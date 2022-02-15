Bristol-Myers Squibb Company today announced that it has priced a public offering of senior unsecured notes in a combined aggregate principal amount of $6 billion . The Notes will be issued in four tranches: $1,750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.950% notes due 2032, $1,250,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.550% notes due 2042, $2,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.700% notes due ...

