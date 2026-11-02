Brixton Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX- V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of national flow-through shares in the capital of Brixton (the "FT Shares") and critical mineral flow-through shares in the capital of Brixton (the "CMFT Shares"). In connection with closing the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 1,323,545 FT Shares at a price of $0.68 per FT Share and 4,978,874 CMFT Shares at a price of $0.71 per CMFT Share, for combined gross proceeds of $4,435,011.14.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The gross proceeds from the CMFT Shares will be used to incur "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Act. Exploration expenditures are mainly for exploration and drilling at the Company's Thorn Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and the Langis Silver-Cobalt Project in Ontario.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid $54,000.60 and issued 79,412 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant") to arm's length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.68 until October 30, 2028.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day expiring on March 1, 2027 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to complete a further tranche of the Offering and will provide additional details once complete.

A director of the Company participated in the Offering in the amount of 49,295 CMFT Shares. Participation in the Offering by an insider of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of securities to the insider of the Company is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the insider of the Company does not exceed twenty-five percent of the Company's market capitalization, calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering as the participation of such director in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns five exploration projects: the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario; the Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project in NW British Columbia; the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.; and the Atlin Goldfields Project in northwest BC. Brixton holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the silver-focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707.

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Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information are statements and information that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking information often addresses expected future business and financial performance, and often contains words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend"; information and statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All information other than information of historical fact included herein are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, information regarding the Company's business plans and strategies of operations; completion of a further tranche of the Offering; and use of proceeds of the Offering. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that such information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking information. Brixton does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.


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Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals

Diversified exposure to copper, gold and silver with projects in North America

Diversified exposure to copper, gold and silver with projects in North America Keep Reading...

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Investor Insight

Brixton Metals offers high-impact copper-gold discovery potential at its flagship Thorn Project, supported by strategic investment from BHP and partner-funded exploration on non-core assets with Ivanhoe Electric and Eldorado Gold, providing diversified upside, technical validation and non-dilutive funding.

Overview

Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB,OTCQX: BBBXF,FRA:8BX1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on copper, gold, silver, and critical minerals across North America. Its flagship Thorn Project in British Columbia is a district-scale project with multiple porphyry and epithermal targets.

In addition to Thorn, Brixton Metals is strategically advancing non-core projects through partnerships and option agreements with companies such as Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE;TSX:IE) and Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD,NYSE:EGO). These partnerships provide partner-funded exploration, allowing Brixton Metals to retain upside exposure while conserving capital and strengthening its balance sheet. This approach enables the company to focus on high-impact targets while mitigating exploration risk.

Brixton Metals' copper-gold exploration, BHP investment, and project monetization opportunities.

Brixton Metals’ management team, led by chairman and CEO Gary R. Thompson, brings decades of experience in resource exploration, project development, and capital markets. The team’s expertise allows the company to efficiently advance multiple projects while maintaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of metals.

With global demand for copper and critical minerals set to surge over the next 25 years—driven by renewable energy, electrification, and industrial decarbonization—Brixton Metals is well positioned to capitalize on this green revolution. By combining discovery potential at its flagship project, strategic monetization of non-core assets, and disciplined exploration, Brixton Metals is advancing toward its next growth milestones while delivering significant value for investors.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Project: Thorn Project in BC, Canada – a fully owned, district scale copper-gold porphyry project on a 2,945 sq km claim block, on trend with BC’s prolific Golden Triangle.
  • Pipeline Projects: Includes Langis Project (Ontario, Canada), Hog Heaven (Montana, USA), Atlin Goldfields (BC, Canada), providing diversified exposure to copper, gold and silver
  • Partnerships: Strategic option agreements with tier-one companies such as Ivanhoe Electric and Eldorado Gold provide technical validation and fund exploration on non-core projects.
  • Shareholder Base: Strategic investors include, but are not limited to BHP (approx. 14.8 percent) and Crescat Capital
  • Management Expertise: Led by co-founder Gary Thompson, the management team has an average tenure of nearly 15 years, showing significant stability.
  • 2026 Outlook: With a recently closed $12.2 million financing, the company is fully funded for a 2026 program that includes a winter drill campaign at the Langis Silver Project (Ontario) to capitalize on record-high silver prices.

Map showing Brixton Metals' mining projects in Canada and USA, labeled with minerals and locations.

Key Projects

Thorn Project (BC, Canada)

The Thorn Project is Brixton Metals’ flagship project, covering approximately 2,945 sq km in northwestern British Columbia and located on trend of the province’s Golden Triangle, renowned for world-class porphyry and epithermal systems. The project hosts porphyry-style alteration with copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, with significant exploration potential. The project is accessible via a 45-minute flight from Whitehorse, Yukon.

Map showing mining districts in Canada including Brixton Metals' Thorn project

Project Highlights:

  • Camp Creek Corridor: An 8-kilometer-long northeast-southwest trending corridor that hosts multiple underexplored porphyry-style prospects.
  • Trapper Target: High-grade gold intercepts demonstrate multiple vein systems with near-term resource potential.
  • Catalyst Target: First-ever drilling confirms copper-gold porphyry mineralization, advancing the exploration pipeline.
  • Tempest Target: Initial drilling reveals a multiphase porphyry system with copper-gold-silver-molybdenum mineralization and strong hydrothermal alteration.

