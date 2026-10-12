Blackstone Credit & Insurance Leads $1 Billion Financing to Support Combination of Analogic Corporation and Leidos' Security Enterprise Solutions Businesses

Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("BXCI") today announced that it is leading a $1 billion financing in support of the combination of Analogic Corporation ("Analogic") with the Security Enterprise Solutions, Ports & Borders and Industrial Automation businesses of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) ("Leidos"). The combination creates a stronger global security imaging and detection company with broader capabilities, deeper customer relationships and greater scale to support customers across airports, ports, borders, critical infrastructure, and other mission-critical environments. The transaction closed earlier this month https:investors.leidos.comnews-releasesnews-release-detailsleidos-security-enterprise-solutions-and-analogic-close-deal .
"We are pleased to support the combined business with this financing solution to help create a scaled, integrated leader in security detection," said Brad Colman, Global Head of Healthcare Investing and Sponsor Coverage for Private Credit Strategies in BXCI. "This transaction reflects our ability to provide large-scale, flexible capital to market-leading platforms."
BXCI served as lead lender and joint lead arranger on the transaction, along with HPS, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo.
About Blackstone Credit & Insurance
Blackstone Credit & Insurance is one of the world's leading credit investors. Our investments span the credit markets, including private investment grade, asset-based lending, public investment grade and high yield, sustainable resources, infrastructure debt, collateralized loan obligations, direct lending and opportunistic credit. We seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and individual investors by offering companies capital needed to strengthen and grow their businesses. BXCI is also a leading provider of investment management services for insurers, helping those companies better deliver for policyholders through our world-class capabilities in investment grade private credit.
About Altaris
Altaris is an investment firm with an exclusive focus on acquiring and building companies in the healthcare industry. Since its inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in more than 50 companies across a range of healthcare subsectors, with a consistent goal of delivering value to the healthcare system and generating attractive financial returns for investors. Altaris is headquartered in New York City and manages $10 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com .
About Analogic
Analogic, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a global provider of advanced imaging, detection, automation, and power technology solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and supports a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for aviation security, ports and borders, critical infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial markets worldwide. Backed by decades of innovation and a global installed base, Analogic combines advanced imaging, artificial intelligence, precision power, automation, and lifecycle support capabilities to help customers meet evolving operational and regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.analogic.com .
About Leidos
Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with approximately 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261012616342/en/
David Vitek
+1 212 583 5291
David.Vitek@blackstone.com