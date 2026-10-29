BOYCOM Achieves 20%+ ARPU Growth Through SmartLife Experiences With Calix

By pairing differentiated subscriber experiences with operational discipline, BOYCOM raised their Net Promoter Score 20 points in less than two years, significantly increased average revenue per user, and reduced mean time to repair 28 percent to continue building a growth-oriented business
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that BOYCOM Cablevision is leveraging the Calix One ™ platform to build a stronger, more competitive business for the rural communities they have served for more than 30 years.
Enabled by strong managed Wi-Fi adoption leveraging Calix GigaSpire ® appliances and the Command IQ ® mobile app, the rural Missouri provider increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by more than 20 percent with differentiated SmartLife ™ experiences. At the same time, BOYCOM streamlined operations and improved visibility across their network. This reduced repair-driven activity by approximately 28 percent while shrinking their active fleet by 20 percent. As a result, BOYCOM teams devoted more time and resources to serving subscribers—which helped raise their Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) by 20 points in less than two years.
These gains demonstrate BOYCOM's transformation into a subscriber-focused, growth-oriented, and operationally efficient business that is creating lasting value.
Through extensive engagements with award-winning Calix Success ™, BOYCOM has transformed how they bring personalized SmartHome ™ experiences to market. Following their recent launch of outdoor Wi-Fi , BOYCOM is developing a set of subscriber-friendly, value-based offers built around buyer personas, while reimagining their brand and building a new digital presence to better communicate their unique value. This ongoing work will enable BOYCOM to further differentiate in their markets and win on experience.
Patricia Jo Boyers, president and chief executive officer at BOYCOM, said: "We've spent decades building an operationally efficient business that benefits subscribers in rural communities. As we grow, it is important that we evolve our value proposition while preserving our core mission. That's why we're investing in every aspect of the business, from the exceptional experiences we deliver to the expertise and processes that drive our success. Working with Calix, we will continue to expand our footprint while delivering the responsive, personal service our communities have come to expect."
Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "Patty Jo represents the very best of this industry—a visionary leader who understands that growth and operational discipline require a transformation mindset even after decades of success. She has built an exceptional team at BOYCOM that is using the Calix platform to continually improve by simplifying operations, expanding and improving the experiences they offer consumers and the community. The result is a powerful business model: growing ARPU, deeper subscriber relationships, higher margins, and greater capacity to reinvest in the communities BOYCOM serves. That combination of purpose, discipline, and innovation is what sets Patty Jo and BOYCOM apart. We are proud to be her partner in success."
Learn how service providers are leveraging the AI-native Calix One platform to increase the impact of every subscriber interaction and deliver more value to their communities.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people-first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
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