Blackrock Silver Drills Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts and Establishes Grade Continuity over 350 Metres in Final M&I Conversion Assays at Tonopah West

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
June 17, 2025
Final Assay Results from the M&I Conversion Program Confirm High-Grade Continuity of Gold and Silver Mineralization over 350 Metres in the M&I Conversion Area
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the final set of high-grade silver and gold drill intercepts from its recently completed M&I Conversion Program (as defined herein) at its 100% owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- TXC25-139 cut 9.05 metres grading 367 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (182.8 g/t silver (Ag) & 2.04 g/t gold (Au)) from 187.5 metres, including 0.82 metres grading 2,886 g/t AgEq (1,411 g/t Ag & 16.13 g/t Au), Ag/Au ratio 90:1;
- TXC25-150 drilled 2.84 metres grading 671.5 AgEq (367 g/t Ag & 3.41 g/t Au) from 162.3 metres, including 0.76 metres grading 1,554 g/t AgEq ( 819 g/t Ag & 8.14 g/t Au);
- TXC25-146 intercepted 1.16 metres of 1,111 g/t AgEq (615 g/t Ag & 5.50 g/t Au) from 189.5 metres;
- Results from the entirety of the M&I Conversion Program have validated the geologic model, successfully establishing continuity of the high-grade shoots bearing robust geometry over 350 metres. The shoots remain open to the Northwest and downdip;
- Significant new zones of near-surface mineralization were encountered during the M&I Conversion Program at higher-than-average grades updip from the existing resource shell;
- Modelling of the M&I Conversion Program drillholes is now underway with an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West on track for Q3, 2025; and
- Assay results for 7 drillholes from the Company's Northwest step out resource expansion area are currently pending. (see February 24, 2025 news release)\
The Company has completed its in-fill drilling program (the "M&I Conversion Program") at Tonopah West which commenced in mid July 2024 and consisted of 62 drillholes totalling 12,580 metres (41,271 feet) within the shallow southern portion of the Bermuda-Merten vein group ("DPB") resource area (the "M&I Conversion Area"). The objective of the M&I Conversion Program is to convert between 1.0 and 1.5-million tonnes of material from inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources. The M&I Conversion Area represents the initial years of anticipated production at Tonopah West based on the mine plan laid out in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment on Tonopah West (see September 4, 2024 news release).
Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "With all assays now received from our M&I Conversion Program, we've validated our geologic model at Tonopah West and confirmed continuous high-grade mineralization over a 350-metre zone. Results from this program featured standout grades that reinforce the Tonopah West project's position as one of the top undeveloped silver assets in the sector. In addition to strengthening confidence in known zones through tighter drill spacing, the program also outlined new near-surface zones of ultra-high-grade gold and silver mineralization, representing meaningful new tonnage potential. These results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West anticipated to be completed Q3 2025, aimed at upgrading significant tonnage to the measured and indicated categories to help de-risk the early years of anticipated production."
