BNY Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, has reported financial results for the fourth quarter 2025. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly update presentation and other earnings-related documents are available at www.bny.cominvestorrelations. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET today. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access
Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-330-6730 (U.S.) or +1 646-769-9500 (International), and using the passcode: 200200, or by logging onto www.bny.com/investorrelations.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays
An archived version of the fourth quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on January 13, 2026, at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET through February 13, 2026, at www.bny.com/investorrelations.

About BNY
BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news. 

Contacts:

Investors
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
marius.merz@bny.com

Media
Anneliese Diedrichs
+1 646 468 6026
anneliese.diedrichs@bny.com

