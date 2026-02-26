Blackstone Energy Transition Partners Announces Completion of 694MW Magnolia Power Generating Station in Louisiana

Expected to Generate Enough Electricity to Power 500,000 Homes in Louisiana, Project Construction Created Over 400 Local Construction Jobs

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners ("Blackstone") have completed construction of the Magnolia Power Generating Station ("Magnolia Power"), a 694-megawatt greenfield combined cycle gas turbine ("CCGT") power plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Today's announcement marks the beginning of commercial operations at the plant.

Blackstone, through its North American power platform, Kindle Energy, started developing Magnolia Power in 2021, at a time when the digitization of data and AI were beginning to contribute to increasing power demand and cementing Kindle's leading position in gas power development. Construction, which has been underway since 2022, created more than 400 local construction jobs. The facility is expected to produce enough electricity to power more than 500,000 homes per year in Louisiana and is the first hydrogen-capable, advanced-class generator plant in Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) South.

Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: "Blackstone is proud to invest in new energy supply generation needed to fuel economic growth and support rising power demand in the region. We are excited to have backed this critical project, which has created hundreds of jobs and will help deliver more affordable, efficient and reliable electricity for Louisiana."

Lee Davis, CEO of Kindle Energy, said: "This marks an important milestone for our company as we continue to build new, efficient power generation for our valued partners and customers in Louisiana, Colorado, and West Virginia. We look forward to our continued partnership with Blackstone to support rising energy needs in North America."

"Magnolia Power Generating Station will help deliver affordable and reliable electricity to more than 500,000 homes while supporting hundreds of American jobs in Louisiana," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James P. Danly. "Projects like this reflect President Trump's leadership to unleash American energy and enable the infrastructure needed to power our nation and meet growing electricity demand."

Blackstone is a leader in investing in power generation needed to meet rising energy demand. Blackstone Energy Transition Partners has also made recent investments in Wolf Summit Energy Center , a 600-megawatt greenfield combined-cycle gas turbine ("CCGT") power generation facility in Harrison County, West Virginia, Hill Top Energy Center , a 620-MegaWatt natural gas power plant in Western Pennsylvania, and Potomac Energy Center , a 774-megawatt natural gas power plant in Loudoun County, Virginia, and has invested in approximately 2 GigaWatts of power generation capacity over the last year in the United States.

About Blackstone Energy Transition Partners
Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone's strategy for control-oriented equity investments in energy-related businesses, with a successful long-term record, having committed over $27 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Our investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to meet the growing needs of the global community. In the process, we work to build stronger, larger scale enterprises, create jobs and generate lasting value for our investors, employees and all stakeholders. Further information is available at https://www.blackstone.com/our-businesses/blackstone-energy-transition-partners/ .

About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

Media Contact

Blackstone
Jennifer Heath
Jennifer.Heath@Blackstone.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

blackstonebxnyse-bxfintech-investing
BX
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects

One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects

Engagement of Xcalibur Smart Mapping to Accelerate Exploration Momentum Following Successful Public Listing One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

"Copper Intelligence" to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST

Northisle Announces C$100 Million Financing

Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

Related News

base metals investing

"Copper Intelligence" to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST

precious metals investing

Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

copper investing

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

silver investing

Agadir Melloul Mining Licence

silver investing

EIA Approval for Agdz Cu-Ag Project and Funding

copper investing

T2 Metals Acquires High-Grade Aurora Gold-Silver Project in the Yukon from Shawn Ryan

base metals investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026