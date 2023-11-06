Brien Lundin: Gold Finding Excuses to Rise, How to Approach Uranium Stocks

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

Forte Minerals Acquires the Alto Ruri Epithermal Gold Prospect Near Barrick's Pierina Mine in Central Perú

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Galloper Gold: At the Forefront of Newfoundland’s ‘Gold Rush’

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold Finding Excuses to Rise, How to Approach Uranium Stocks

Brien Lundin spoke about gold and uranium at the New Orleans Investment Conference, saying that overall he continues to see a "generational opportunity" in junior mining stocks.

Brien Lundin: Gold Finding Excuses to Rise, How to Approach Uranium Stocks

The war in the Middle East has pushed the gold price up, but it's not the only factor that's causing the yellow metal to rise. Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, said it's also responding to turmoil in the Treasuries space.

"All the old relationships are breaking right now, which kind of signals a turning point in the market," he explained. "The one common characteristic is that gold is finding excuses to rise. Even when Treasury yields go up, even when they go down; even when the dollar index goes up, even when it goes down. So the correlations are different, they're breaking."

Lundin also discussed his positive outlook on uranium and shared where he sees the most opportunity right now.

"The place to be right now is those companies that are on the verge of production or being acquired by those companies that suddenly get stronger because they get appreciation of their market value," he said.

Watch the interview above for more from Lundin on gold and uranium. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
gold investinggold outlookuranium investinguranium outlookGold Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21794.56+200.60
TSXV575.53+0.62
DOW38791.35+130.30
S&P 5005157.36+52.60
NASD16273.38+241.83
ASX7733.50+9.30

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2157.91-3.62
Silver24.34-0.03
Copper3.920.00
Oil79.49+0.56
Heating Oil2.71+0.01
Natural Gas1.80-0.02
×
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.