Table 1: Tonopah West Assay Intercepts using 150 g/t AgEq cut off
|Drillhole ID
|Hole
Type
|Program
|From
(m)
|To (m)
|Drill
Interval
(m)
|Ag (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|AgEq
(g/t)(2)(3)
|TXC25-139
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|187.54
|196.60
|9.05
|182.8
|2.038
|366.6
|Including
|187.54
|188.37
|0.82
|1,411.0
|16.133
|2,866.4
|TXC25-141
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|273.59
|275.17
|1.59
|106.6
|0.787
|177.6
|TXC25-141
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|447.66
|448.27
|0.61
|694.9
|7.512
|1,372.5
|Including
|447.97
|448.27
|0.31
|1,226.0
|13.733
|2,464.9
|TXC25-142
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|347.08
|347.60
|0.52
|5.1
|1.610
|150.3
|TXC25-142
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|361.01
|361.80
|0.79
|597.6
|4.540
|1,007.1
|Including
|361.01
|361.37
|0.37
|1,122.0
|8.160
|1,858.1
|TXC25-146
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|189.50
|190.65
|1.16
|615.0
|5.497
|1,110.9
|Including
|189.95
|190.65
|0.70
|920.1
|8.330
|1,671.6
|TXC25-147
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|148.19
|151.85
|3.66
|176.7
|1.228
|287.5
|Including
|150.88
|151.43
|0.55
|704.0
|4.250
|1,087.4
|TXC25-147
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|182.58
|183.34
|0.76
|277.5
|5.586
|781.5
|Including
|183.00
|183.34
|0.34
|315.0
|6.620
|912.2
|TXC25-148
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|124.66
|125.43
|0.76
|111.0
|1.270
|225.6
|TXC25-148
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|238.35
|240.49
|2.13
|198.1
|2.383
|413.1
|Including
|238.35
|238.96
|0.61
|512.0
|5.590
|1,016.3
|TXC25-149
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|129.36
|129.97
|0.61
|491.0
|4.570
|903.3
|TXC25-149
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|238.35
|239.57
|1.22
|93.7
|1.919
|266.8
|TXC25-149
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|252.59
|253.59
|1.01
|38.2
|2.157
|232.8
|TXC25-150
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|162.37
|165.20
|2.84
|363.6
|3.413
|671.5
|Including
|163.47
|164.23
|0.76
|818.9
|8.144
|1,553.6
|TXC25-151
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|274.47
|275.42
|0.95
|208.7
|3.149
|492.8
|(1)RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail.
(2)AgEq = Ag + Au*(Factor); where Factor = (Au Price/Ag Price)*(Au Recovery/Ag Recovery or Factor=($1900/$23)*(95%/87%)=90.21; True thickness is 90 to 100% of interval thickness based on the modelled vein geometries.
(3)Cut-off grade is 150 g/t AgEq.
The geometry of the high-grade silver and gold is sizable with high-grade shoots plunging to the northwest and showing continuity over 350 metres within the M&I Conversion Area. These shoots remain open to the northwest and open down plunge. Multiple high-grade intercepts have been returned pursuant to the M&I Conversion Program. TXC25-139 returned over 9-metres grading 183 g/t silver and 2.04 g/t gold for 367 g/t AgEq. This intercept is immediately adjacent to mineralization found in TXC25-138 (see May 8, 2025 news release) where a composite zone of 11.46 metres of 514 g/t AgEq (290 g/t Ag & 2.48 g/t Au) was encountered. The thickness of this mineralized vein is approaching those seen in the historic mining at the Victor and Ohio mines at Tonopah West where Victor was 24 metres thick and Ohio was 15 metres thick.
The completion of the M&I Conversion Program now allows for modelling of the vein shoots and high-grade gold and silver for an updated mineral resource estimate which is anticipated to be completed this fall. Management of the Company believes the updated mineral resource estimate will show excellent continuity between the high-grade zones and an increase in confidence of the DPB portion of the mineral resource. This information will assist in the design and implementation of an exploration decline, underground test mining and extraction of a bulk sample for metallurgical processing at Tonopah West.
Table 2 shows all of the intercepts above 150 g/t AgEq encountered pursuant to the M&I Conversion Program. Approximately 65% of the drilling returned values above 150 g/t AgEq with the remaining drillholes returning mineralization, albeit below the cutoff. No drillhole in the campaign was completely barren of gold or silver.
