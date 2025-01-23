Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Boab Metals Limited

Boab Metals Set to Shine with Sorby Hills Amid 2025 Silver Surge: Report

Description:

Shaw and Partners' recent research note, dated December 16, 2024, highlights a promising outlook for silver in 2025, emphasizing Boab Metals' (ASX:BML) strategic position to benefit from this trend.

With its flagship Sorby Hills Project in Western Australia, the company is poised to capitalize on rising silver demand and constrained global supply. The report highlights Sorby Hills' robust metrics, including a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of AU$411 million and a pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 37 percent, underpinned by low operating costs and a significant lead-silver concentrate output.

Boab Metals' Sorby Hills project

The analyst firm also underscores the importance of the binding offtake agreement with Trafigura, which includes a US$30 million prepayment, providing financial flexibility and market access. Boab Metals' advanced project timeline and favorable economics position it as a standout player in the silver sector.

Key Insights:

  • Silver Market Dynamics: The report identifies two primary drivers for silver's anticipated strength: its historical correlation with a rising gold price and increasing demand from the solar panel industry. This uptick is largely attributed to the solar sector, which has seen its share of silver consumption rise from around 5 percent in 2015 to approximately 14 percent in 2023.
  • Sorby Hills Project: Boab Metals' Sorby Hills Project, located in Western Australia's Kimberley Region, stands out as one of the most advanced silver projects on the ASX. The project's Front-End Engineering and Design study, completed in June 2024, outlines compelling metrics: an upfront capital expenditure of AU$264 million, an average C1 cost of US$0.36 per pound of payable lead (inclusive of silver credits), a pre-tax NPV of AU$411 million, a pre-tax IRR of 37 percent, and an average annual EBITDA of AU$126 million.
  • Offtake Agreement and Financing: A significant milestone for Boab Metals is the binding offtake agreement with Trafigura for the lead-silver concentrate from Sorby Hills. This agreement includes a US$30 million prepayment, bolstering the project's financing strategy. Additionally, the company is exploring debt funding opportunities with entities like the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, which offers concessional loans for infrastructure projects in northern Australia.
  • Lead Market Perspective: Contrary to common misconceptions, the report underscores that lead consumption has been on an upward trajectory, averaging a 3.2 percent annual increase from 2004 to 2023. The forecast anticipates continued growth at 2.2 percent annually through 2030, driven by sustained demand in various industrial applications.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

asx stocksasx:bmlsilver stockssilver investingSilver Investing
BML:AU
Boab Metals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Boab Metals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Boab Metals Limited

Boab Metals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the period ending 31 December 2024

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) (“Boab” or “Company”) is pleased to provide the following activities and cashflow report for the quarter ending 31 December, 2024. During the quarter, the Company continued progressing its flagship Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Project (“Sorby Hills” or “the Project”), located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Unico Silver Limited

Cerro Leon drill results

Up to 3134gpt Silver at Chala, and new discoveries building at the Archen and CSS prospects.

Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce further assay results from ongoing drilling at the Cerro Leon project, located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. The current drill program at Cerro Leon commenced October 2024 and is anticipated to continue through to the end of Q1 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Gatos Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") and Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) (TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver") are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Gatos Silver by First Majestic (the "Transaction") pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") previously announced in the joint news release of First Majestic and Gatos Silver dated September 5, 2024.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, both First Majestic and Gatos Silver announced that they received all necessary shareholder approvals at the respective special meetings of each company's shareholders. Approximately 98.44% of the votes cast at the special meeting of First Majestic's shareholders were voted in favour and approximately 99.23% of the votes cast at the special meeting of Gatos Silver's stockholders were voted in favour.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Announces Retirement of Michael Curlook

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver" or "Company") announces the retirement of Michael Curlook after twelve years of outstanding service to the Company.

Michael has been an integral part of MAG's Investor Relations team, playing a pivotal role in shaping the Company's communications strategy and fostering strong relationships with investors and stakeholders. During his extensive tenure, Michael played a key role in transitioning the Company's messaging from its early-stage exploration focus through development milestones and into its current phase of operations. His ability to adapt communication strategies to align with MAG's growth trajectory has been instrumental in building trust and credibility with the market. Michael's commitment, expertise, and passion have contributed significantly to MAG's success.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver achieves 2024 production guidance and enters 2025 with a record cash balance

All amounts are expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Results are preliminary and unaudited and could be adjusted based on final results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Provides 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Operational Results

2024 Record Sal   es Exceed Guidance and Drive Record Annual Revenue

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Boab Metals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Boab Metals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Eclipse Metals Ltd Progresses Grønnedal Resource Expansion: Analytical Assessment of Historical Drill Core Samples Underway

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Strategic Alliance with Macmahon to Accelerate Redevelopment of Nifty

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Eclipse Metals Ltd Progresses Grønnedal Resource Expansion: Analytical Assessment of Historical Drill Core Samples Underway

copper investing

Strategic Alliance with Macmahon to Accelerate Redevelopment of Nifty

Battery Metals Investing

Financial Agreement signed releasing $2M grant

oil and gas investing

A$3M Placement to Advance High-Impact Workplan for Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus' first drill hole returns up to 9.1% Cu outside Resource

Precious Metals Investing

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

×