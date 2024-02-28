Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab Limited: Transforming Mental Healthcare through Mobile-based AI App


Australia-based BlinkLab leverages computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning by developing an app-enabled, smartphone-based diagnostic tool for evaluating children with neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD. The app turns the mobile phone into a medical device for an effortless way of conducting remote and rapid tests.

The BlinkLab Test aims to perform neurobehavioural testing free from facial instruments or other fixed location equipment. This AI-based platform is designed to be used at home or in similar environments, independently or with the assistance of a caregiver while following instructions from the mobile device application.

Blinklab test

In collaboration with Princeton University in the US and Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, Blinklab Test is initially developed as a prescription diagnostic aid to healthcare professionals (HCP). BlinkLab will need to complete a pivotal registrational study and subsequently apply for FDA registration and reimbursement for the tests.

Company Highlights

  • Australia-based BlinkLab is focused on transforming mental healthcare through an AI-enabled smartphone application, a breakthrough technology developed at Princeton University.
  • The company’s innovative approach leverages the power of smartphones, AI and machine learning to deliver screening tests specifically designed for children as young as 18 months old. This marks a significant advancement, considering traditional diagnoses typically occur around five years of age, often missing the crucial early window for effective intervention.
  • Once approved by the regulators, this cutting-edge digital technology is poised to capture the imagination of both investors and major pharmaceutical companies, eager to embrace transformative solutions in healthcare.
  • BlinkLab is led by an experienced management team and leading experts in the field of machine learning, autism and brain development bridging the most advanced technological innovations with groundbreaking scientific research. The company is chaired by Brian Leedman, an experienced biotechnology entrepreneur and founder of ResApp Health, a digital diagnostic company recently acquired by Pfizer.

Click here to connect with BlinkLab to receive an Investor Presentation

BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab Limited


nvidia logo with green up arrows

​Tech 5: NVIDIA Jumps on Latest Results, Google Releases New AI Tools

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the talk of the tech space this week as it shared its latest results.

Meanwhile, new evidence was brought to light in the case against an Australian man claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto.

In the US, California state Senator Scott Wiener put forward legislation to regulate the development of artificial intelligence (AI), and an American spacecraft landed on the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

AI brain overlapping a stock chart.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI? (Updated 2024)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of intelligence in manmade software. In computer science, AI is the study, development and application of machines able to learn and make decisions similar to how humans do.

Since 2023, the progression of AI — and the exciting concept of generative AI — has sparked renewed interest in the field, and many investors are wondering if it's a good idea to jump into the sector.

There's a lot to understand about this fascinating subject, and the Investing News Network is here to help answer all your questions about the AI industry, including whether now is the right time to invest, how to get exposure and what trends may be seen in the future. Read on to learn more about this developing market.

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc . (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Y4G". This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the Company's expansion into the European market, thus solidifying its commitment to broadening its global capital markets footprint. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a European listing venue, responsible for brokering approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The decision to list on the FSE is driven by the Company's dedication to enhance accessibility and investment opportunities to international investors. "We are extremely excited about Integrated Cyber's entry into the European capital markets through our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany's premier stock exchange. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, providing a gateway to new European investors and enhancing our trading capabilities within Europe," stated Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber. "Listing on the FSE is a strategic move in our global capital markets strategy. It not only increases our liquidity but also significantly boosts our visibility on a global scale. This is an opportunity for Integrated Cyber to connect with European investors and share our story, vision, and the advanced cybersecurity solutions we bring to the market."

robot and human hands reaching out to AI brain

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of our everyday lives and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.

According to a March 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, spending on AI solutions in the nation is expected to reach US$6.4 billion by 2026. On a global level, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation estimated in 2019 that AI will provide a boost of AU$22.7 trillion to the world's economy by 2030.

OpenText Zeroes-In as Recognized Leader in Sustainability

Several achievements earned as a result of environmental, social, and governance commitments and progress

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced its receipt of several prestigious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) recognitions and achievements, including qualifying as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the second year in a row as well as receiving its second consecutive "AAA" rating from MSCI. Both achievements demonstrate the company's long-term commitment to sustainability.

×