Table 2:Significant Assays From The M&I Conversion Program Above 150 g/t AuEq Cutt Off
|Drillhole ID
|Hole
Type
|Program
|From
(m)
|To (m)
|Drill
Interval
(m)
|Ag (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|AgEq
(g/t) (2)(3)
|TXC24-076
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|195.62
|195.93
|0.31
|99.2
|1.440
|229.1
|TXC24-080
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|367.29
|369.27
|1.98
|174.0
|0.844
|250.1
|TXC24-081
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|181.51
|183.49
|1.98
|131.9
|1.503
|267.5
|TXC24-085
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|171.60
|172.67
|1.07
|152.7
|1.613
|298.2
|TXC24-085
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|249.48
|252.07
|2.59
|32.1
|2.740
|279.3
|TXC24-087
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|172.21
|174.80
|2.59
|1,920.9
|20.262
|3,748.7
|Including
|173.74
|174.80
|1.07
|4,328.3
|46.506
|8,523.6
|TXC24-090
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|161.85
|162.92
|1.07
|436.0
|5.110
|897.0
|TXC24-091
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|242.32
|244.08
|1.77
|111.0
|1.060
|206.6
|TXC24-091
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|249.02
|252.13
|3.11
|350.1
|3.519
|667.5
|Including
|250.55
|252.13
|1.59
|469.5
|4.931
|914.3
|TXC24-092
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|141.64
|142.77
|1.13
|534.0
|6.910
|1,157.4
|TXC24-092
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|145.70
|149.05
|3.35
|470.6
|5.356
|953.8
|Including
|148.32
|149.05
|0.73
|1,706.0
|19.467
|3,462.1
|TXC24-092
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|186.02
|187.30
|1.28
|303.0
|3.660
|633.2
|TXC24-094
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|213.67
|215.80
|2.13
|92.3
|1.530
|230.3
|TXC24-095
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|192.94
|194.62
|1.68
|572.7
|5.379
|1,057.9
|TXC24-095
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|195.99
|197.82
|1.83
|147.0
|2.160
|341.9
|TXC24-095
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|238.96
|240.03
|1.07
|343.7
|3.213
|633.5
|Including
|239.48
|240.03
|0.55
|665.0
|6.230
|1,227.0
|TXC24-095
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|242.47
|247.50
|5.03
|461.5
|3.478
|775.3
|Including
|245.36
|246.13
|0.76
|1,362.0
|9.810
|2,247.0
|TXC24-098
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|326.75
|327.97
|1.22
|265.6
|4.097
|635.2
|Including
|327.66
|327.97
|0.30
|1,034.0
|16.067
|2,483.4
|TXC24-100
|Core
|M&I Conversion
|140.97
|143.23
|2.26
|530.3
|4.085
|898.8
|Including
|141.67
|142.59
|0.92
|943.0
|7.156
|1,588.5
|TXC24-101
|Core
|M&I Conversion
|137.56
|138.84
|1.28
|687.2
|6.656
|1,287.6
|TXC24-101
|Core
|M&I Conversion
|169.26
|169.56
|0.31
|181.0
|2.970
|448.9
|TXC24-101
|Core
|M&I Conversion
|255.42
|256.49
|1.07
|66.4
|1.310
|184.6
|TXC24-102
|Core
|M&I Conversion
|152.95
|153.92
|0.98
|628.0
|4.670
|1,049.3
|Including
|153.32
|153.92
|0.61
|756.0
|6.280
|1,322.5
|TXC24-103
|Core
|M&I Conversion
|232.26
|233.78
|1.52
|134.0
|1.675
|285.1
|Including
|232.26
|232.56
|0.31
|660.0
|8.230
|1,402.4
|TXC24-104
|Core
|M&I Conversion
|295.20
|295.60
|0.40
|125.0
|1.610
|270.2
|TXC24-115
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|332.54
|336.50
|3.96
|375.2
|3.154
|659.7
|Including
|332.54
|333.91
|1.37
|624.8
|5.066
|1,081.8
|TXC24-116
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|199.34
|199.89
|0.55
|987.0
|11.467
|2,021.4
|TXC24-116
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|218.12
|218.69
|0.58
|135.0
|1.440
|264.9
|TXC24-117
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|246.46
|247.04
|0.58
|105.0
|1.460
|236.7
|TXC24-117
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|261.21
|263.23
|2.01
|1,141.0
|7.139
|1,785.0
|Including
|262.83
|263.23
|0.40
|3,712.0
|26.133
|6,069.5
|TXC24-118
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|205.98
|206.35
|0.37
|1,610.0
|15.333
|2,993.2
|TXC24-118
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|332.17
|332.54
|0.37
|91.3
|1.280
|206.8
|TXC24-119
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|370.42
|375.12
|4.69
|379.0
|3.722
|714.8
|Including
|372.16
|373.38
|1.22
|770.5
|7.757
|1,470.3
|TXC24-121
