be acquired by Cresco Labs ("Cresco Labs") (OTC - CRLBF). Shareholders of Columbia Care will receive 0.5579 of a subordinate voting share of Cresco Labs for each Columbia Care common share held, subject to adjustment, representing total consideration enterprise value of approximately $2 billion based on the closing price of Cresco Labs shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange as of March 22, 2022. The investigation concerns whether the Columbia Care Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Cresco Labs is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/columbia-care-inc-otc-cchwf/ .

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE - Y)

Under the terms of the agreement, Alleghany will be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway ("Berkshire") (NYSE - BRK.A; BRK.B). Alleghany's shareholders will receive $848.02 in cash for each share of Alleghany common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $11.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Alleghany Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Berkshire is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/alleghany-corporation-nyse-y/ .

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE - PLAN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Anaplan will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Anaplan's shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash for each share of Anaplan common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $10.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Anaplan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/anaplan-inc-nyse-plan/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF
AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at the 14th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference in New York City on April 6th

AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at the 14th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference in New York City on April 6th

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14 th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference, taking place on April 4-6, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, April 6 th at 11:15 am ET.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempsana Signs Partnership with GAMA Corp to Launch New Product Offerings and Brands

Hempsana Signs Partnership with GAMA Corp to Launch New Product Offerings and Brands

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GAMA Corp (" GAMA ") to co-manufacture and distribute new products and well recognized brands from the United States to the Canadian and International Markets for both recreational and medicinal use.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CANNABIS AMNESTY PARTNERS WITH TOQi, AURORA CANNABIS TO CREATE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY WITH FIRST TOQi FELLOWSHIP

Fellowship Aims to Bring Justice + Equality to Communities Harmed by Cannabis Criminalization; Applications Now Open for Two Summer Interns

TOQi Technologies Ltd ., award-winning creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty a not-for-profit organization dedicated to righting the historical wrongs created by cannabis prohibition, to launch the TOQi Fellowship for Cannabis Amnesty . The inaugural Fellows, who will begin their internships during the summer of 2022, will also be supported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a global leader in the medical and recreational cannabis industry, committed to high quality products and access for patients and consumers. This paid internship is designed to create economic opportunities for people from communities harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition while increasing Cannabis Amnesty's capacity to develop groundbreaking advocacy and programming.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant on top of US$100 dollar bill

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs to Buy Fellow MSO Columbia Care

A new blockbuster deal in the US cannabis space looks set to change the landscape of the industry.

Also this week, a Canadian producer continued the M&A trend in the space with its own purchase.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Columbia Care Inc.

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Care Inc. ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CCHWF) in connection with its proposed merger with Cresco Labs ("Cresco") (OTCQX: CRLBF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco for each share of Columbia Care common stock owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.25 based upon Cresco's March 24, 2022 closing price of $5.82 . Upon completion of the transaction, Cresco shareholders will own approximately 65% and Columbia Care shareholders will own only 35% of the combined company.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Columbia Care shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cchwf
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7 th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether: (i) Columbia Care's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Columbia Care's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-columbia-care-inc-301511011.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Announces Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application

Adastra Announces Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce it completed the submission of its application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License ("Dealer's License") on March 23, 2022 .

Adastra Holdings Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

A Dealer's License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities:

  • Procure controlled substances, including by import, synthesis, propagation, cultivation, and harvesting of psychedelic mushrooms for Psilocybin extraction;
  • Research and manufacture controlled substances such as Psilocybin and Psilocin;
  • Business-to-business sale of controlled substances, including by export

Known as a high-capacity processor of cannabis concentrates and extract products, and co-manufacturer for sought after Canadian brands, Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps to become a licensed tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-MeO-DMT, and LSD. When the Dealer's License is formally approved, Adastra expects to conduct the majority of this work out of its 13,500 square foot, purpose-built extraction, and production facility located in Langley, BC .

The Dealer's License application was originally filed in September, 2021 with a Health Canada audit performed on March 9, 2022 . Adastra responded to Health Canada's request for more information and successfully submitted its Dealer's License application on March 23 . Unless Health Canada comes back with an additional request for information, the Company expects the Dealer's License to be received by early April 2022 .

"We see the expansion of our capabilities as a significant opportunity for Adastra's partners and shareholders," said Michael Forbes , Director and CEO, Adastra. "We are known in the cannabis industry as a reliable partner to many licensed producers and believe broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will strengthen our cash flow and profitability. We are excited for what the future holds at Adastra."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the anticipated grant of the Dealer's License by Health Canada; the activities that the Company could conduct with a Dealer's License; the Company's expectations to conduct a majority of its work out of the extraction and production facility in Langley, BC upon approval of the Dealer's License; the effect that broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will have on the Company's cash flow and profitability; the changing regulations surrounding certain psychedelics and associated treatments; societal acceptance of psychedelic treatments; the ability of the Company to conduct testing, production, or sales of any compounds beyond cannabis; and the ability of the Company to work with partners such as medical doctors, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies if it is permitted to conduct extraction research and develop psychedelic compounds. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding multiple controlled substances; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c9996.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×