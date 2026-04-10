Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with the SEC

Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc., a newly organized company focused on acquiring and owning stabilized, newly-constructed data centers, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed. The number of shares to be offered and the price range and other terms for the offering have not yet been determined.

If the offering is completed, Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. intends to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BXDC."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers. BNP PARIBAS, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, MUFG, Santander and TD Securities are acting as joint book-running managers, and Blackstone Capital Markets is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); and Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com .

A registration statement on Form S-11 related to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investors:
Blackstone
+1 (888) 756-8443
BlackstoneShareholderRelations@Blackstone.com

Media:
Jeffrey Kauth
Jeffrey.Kauth@Blackstone.com

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