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|262.13
|266.00
|3.87
|179.3
|1.365
|302.4
|TXC24-122
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|270.05
|270.97
|0.92
|477.7
|4.880
|917.9
|Including
|270.66
|270.97
|0.31
|875.0
|8.880
|1,676.1
|TXC24-122
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|337.11
|342.32
|5.21
|291.7
|3.018
|564.0
|Including
|341.59
|342.32
|0.73
|1,834.0
|18.081
|3,465.1
|TXC25-125
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|327.97
|329.31
|1.34
|118.2
|1.336
|238.7
|Including
|328.27
|328.58
|0.31
|432.0
|4.900
|874.0
|TXC25-126
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|319.61
|320.22
|0.61
|247.8
|2.554
|478.2
|Including
|319.92
|320.22
|0.31
|421.0
|4.380
|816.1
|TXC25-128
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|300.81
|302.21
|1.40
|244.8
|2.070
|431.6
|TXC25-128
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|348.14
|348.75
|0.61
|300.5
|3.030
|573.8
|TXC25-128
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|427.76
|428.46
|0.70
|129.0
|1.360
|251.7
|TXC25-129
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|307.24
|308.15
|0.91
|155.5
|1.322
|274.8
|TXC25-129
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|344.94
|345.55
|0.61
|237.0
|2.520
|464.3
|TXC25-131
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|319.19
|319.80
|0.61
|292.7
|2.480
|516.5
|Including
|319.49
|319.80
|0.31
|584.0
|4.940
|1,029.6
|TXC25-132
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|437.60
|438.52
|0.92
|125.8
|1.804
|288.6
|TXC25-138
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|230.40
|234.64
|4.24
|378.5
|3.572
|700.7
|Including
|232.72
|233.02
|0.31
|1,805.0
|15.267
|3,182.2
|TXC25-138
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|236.68
|241.86
|5.18
|328.2
|2.528
|556.3
|Including
|238.35
|238.66
|0.31
|1,987.0
|15.000
|3,340.2
|TXC25-139
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|187.54
|196.60
|9.05
|182.8
|2.038
|366.6
|Including
|187.54
|188.37
|0.82
|1,411.0
|16.133
|2,866.4
|TXC25-140
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|362.90
|363.81
|0.91
|335.6
|3.803
|678.7
|Including
|362.90
|363.20
|0.30
|371.0
|4.310
|759.8
|TXC25-140
|RC/Core1
|M&I Conversion
|378.11
|380.09
|1.98
|96.0
|1.215
|205.6
|Including
|379.05
|380.09
|1.04
|136.5
|1.787
|297.7
|TXC25-141
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|273.59
|275.17
|1.59
|106.6
|0.787
|177.6
|TXC25-141
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|447.66
|448.27
|0.61
|694.9
|7.512
|1,372.5
|Including
|447.97
|448.27
|0.31
|1,226.0
|13.733
|2,464.9
|TXC25-142
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|347.08
|347.60
|0.52
|5.1
|1.610
|150.3
|TXC25-142
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|361.01
|361.80
|0.79
|597.6
|4.540
|1,007.1
|Including
|361.01
|361.37
|0.37
|1,122.0
|8.160
|1,858.1
|TXC25-146
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|189.50
|190.65
|1.16
|615.0
|5.497
|1,110.9
|Including
|189.95
|190.65
|0.70
|920.1
|8.330
|1,671.6
|TXC25-147
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|148.19
|151.85
|3.66
|176.7
|1.228
|287.5
|Including
|150.88
|151.43
|0.55
|704.0
|4.250
|1,087.4
|TXC25-147
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|182.58
|183.34
|0.76
|277.5
|5.586
|781.5
|Including
|183.00
|183.34
|0.34
|315.0
|6.620
|912.2
|TXC25-148
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|124.66
|125.43
|0.76
|111.0
|1.270
|225.6
|TXC25-148
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|238.35
|240.49
|2.13
|198.1
|2.383
|413.1
|Including
|238.35
|238.96
|0.61
|512.0
|5.590
|1,016.3
|TXC25-149
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|129.36
|129.97
|0.61
|491.0
|4.570
|903.3
|TXC25-149
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|238.35
|239.57
|1.22
|93.7
|1.919
|266.8
|TXC25-149
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|252.59
|253.59
|1.01
|38.2
|2.157
|232.8
|TXC25-150
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|162.37
|165.20
|2.84
|363.6
|3.413
|671.5
|Including
|163.47
|164.23
|0.76
|818.9
|8.144
|1,553.6
|TXC25-151
|RC/Core(1)
|M&I Conversion
|274.47
|275.42
|0.95
|208.7
|3.149
|492.8
|(1)RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail.
