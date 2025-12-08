BNY Collaborates with Google Cloud to Advance its Eliza AI Platform with Gemini Enterprise

Gemini Enterprise to help accelerate deep research capabilities for the bank's global workforce

BNY (NYSE: BK) and Google Cloud today announced the integration of Gemini Enterprise Google Cloud's agentic AI platform powered by its most advanced models into BNY's enterprise AI platform, Eliza.

This strategic integration is helping advance Eliza's agentic deep research capabilities for market analysis and equipping the company's global workforce with access to multimodal features.

BNY's employees can now build AI agents to quickly process, synthesize, and analyze extensive financial reports, relevant data, and historical trends to extract insights and navigate complex financial information more efficiently. The integration is also helping automate routine, data-intensive tasks.

"At BNY, our AI strategy is clear: AI for everyone, everywhere and everything," said Sarthak Pattanaik, chief data & AI officer, BNY. "By integrating with Gemini Enterprise, we continue to advance the capabilities embedded into Eliza, deepening the platform's agentic research, integrating data sources more seamlessly and securely and elevating the user experience. The integration underscores our goal to create capacity for our people to embed deeper analysis and strategic insights, adding value in their everyday delivery for clients."

"Our collaboration with BNY is at the forefront of the agentic era in finance," said Rohit Bhat, general manager and managing director of Financial Services, Google Cloud. "By combining the powerful reasoning of Gemini Enterprise with BNY's deep financial markets expertise, BNY is proving that the future of banking lies in the seamless integration of human expertise and advanced computational agents."

BNY has been a long-time user of Google Cloud's AI capabilities and continues to leverage Google's newest models, including Gemini 3 and Veo 3, to enable diverse AI capabilities across its enterprise AI platform.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2025, BNY oversees $57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-collaborates-with-google-cloud-to-advance-its-eliza-ai-platform-with-gemini-enterprise-302634978.html

SOURCE Google Cloud

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

