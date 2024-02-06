Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Energy Ltd

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 9 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Energy Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:bphoil & gas explorationoil and gas investingoil and gas stocksOil and Gas Investing
BPH:AU
BPH Energy
BPH Energy

BPH Energy


BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 UPDATE

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) refer to the ASX announcement dated 21 July 2023 regarding PEP-11.

Asset Energy Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Limited, an investee of BPH Energy Limited) continues to progress the Joint Venture's applications for the variation and suspension of work program conditions and related extension of PEP-11.

Asset has provided additional information to NOPTA (National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator) in response to NOPTA's recent requests for further information.

While the applications for the variation and suspension of work program conditions and related extension of PEP-11 are being considered, Asset is continuing to investigate the availability of a mobile offshore drilling unit to drill the proposed Seablue-1 well on the Baleen prospect and is in communication with drilling contractors and other operators who have recently contracted rigs for work in the Australian offshore beginning in the first half of 2024. Further updates will be provided in the BPH Quarterly report to ASX.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

THE IMPORTANCE OF NEW GAS PROJECTS AND GAS SUPPLY

Asset and its Joint Venture partner Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) have continued to monitor gas market demand. The analysis contained in the AEMO (Australian Energy Market Operator) report 'Gas Statement of Opportunities' (GSOO) has made a number of key findings.

- Despite increased production commitments from the gas industry since the 2022 GSOO, gas supply in southern Australia is declining faster than projected demand.

- As Australia transforms to meet a net zero emissions future, gas will continue to complement zero emissions and renewable forms of energy, and to provide a reliable and dispatchable form of electricity generation.

- The 2023 GSOO highlights continued risks of short-term gas supply shortfalls and long-term gas supply gaps arising from reducing production from southern Australia. In particular, the risk of peak day shortfalls continues to be forecast under very high demand conditions in the southern states from winter 2023.

- Short-term critical gas adequacy conditions include:

- Extreme weather conditions across southern regions that drive high coincident peak demand for gas consumption may lead to gas shortfalls, particularly if combined with high gas generation (if alternative electricity generation resources are unavailable).

- Peak day gas shortfall risks would increase if committed infrastructure developments to reduce transmission constraints were not delivered to schedule.

The GSOO report confirms:

- Production (from existing sources) is projected to decline significantly with much of the decline occurring in the Gippsland Basin (Victoria).

- New sources of gas supply will be needed.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8X1L64UL



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited BPH Hydrogen Investment

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - As advised to ASX on 24 May 2022 BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) announced that, subject to shareholder approval, it intended to pursue an investment in a hydrogen technology company, Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (Clean Hydrogen or Vendor). Shareholder approval for this investment was obtained on 21 June 2022.

On 27 April 2023 BPH advised to ASX further funding agreements for US $500,000 as detailed below.

A further amount of US $250,000 has now been advanced to Clean Hydrogen Technologies to enable BPH and Advent to move to a 17.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen Technologies.

Term Sheet

The Company and its 36.1% (direct interest) investee company Advent Energy Limited (Advent, and together with the Company the Purchaser) entered into a binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (Clean Hydrogen) pursuant to which the Purchasers agreed to subscribe for fully paid shares in Clean Hydrogen (Subscription Shares), representing a total of 10% of the total issued share capital of Clean Hydrogen after the issue of the Subscription Shares (Subscription Shares Tranche 1), subsequent to which 8% of the Subscription Shares Tranche 1 were issued to BPH and the remaining 2% issued to Advent.

As advised to ASX on 21 April 2023, the Purchaser had a right of first refusal (ROFR) to subscribe for additional Subscription Shares representing an additional 10% (Subscription Shares Tranche 2) to the Purchaser and on the same terms and conditions as the Subscription Shares Tranche 1. On 16 April 2023 the Borrower delivered a written ROFR notice to the Purchasers granting them the right to acquire an additional 10%.

Clean Hydrogen has made requests for additional funding from the Purchaser. Advent lent Clean Carbon US$250,000 in March 2023 in accordance with an unsecured loan agreement and has made a further US$250,000 unsecured loan to Clean Carbon in accordance with a second loan agreement entered into in April 2023, both loans being made on normal commercial terms. The loans have been funded by monies loaned by the Company to Advent.

The April loan agreement provides for a further unsecured loan of US$500,000 to be made to the Borrower, being (i) US$250,000 on the request of the Borrower (ii) US$250,000 upon request by the Borrower, but not before 1 July 2023, and subject always to the Lender's absolute discretion.

At the request of the borrower a further US $250,000 has now been made to Clean Hydrogen Technologies. The loan is on normal commercial terms and has been funded by monies loaned by the Company to Advent.

Clean Hydrogen will allocate and issue up to 1,000 Options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, and exercisable immediately, with the option for conversion into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue (Clean Hydrogen Options). An advance of every US$250,000 of the US$1,000,000 loan facility will equate to 250 Clean Hydrogen Options allocated to Advent or, from time to time, BPH.

The Purchaser and Clean Hydrogen have agreed to enter into a separate loan conversion agreement which will enable the conversion of the loan amount into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchaser's further 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen.

Background on Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation

Clean Hydrogen Technologies is a USA Delaware registered company with technology to produce clean hydrogen. They are currently building a system for commercial use, using their own unique catalysts and bespoke engineering processes, to generate clean hydrogen and solid carbon which has many uses including conductive carbon used to manufacture batteries.

The production of the two valuable products comes from processing natural gas with no CO2 emissions.

Their capabilities will help their customers accelerate their path to CO2 neutral, using an abundant natural resource, natural gas, with comprehensive existing infrastructure and supply chains in place. Their system has a modular based system design for supply to large scale solutions to meet upstream natural gas processing or downstream small scale needs to support hydrogen hubs for transport.

As part of their ongoing innovation and development they have filed 3 comprehensive patents in the USA and plan to continue to file further patents over the coming months. These patents reflect their capabilities at producing clean hydrogen and conductive carbon black with no CO2 emissions.

Clean Hydrogen Technologies are making the US market a key focus of their development plans.

In June 2023, the Biden-Harris administration released USA's first-ever National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap to build a clean energy future and accelerate the American manufacturing boom.

Hydrogen demand in the United States is projected to reach up to 73 million metric tons by 2050 largely driven by its use as transportation fuel.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Laboratory Results

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on preliminary laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (" Charbone " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company for gross proceeds of $849,622 (the " Offering "). A total of 16,992,440 Units were issued pursuant to the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de son Placement Prive sans Courtier de 850 000$

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de son Placement Prive sans Courtier de 850 000$

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrel and price chart with 2024 overlay

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2024

Energy is the lifeline of global economic growth, today and into the future. While renewables are steadily gaining market share, oil and gas continue to dominate the energy sector.

Read on to learn more about what happened in the oil and gas market in 2023 and what’s expected for 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Previous Announcements

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) , ( OTC:CHHYF ) , ( FWB:K47) (“ Charbone ” or the “ Company ”) is announcing updated information concerning the $300,000 secured convertible debentures with an arm’s length investor FINEXCORP (the “ Debentures ”) and services agreements signed with Proactive Investors North America Inc. (“ Proactive ”) and Investing News Network (“ INN ”).

Concerning the Debentures, announced on August 31, 2023, Charbone has agreed with the holder to the change of the maturity date from March 1, 2025 to March 30, 2025. All the other terms of the Debentures would stay the same and will be issued upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy
×