(2)AgEq = Ag + Au*(Factor); where Factor = (Au Price/Ag Price)*(Au Recovery/Ag Recovery or Factor=($1900/$23)*(95%/87%)=90.21; True thickness is 90 to 100% of interval thickness based on the modelled vein geometries.
(3)Cut-off grade is 150 g/t AgEq.
Figure 1: Tonopah West project showing NI43-101 resource location and expansion potential
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/255788_d1bf53a51451fba6_001full.jpg
Figure 2 is a plan map showing the location of all the drillholes completed under the M&I Conversion Program and highlighting those reported in this news release.
Figure 2: Drillhole location map of the M&I Conversion Program showing drillholes reported in this news release.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/255788_d1bf53a51451fba6_002full.jpg
Table 3: Tonopah West Drillhole Location Coordinates (based on GPS readings in the field, Datum UTM, NAD 1927, Zone 11)
|Drillhole ID
|Area
|Program
|Type
|UTM_NAD27 E
|UTM_NAD27 N
|Elevation (m)
|Depth
(ft)
|Depth
(m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|TXC25-137
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|477930.7
|4213330.8
|1776.3
|1028.0
|313.3
|180
|-62
|TXC25-139
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|477980.6
|4213246.5
|1778.4
|1061.0
|323.4
|180
|-67
|TXC25-141
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|477826.6
|4213599.2
|1770.7
|1647.0
|502.0
|180
|-62
|TXC25-142
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|477905.7
|4213694.6
|1772.9
|1717.0
|523.3
|180
|-50
|TXC25-146
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|478081.5
|4213327.2
|1780.6
|912.0
|278.0
|180
|-60
|TXC25-147
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|478067.5
|4213281.7
|1781.7
|953.5
|290.6
|180
|-60
|TXC25-148
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|478073.8
|4213237.8
|1781.8
|979.0
|298.4
|180
|-60
|TXC25-149
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|478101.9
|4213225.4
|1783.3
|902.0
|274.9
|180
|-60
|TXC25-150
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|478107.8
|4213270.4
|1783.1
|897.5
|273.6
|180
|-60
|TXC25-151
|DPB South
|M&I Conversion
|RC/Core
|478104.9
|4213335.4
|1781.1
|943.0
|287.4
|180
|-60
Quality Assurance/ Quality Control
All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC and core samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.
The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged in to AAL's system. The core samples are cut using core saws and personnel at AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada according to the Company's instructions delivered with each core hole.
All samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.
Qualified Persons
Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
About Blackrock Silver Corp.
Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.
Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the anticipated objectives and results from the Company's drill programs at Tonopah West; the incorporation of the results from the M&I Conversion Program in an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West and the anticipated timing of release thereof; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.
Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For Further Information, Contact:
Andrew Pollard
President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 817-6044
BRC:CC
The Conversation (0)
11m
Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”), dated June 9, 2025, with a private party (the “Vendor”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Mountain Project (the “Project”), a strategically located gold asset in Lander County, Nevada, USA.
About Gold Mountain
The Gold Mountain Project is comprised of 34 unpatented lode mining claims spanning approximately 284 hectares in the historically prolific Battle Mountain mining district of Lander County, Nevada. Centered on the Eocene-aged Gold Mountain stock, the project lies near the past-producing Dewitt Mine and features structurally-controlled oxidized sulfide bodies and porphyry-style mineralization. Historic exploration has been conducted by operators including Oro Nevada, Gold Ventures Inc., and Placer Dome, with significant past intercepts including 10.67 metres at 0.99 g/t Au. More recent work by the Vendor in 2023 and 2024 included detailed geologic mapping, collection of 116 rock samples, and submission of a Notice of Intent to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which was approved for drilling activity.