Langis and Hudson Bay Projects (Ontario, Canada)

The Langis and Hudson Bay projects are primary silver-cobalt-nickel brownfield opportunities located in the historic Cobalt Mining District of Ontario, which has a regional production history of over 600 million ounces of silver. Both are past-producing, high-grade mines.

Since 2016, Brixton Metals has actively explored these sites, with drilling at Langis yielding over 220 intervals exceeding 100 g/t silver, including high-grade intercepts such as 15,436 g/t silver and 1.98 percent cobalt. The projects benefit from year-round road access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including a railway and the Electra Battery Metals cobalt refinery 10 km away.

Project Highlights:

  • Historic Mineralization: High-grade silver and cobalt intercepts in historical drilling.
  • Strategic Opportunity: Winter drill program to unlock additional shareholder value.
  • Exploration Upside: Property hosts brownfield exploration targets with known mineralization.
  • Critical Minerals Exposure: Adds battery metals to Brixton Metals’ diversified portfolio.

Hog Heaven Project (Montana, USA)

Located in western Montana, Hog Heaven is a historical silver-gold-copper property with significant porphyry potential. Hog Heaven is currently under an earn-in agreement where Ivanhoe Electric can earn up to 75 percent interest through staged cash payments and exploration expenditures. This arrangement provides funding for exploration while retaining Brixton Metals’ upside exposure.

The property contains multiple mineralized zones, including historical drill targets with notable copper, gold, and silver intercepts. Ivanhoe’s initial drilling has confirmed mineralization and highlighted the project’s potential for large-scale porphyry systems. Brixton retains exposure to exploration success while de-risking development costs.

Map showing Brixton Metals' Hog Heaven project location and nearby mines in Montana and Idaho.

Project Highlights:

  • Option Agreement: Ivanhoe Electric can earn up to 75 percent through funding exploration expenditures of US$40 million and cash payments of US$4.5 million to Brixton.
  • Mineralization: Historical drilling confirms copper, gold, and silver mineralization across multiple targets.
  • Exploration Focus: Targets include porphyry-style and epithermal systems.

Atlin Goldfields Project (British Columbia, Canada)

The Atlin Goldfields Project is located in northwestern British Columbia, an area historically known for placer gold production, offering strong potential for hard-rock gold discoveries. Brixton Metals has optioned the project to Eldorado Gold, which is funding exploration activities under a structured earn-in agreement.

Exploration at Atlin focused on identifying orogenic and intrusion-related gold targets, with early work confirming continuity of mineralization in key areas. The property benefits from proximity to historic mining infrastructure and geology conducive to high-grade gold zones, providing an attractive exploration and growth opportunity. Brixton has commenced drilling at the project and is targeting to complete initial drill testing of newly identified, structurally-focused targets in the Yellowjacket area.

Project Highlights:

  • Option Agreement: Eldorado Gold can earn 100 percent interest through staged exploration and cash payments: C$1.1 million cash and $5.35 million in work over five years. At the end of the option period, Eldorado has the right to exercise the option to acquire 100 percent ownership for a final cash payment of C$7 million.
  • Historic Production: Located near areas of historic placer gold production, indicating strong geological potential.
  • Exploration Targets: Focused on orogenic and intrusion-related gold deposits with high-grade potential.
  • Fully Funded Program: Partner-funded exploration reduces capital requirements while advancing project knowledge.

Management Team

Gary R. Thompson - Chairman, CEO, President and Director

Gary Thompson is a co-founder of Brixton Metals with over 25 years of experience in the resources sector, spanning precious and base metals, oil and gas, and geothermal energy. He has led public companies since 2006 and has held senior roles in both junior and major mining companies, including Newmont Mining, NovaGold Resources, and Encana Corporation. Thompson took Cayley Geothermal public in 2006 through the acquisition of Sierra Geothermal Power and served as CEO until its acquisition by Ram Power in 2010.

Cale Moodie – CFO and Director

Cale Moodie, a co-founder of Brixton Metals, has over 15 years of public markets experience. A CPA and serial entrepreneur, he has served as founder, CEO, CFO, director, and audit committee chair for multiple publicly traded companies on the TSXV and CSE. Moodie holds a Bachelor of Science from UBC and earned his CPA designation while working at KPMG in Vancouver. He has been involved in over $150 million in financings for resource and technology companies.

Michael Rapsch – Vice-president, Investor Relations

Michael Rapsch has over 18 years of capital markets experience in the resource sector, including senior roles in corporate communications and corporate development. He led investor relations and marketing programs for SilverCrest Mines until its acquisition by First Majestic in 2015, and from 2015 to 2018 managed investor relations for SilverCrest Metals, owner of the Las Chispas silver-gold project in Mexico. In 2019, he founded Cologne Communications, providing investor relations consulting to publicly traded resource companies, and has been instrumental in capital raises and market communications throughout his career.

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