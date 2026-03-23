Blackstone Names Courtney Reagan Senior Editor of Blackstone Insights

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that Courtney Reagan has joined the firm as Senior Editor of Blackstone Insights, responsible for helping drive the firm's content and engagement efforts. In this newly created role, Ms. Reagan will help bring Blackstone's proprietary data, insights and extensive network to life translating complex market themes into clear takeaways for business and financial audiences.
Ms. Reagan joins Blackstone after 20 years at CNBC, where she served in on-air roles including Senior Retail Reporter and Business News Headline Anchor. Her reporting spanned business news, global economies, retail and consumer trends, and equity and commodity markets.
"As our platform continues to scale, so does our commitment to engaging with our growing client base in new and impactful ways," said Christine Anderson, Global Head of Corporate Affairs at Blackstone. "Courtney is an exceptional storyteller with deep experience explaining markets and business trends to a broad audience. We're thrilled to have her join the team as we work to deliver thoughtful, differentiated content for investors, wealth advisors, and the broader business community."
About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .
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Hallie Dewey
Hallie.dewey@blackstone.com