The Gold Mountain Project presents compelling upside potential with both high-grade structurally controlled Au-Ag-Pb mineralization and evidence of porphyry-style mineralization within and around the Gold Mountain intrusive. The property is accessible via well-developed infrastructure near the town of Battle Mountain and benefits from proximity to major mining operations within the region. A suggested first-move exploration plan includes detailed mapping and an RC drill program to delineate targets along historically mineralized structures and test conceptual porphyry and skarn-type systems.
There is no historical technical report, although the vendor has completed a significant amount of work towards completing a 43-101 compliant Property of Merit report. The Company aims to complete this report in 2025, post-acquisition of the Gold Mountain asset.
Transaction Summary
Under the terms of the LOI, Element79 Gold intends to acquire all rights, title, and interest in and to the Gold Mountain Project, comprising 34 unpatented mining claims, along with all related data, permits, and equipment.
As consideration for the acquisition, Element79 Gold will issue 100,000,000 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed price per share equal to the lesser of:
- C$0.02, or
- The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company’s shares over the ten (10) trading days preceding the closing date, based on the closing price of the last trading day prior to closing, subject to compliance with the policies of, and approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").
The Company has confirmed through its due diligence that this transaction will not create a new Significant Shareholder or Control Person per the definitions found in National Instrument 55-104. Hold Periods for the new shareholders created through this transaction are being negotiated and will be agreed upon in the forthcoming Definitive Agreement as part of the completion of this transaction.
There are no commissions payable for arranging this transaction.
Conditions Precedent
The completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including but not limited to:
- Completion of satisfactory due diligence by the Company;
- Execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement;
- Receipt of all required regulatory and corporate approvals; and
- Closing is targeted to occur on or around June 30, 2025, subject to holidays and standard processing times in Nevada and Canada.
Exclusivity and Confidentiality
The Vendor has agreed to a 180-day exclusivity period during which it will not negotiate or solicit offers from third parties concerning the Gold Mountain Project. Both parties have also agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the proposed transaction, subject to legal disclosure requirements.
Strategic Rationale
James C. Tworek, CEO and Director of Element79 Gold, commented:
"We are excited to announce this acquisition, which drives our corporate pivot back to a primary focus Nevada-focused strategy. Gold Mountain is drill ready and upon closing, we will work towards a drilling program later this year. It also consolidates our position within a well-known and highly prospective region for mineral resource development, with meaningful upside potential. We look forward to completing our due diligence and closing expeditiously."
Sale of Non-Core Elder Creek Claims
The Company has entered into a settlement agreement with a third party, NQ Holdings Inc., to fully and finally resolve a dispute related to overlapping mining claims in Lander County, Nevada. As part of the terms, the Company has agreed to transfer and abandon its interest in the EC01 to EC23 unpatented mining claims, known collectively as the “Elder Creek Claims.” In consideration, Element79 received a cash payment of USD $14,000 from NQ Holdings Inc.
The Elder Creek Claims, located adjacent to the Last 7 to Last 39 claims held by NQ Holdings, were deemed to no longer hold strategic value for the Company. The transaction allows Element79 to resolve the matter amicably without further legal proceedings and to maintain its focus on higher-priority assets within its Nevada portfolio and its Lucero project in Peru.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, Fellow of AusIMM #309585, Chief Operating Officer of Element79 Gold Corp, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold and silver assets. Its principal asset is the past-producing Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru, where it aims to resume operations through both conventional mining and tailings reprocessing. In the United States, the Company holds interests in multiple projects along Nevada's Battle Mountain Trend. Additionally, Element79 Gold has completed the transfer of its Dale Property in Ontario to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., and is progressing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
For more information about Element79 Gold Corp., please visit: www.element79.gold
For Further Information, Please Contact :
James C. Tworek
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include conditions in equity financing markets, and receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
18m
Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac
Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) (“Cartier″ or the “Company″) is pleased to announce it has awarded all contracts for its fully funded, 100,000-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in the heart of the Val-d’Or mining camp, Quebec. This ambitious 18-month campaign is the largest ever undertaken on the project and marks a major step forward in Cartier’s strategy to unlock the district-scale high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault corridor.
The 100,000-metre diamond drilling program will include approximately 600 drill holes and be supported by two drill rigs. Targeting will focus on both expanding known gold zones and testing new high-priority grassroots targets identified through ongoing geological modelling and past exploration success. Permitting process is now underway and planned launch of program is anticipated for late August, 2025.
