Brixton Metals Targets High-grade Silver and Copper in BC and Ontario

Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB,OTCQB:BBBXF) Chairman, CEO, President and Director Gary Thompson revealed that following drilling commencement at Langis, the company is seeking to advance all its assets.

Its flagship project, Thorn, is located in Northwest BC, and assays from recent sampling returned up to 2.16 percent copper and 39 grams per tonne silver at the Cirque East target.

Langis, on the other hand, is located within the Timiskaming First Nation's traditional territory in Ontario and has demonstrated promising silver-cobalt recoveries ranging from 88 to 98 percent, with assays showing values of up to 18 percent silver and 16 percent cobalt.

Thompson said the company is also pushing to get enough drilling at Hudson Bay mine and Langis, two past-producing high-grade silver mines. “We're looking to get enough drilling on those to get them into a resource category,” he shared.

Watch the full interview with Brixton Metals Chairman, CEO, President and Director Gary Thompson above.