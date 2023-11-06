- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Brien Lundin: Gold Finding Excuses to Rise, How to Approach Uranium Stocks
Brien Lundin spoke about gold and uranium at the New Orleans Investment Conference, saying that overall he continues to see a "generational opportunity" in junior mining stocks.
The war in the Middle East has pushed the gold price up, but it's not the only factor that's causing the yellow metal to rise. Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, said it's also responding to turmoil in the Treasuries space.
"All the old relationships are breaking right now, which kind of signals a turning point in the market," he explained. "The one common characteristic is that gold is finding excuses to rise. Even when Treasury yields go up, even when they go down; even when the dollar index goes up, even when it goes down. So the correlations are different, they're breaking."
Lundin also discussed his positive outlook on uranium and shared where he sees the most opportunity right now.
"The place to be right now is those companies that are on the verge of production or being acquired by those companies that suddenly get stronger because they get appreciation of their market value," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Lundin on gold and uranium. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