“This is a transformational phase for Cartier and the Cadillac Project,″ commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO. “With over $11 million in cash, no debt and full ownership of the entire 15 km gold-bearing strike, we are in a strong position to aggressively explore and grow our high-grade gold inventory.″
The Company recently optioned three gold projects: Benoist, Fenton, and Wilson to Exploits Discovery Corp., enabling Cartier to concentrate its resources and technical team on the Cadillac Project’s development.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a “Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101″).
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d’Or (Quebec, Canada). In 2024, Quebec ranked 5th among the best mining jurisdictions in the world (Fraser Institute). Cartier owns 100% of its flagship Cadillac asset and controls a significant land package of 25,000 ha. The Cadillac project is located approximately 40 km east of Val-d’Or and close to existing gold mills with available capacity.
The results of the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment1 (PEA) demonstrate the economic viability of the project with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. The current Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) totaling 7,128,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.14 g/t Au for a total of 720,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 18,475,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.75 g/t Au for a total of 1,633,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.
1. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions, May, 29, 2023.
For further information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Click here to connect with Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
2h
Ellis Martin Report: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.'s (BLAGF) Rana Vig - Investors are Seeking Producing Gold Companies
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) is preparing to commence full-scale underground gold production at its Dome Mountain Gold Project in British Columbia. With the final mining permit now secured, the company is targeting an annual production rate of approximately 15,000 ounces of gold, with operations expected to launch as early as July 2025.
In an exclusive interview with Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio, CEO Rana Vig detailed the final preparations under way - including infrastructure completion, equipment readiness, staffing, and the installation of a water treatment facility, all scheduled for completion in the next three months. A toll milling agreement with Nikola Mining is also in place to facilitate efficient processing.
"This is an exciting and rare moment in Canadian mining," said Vig. "We are among just seven companies in the last decade to receive a full mining permit for a metallic mine in British Columbia. That alone puts us in elite company - and now we're ready to produce."
Vig, a veteran entrepreneur with over 35 years of business leadership experience, founded Blue Lagoon in 2019 with a vision to build a cash-flowing mining company. His track record includes successful exits and financings in both resource and cannabis ventures. After reviewing over 200 projects, Vig identified Dome Mountain as uniquely positioned for near-term production and long-term growth.
Blue Lagoon's current NI 43-101 resource estimate outlines approximately 218,000 ounces of gold. However, the company sees a clear path to expanding that to over 1 million ounces based on infill drilling and new exploration targets. Dome Mountain hosts 15 additional high-grade gold veins within a land package spanning 22,000 hectares - an area more than five times the size of Manhattan.
"Our initial mine plan is based on the current resource, but the upside here is extraordinary," said Vig. "We've already completed 50,000 meters of drilling and made additional discoveries. With cash flow imminent, we'll be able to fund further drilling without returning to the market."
Blue Lagoon recently won top honors at a Shark Tank-style pitch event during the one-to-one Mining Conference in New York City. Competing against exploration-stage companies in uranium, copper, and gold, Blue Lagoon stood out as the only near-term producer - drawing attention from investors eager for exposure to cash-generating assets.
"People are tired of dilution-heavy stories," noted Martin during the broadcast. "When I was asked which company was about to produce gold, Blue Lagoon was my first recommendation."
Gold prices continue to rise amid global economic uncertainty, positioning Blue Lagoon Resources at the forefront of a bullish commodity cycle. The company's strong grades - averaging 9 grams per tonne with 95% recovery at the mill - are expected to generate robust margins once production begins.
"This was five years in the making, and the timing couldn't be better," added Vig. "The stock is already one of the top performers in 2025, and we're just getting started."
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/W069PBR2
About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.:
As of February 2025, Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) achieved a major milestone by securing its mining permit, making it one of only nine companies to receive such approval in British Columbia since 2015. With this critical permit in place, the company is now focused on completing its state-of-the-art water treatment plant-expected to be operational by the end of May 2025. This marks a pivotal step in Blue Lagoon's transition from an exploration company to a fully operational producer, with first production targeted for Q3 2025.
