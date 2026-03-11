Blackstone Energy Transition Partners Announces Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Advanced Cooling Technologies

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. ("ACT") announced today that funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners ("Blackstone") have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in ACT, a leading U.S. manufacturer of highly-engineered thermal management and energy efficiency solutions. ACT's executive team will remain in place and continue as significant shareholders in the business.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, ACT designs and manufactures highly-engineered thermal management and energy efficiency solutions for advanced computing, high power density, and mission-critical applications. The company's innovative solutions include two-phase liquid cooling, heat pipes, phase change materials, cold plates, environmental control units, and composite thermal and structural systems. ACT has thrived not only on their product and technology portfolio, but their unique ability to provide premier engineering and responsiveness to their customers. Blackstone's investment is intended to help maintain this level of service, while adding capacity and capabilities to enhance the value provided to ACT's broad customer base.

Mark Zhu, Managing Director at Blackstone, said: "We believe ACT is well positioned for accelerated growth given the increasing importance of thermal management amid rising power intensity and AI innovation. This includes the company's pioneering work helping meet the next generation of data center and high-performance chip cooling requirements. We are excited to partner with Jon and the entire ACT management team to support the company's continued technological leadership and expansion of their manufacturing capacity amidst record customer demand."

David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, added: "Our investment strategy focuses on identifying businesses we believe are well positioned to benefit from long-term power demand growth and the need to manage power and energy more efficiently. We have a long track record of partnering with founder-led companies, and we look forward to supporting Jon and the ACT team with capital and other resources as they continue to build on the company's strong foundation in a rapidly growing market."

Jon Zuo, CEO and Co-Founder of ACT, said: "Every one of us is excited about this new chapter of ACT. With the support of our Blackstone partners, we will continue driving our core values of Innovation, Teamwork, and Customer Care, with the goal of building ACT into the world's leading thermal management company."

The transaction is expected to close in second quarter, subject to customary conditions.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and Reed Smith served as legal counsel to ACT. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and UBS served as financial advisor to Blackstone.

About ACT
Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. is a premier thermal management solutions company, providing design and manufacturing services to meet our customers' needs across all points of the product lifecycle. We serve our global customers' thermal management and energy recovery needs in diverse markets including Data Centers, Space, Defense, Energy, Electronics, HVAC, and Enclosure Cooling. We specialize in providing innovative and performance-optimized thermal management technologies and solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

About Blackstone Energy Transition Partners
Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone's strategy for control-oriented equity investments in energy-related businesses, with a successful long-term record, having committed over $27 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Our investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to meet the growing needs of the global community. In the process, we work to build stronger, larger scale enterprises, create jobs and generate lasting value for our investors, employees and all stakeholders. Further information is available at https://www.blackstone.com/our-businesses/blackstone-energy-transition-partners/ .

About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

Media

ACT

Megan Ulrich
Megan.Ulrich@1-ACT.com

Blackstone

Hallie Dewey
Hallie.Dewey@Blackstone.com

Jennifer Heath
Jennifer.Heath@Blackstone.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BlackstoneBXNYSE:BXfintech investing
BX
