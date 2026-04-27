BriaCell Announces Six Clinical Data Presentations at ASCO 2026

BriaCell Announces Six Clinical Data Presentations at ASCO 2026

  • Final randomized Phase 2 Bria-IMT™ survival and quality of life data to be presented
  • Biomarker analyses from the ongoing Phase 3 study evaluating predictors of response

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce three clinical data poster presentations and three publication-only abstracts at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place May 29-June 2, 2026 at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois. The details of the poster presentation sessions and publish-only abstracts are listed below.

Abstract Title: Survival with Bria-IMT + CPI in advanced metastatic breast cancer at 12 and 24 months.
Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Breast Cancer—Metastatic
Poster Board: 222
Date and Time: June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Abstract Title: Quality of life and treatment tolerability of Bria-IMT + CPI in metastatic breast cancer.
Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Breast Cancer—Metastatic
Poster Board: 221
Date and Time: June 1, 2026, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT   

Abstract Title: Monitoring blood-based biomarkers as early predictors of progression-free survival in a randomized Bria-ABC phase 3 trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer: An ongoing analysis.
Session Type/Title: Poster Session - Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
Poster Board: 442
Date and Time: May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT   

Publication-Only Abstract Title: Cell-based second-generation immunotherapy BC1 in metastatic breast cancer.

Publication-Only Abstract Title: Liquid biopsy to stratify metastatic breast cancer progression risk using multi-analyte cell subtyping prior to systemic therapy.

Publication-Only Abstract Title: Monitoring PD-L1 expression in circulating cancer associated cells for prediction of clinical outcomes in metastatic breast cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Presentation details will become available upon publication of the abstracts by ASCO on May 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about the presentation of three clinical data posters and three publication-only abstracts at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting and the contents of such posters, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


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