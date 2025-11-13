Bright MLS to Integrate ICE's Paragon Connect into Its Technology Ecosystem

ICE Mortgage Technology, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), and Bright MLS, the nation's largest multiple listing service (MLS), today announced that Bright MLS will integrate ICE's Paragon Connect MLS platform into its technology ecosystem to support its future growth.

Paragon Connect is a mobile-first MLS platform that allows real estate professionals to research, collaborate and manage listings from anywhere. Built on a modern architecture, Paragon Connect offers API integrations, advanced collaboration tools and powerful customization tools that help agents stay competitive.

"Our relationship with ICE allows us to expand access to the Bright experience beyond our traditional geographic borders in a way that respects how agents and brokers already work," said Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS. "We're committed to innovation that empowers agents, and this is one more way Bright is making the MLS more accessible and useful in a rapidly changing marketplace."

As the next-gen evolution of Paragon MLS, Paragon Connect offers collaboration tools and actionable market analytics from a central, customizable dashboard. With the ability to maintain listings and generate comparative market analyses via browser and mobile app, Paragon Connect allows real estate professionals to manage their business across devices with confidence.

"We're proud to support Bright MLS's growth with a modern MLS platform designed for how real estate professionals work today," said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. "More than ever, agents and brokers need the flexibility and speed to access high-performing tools from anywhere. Paragon Connect offers exactly that — helping real estate professionals stay connected to homebuyers pursuing the American dream."

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states—Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia—and the District of Columbia. In 2024 alone, Bright powered more than 430,000 listings, far outpacing other large MLSs. Bright was built to lead. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions and best-in-class tools designed to push organized real estate forward, creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace. Bright Solutions, the company's new suite of SaaS products, helps real estate professionals meet the challenges of a rapidly changing landscape. Learn more at BrightMLS.com .

Source: Intercontinental Exchange
Category: Mortgage Technology

ICE Media Contact:
Johnna Szegda
johnna.szegda@ice.com
+1 (404) 798-1155

ICE Investor Contact:
Katia Gonzalez
katia.gonzalez@ice.com
+1 (678) 981-3882

Bright Media Contact:
Christy Reap
christy.reap@brightmls.com

