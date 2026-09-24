Blackstone Launches BXPM - Blackstone Private Markets Fund

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the launch of Blackstone Private Markets Fund (BXPM), a new, perpetual flagship strategy providing simplified access to Blackstone's private markets platform in a single allocation. The strategy has access to:

  • Private equity, through Blackstone's $364 billion private equity strategies, including corporate private equity, tactical opportunities, growth, and life sciences, and secondaries business
  • Private infrastructure , through Blackstone's $90 billion infrastructure business that actively invests across energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure
  • Private real estate, through Blackstone's $314 billion real estate business, the largest owner of commercial real estate globally; and
  • Credit, through Blackstone's $469 billion credit and insurance business spanning global credit markets.

BXPM marks the first time eligible non-U.S. investors will have access to Blackstone's institutional quality perpetual funds through a single solution, which provides broad-based private markets exposure across four core asset classes.

The launch builds on Blackstone's scale and nearly 25-year track record of delivering private markets solutions for eligible investors, powered by the firm's $324 billion Private Wealth business. It is also the first multi-strategy solution launched as part of Blackstone Portfolio Solutions, announced earlier this year .

Joan Solotar, Global Head of Private Wealth, said:

"Blackstone has been a leader in broadening access to private markets for more than two decades. Today marks a step in that journey: BXPM is the first strategy that gives eligible investors access to Blackstone in a single, simple allocation."

Rashmi Madan, Global Head of Portfolio Solutions and CEO of BXPM, said:

"We have thoughtfully designed BXPM to enable investors to access private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit in a single intentionally constructed portfolio – essentially, it's private markets simplified by Blackstone."

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

This Press Release is not directed at, and is not intended for distribution to or reliance by, any "U.S. Person." BXPM may not be offered, sold, transferred or delivered directly or indirectly in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any "U.S. Person" except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state laws. As such, any "U.S. Person" should not act or rely on this Press Release or any other materials related to BXPM.

Felix Lettau
+44 75870 20020
Felix.Lettau@blackstone.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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