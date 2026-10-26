Blockmate to Present at Two Investor Events on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Blockmate to Present at Two Investor Events on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), a venture builder focused on AI, energy and digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce that Founder and Chairman Domenic Carosa will present at two live virtual investor events on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Mr. Carosa will provide investors with an update on Blockmate's AI infrastructure strategy, including its Wyoming AI data centre development, its expanding AI GPU compute activities and Hivello, the Company's digital infrastructure investment.

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

9:05 AM EST — Emerging Growth Conference

30-minute live presentation and Q&A

Register here:
https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1772210&tp_key=8ae90219a3&sti=mate

An archived webcast is expected to be made available following the event for investors unable to attend live.

11:00 AM EST — 6ix Investor Webinar

Blockmate Ventures: Building Exposure to AI Infrastructure
45-minute live presentation and Q&A

Later the same day, Mr. Carosa will present a more detailed introduction to Blockmate's AI infrastructure strategy to the 6ix investor community.

Register here:
https://6ix.com/event/blockmate-ventures-building-exposure-to-ai-infrastructure

Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman of Blockmate, commented:

"We have made significant progress repositioning Blockmate around AI and digital infrastructure, and these events are an opportunity to explain that strategy directly to investors.

"We look forward to discussing our Wyoming AI data centre development, our move into AI GPU compute and the role Hivello can play as we build exposure across different parts of the infrastructure value chain."

Corporate Presentation

The Company's latest investor presentation is available at:

https://docsend.com/v/b43ft/mate-2026-deck

(ENDS)

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) is a venture builder focused on AI, energy and digital infrastructure. The Company builds and supports early-stage businesses and projects across these themes, with a portfolio approach that includes infrastructure-linked opportunities and operating ventures.

Blockmate's strategy is to identify high-upside assets and partners, support execution, and create long-term value through disciplined development, strategic relationships and clear market communication.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at:

https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference provides public companies with an interactive platform to present their businesses, strategies, products and recent developments to individual and institutional investors, investment advisers and analysts through live video webcasts.

About 6ix

6ix is a digital investor engagement platform that connects public companies with investors through live virtual presentations, webinars and interactive events.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc.
justin@blockmate.com
+1 647 797 3239

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320896

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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