Market News Investing News
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. Cronos Group, Inc. Everbridge, Inc. and Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. . Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can ...

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), and Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT)

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO') pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept's relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym." Corcept further disclosed that "[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena."

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

For more information on the Corcept investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CORT

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)

On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that "[o]n November 8, 2021, Cronos Group Inc. . . . determined that it will be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 previously filed on Form 10-Q on August 6, 2021" and advising that "[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." Cronos further stated that "[t]he Company concluded that it should have recorded an impairment charge of not less than $220 million on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company will restate its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, accordingly." According to Cronos, the Company "is also evaluating whether to record an additional impairment in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021."

On this news, Cronos's stock price fell $1.01 per share, or 15.05%, to close at $5.70 per share on November 9, 2021.

For more information on the Cronos Group investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRON

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)

On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, Everbridge announced that CEO David Meredith resigned. Bloomberg reported analyst Stifel as stating, "[t]he timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Mr. Meredith's departure combined with the company's guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story" and that there are "more questions than answers at this point."

Following this news, Everbridge shares fell $52.37 per share, over 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021.

For more information on the Everbridge investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EVBG

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

On November 2, 2021, Hollysys filed a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that the Company could not timely file its annual report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because of a "delay in collecting supporting documents and information." Hollysys also disclosed that it had replaced Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as its independent auditor.

On this news, Hollysys's stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 29%, to close at $13.70 per share on November 3, 2021.

For more information on the Hollysys investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HOLI

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Group CRON:CA CRON Cannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Wellness Inc. Graduates to the OTCQX Best Market

Numinus Wellness Inc. Graduates to the OTCQX Best Market

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the OTCQX ® Best Market in the United States when the market opens tomorrow, Thursday, January 27, 2022 . Numinus' shares previously traded on the Pink market and will continue to trade under the symbol "NUMIF."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on the OTCQX will provide greater visibility and accessibility of Numinus in the U.S.

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 9, 2022

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 before financial markets open on February 9, 2022 .

Keep reading... Show less
a dropper is withdrawing cannabis extract from a small glass container

Cannabis Extraction Market Growth Creates a Strong Investment Opportunity

Cannabis has gone from a banned, controlled substance to a multi-billion dollar industry in less than a decade. This has presented investors with a unique opportunity: to get in on the birth and development of a burgeoning industry. Experts estimated in 2020 that the global cannabis market will be worth US$146.4 billion by 2025, meaning there’s still plenty of growth to be had.

But while many investors focus on their favorite licensed producers or multi-state operators, another option is the tertiary markets that have formed in response to the popularity of cannabis legalization. One unique subset of the global cannabis market is the cannabis extracts market.

The extract market offers investors a strategic and profitable gateway into the cannabis market. Extracts are a byproduct of processed cannabis, which means they are heavily regulated and extractors must stay compliant with strict quality control guidelines. This alone creates a significant barrier to entry, and provides early movers with a moat.

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints New Director of Marketing & Communications

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints New Director of Marketing & Communications

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has appointed Denise Sabet to the key role of Director of Marketing & Communications, Mauro Pennella, President AGRIFORCE Brands announced recently.

Ms. Sabet will focus on leading the global marketing and communications efforts of AgriFORCE as the Company continues to expand its market reach around the world, driving the Company's integrated model and building the corporate portfolio of brands across multiple verticals.

Keep reading... Show less
The Hash Corporation and Fritz's Cannabis Company Partner to Bring Hash Rosin Gummies to Ontario Consumers for the First Time

The Hash Corporation and Fritz's Cannabis Company Partner to Bring Hash Rosin Gummies to Ontario Consumers for the First Time

- Fritz's HashCo Hash Rosin Gummies Now Stocked at OCS -

The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) ("HashCo" or the "Company"), a business focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, is pleased to announce that its new co-branded product with Fritz's Cannabis Company ("Fritz's"), a family owned and operated legacy market edibles producer, has received a listing from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS").

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series to be hosted virtually on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 .

Neena Bitritto-Garg , Citi's Biotech analyst, will host Payton Nyquvest , Founder and CEO of Numinus, for a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET .

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×