About The Ellis Martin Report:
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
Contact:T: +1-604-218-4766
info@bluelagoonresources.com
https://www.bluelagoonresources.com
Click here to connect with Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CNSX:BLLG) (OTCMKTS:BLAGF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
15h
AUE hits 66m @ 1.07g/t gold from 33m @ Boundiali BD tenement
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE hits 66m @ 1.07g/t gold from 33m @ Boundiali BD tenement
18h
Jp Cortez: Is America's Gold Really There? US Needs Full Audit of Reserves
Jp Cortez, executive director at the Sound Money Defense League, breaks down what to know about the Gold Reserve Transparency Act, a measure to audit the gold in Fort Knox and other places where America's gold is purportedly stored.
"A space on X will not suffice, and is not a substitute for a true assay, a true audit of every single transaction that that gold was involved in," he said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
19h
Sranan Gold Announces Further High-Potential Exploration Targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname
Following the closing of Sranan Gold Corp.'s (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") oversubscribed private placement announced on June 12, 2025, the Company announces additional targets to its planned inaugural 10,000-metre drill program at the 4.5-kilometre Randy-Poeketi trend of the Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname.
Each of the target areas (see Figure 1) has been identified by a combination Lidar survey, geophysics, geological interpretation, exploration data from previous operators, field work and, most importantly, local mining activity. The areas currently identified are referred to as Randy's Pit, Randy's Extension, Randy West, Poeketi Pit, West Poeketi, South Intrusion, Enard North and Enard South.
Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP Exploration and Corporate Development of Sranan Gold, commented: "Our expanded 10,000-metre drill program marks a major step forward in systematically unlocking the potential of our district-scale property. With an adaptive approach guided by rapid assay turnaround and new structural and lithologic data and analysis, we're confident this program will significantly advance our understanding of the project's scale and resource potential."
Figure 1: Priority exploration targets at the Tapanahony Gold Project, Suriname.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/255592_adc68cf7c43238a4_001full.jpg
Randy's Pit is the first priority for drilling, which is based on historical drilling by Iamgold and later mining by local miners at Randy's Pit.
Newly identified zone Randy's Extension is the southeast continuation of the Randy trend, where a potential granite contact — similar in style to mineralization at the Oko West gold discovery in northwest Guyana — may exist. This 1.6-kilometre trend will be explored while the excavator is in the area for drilling at Randy's Pit, leveraging mobilization efficiencies. The goal is to confirm the continuity of the Randy trend beyond its known limits. Drilling will follow.
Newly identified zone Randy West targets a parallel zone immediately west of Randy trend. Two ridges, each roughly two kilometres in length, display evidence of historical pits and alluvial workings, suggesting a nearby intrusive source. As the excavator works at Randy's Pit to support drilling, trenching will commence on these ridges to test for mineralization and to define drill targets along this parallel trend.
The Poeketi Pit target is the site of a recent gold rush starting in 2020. Active mining is characterized by a high-grade, fault-filled vein system. Drilling is planned on the 350-metre-long Poeketi open pit, which hosts five underground shafts, and the 150-metre-long New Pit. In between is a 260-metre ridge due to the fault-filled vein which will be tested first by trenching.
A trenching program is planned at West Poeketi on its southern region to delineate mineralized structures to select drill sites. A northeast striking soil sampling campaign toward the concession's northwest boundary will later be used to extend known mineralized trends and highlight areas for further exploration.
The newly identified South Intrusion target lies to the southeast of the Randy trend, where an arc of shallow auger anomalies closely follows the greenstone-intrusive contact, like Oko and Oko West. Historically, Iamgold panning anomalies in this area indicated a potential source of mineralization. This target region spans five to ten kilometres in strike length.
New identified Enard North and Enard South benefit from detailed Lidar coverage and extensive alluvial mining, both of which highlight the potential of the Enard concession. At Enard South, two large-scale folds were revealed by Lidar, supported by active artisanal mining. The fold axes correspond to catchment anomalies identified in panning by Iamgold. Focused mapping, sampling and auger drilling will be the primary methods to develop targets in this fold-hosted setting that has similarities to the Merian and Rosebel mines.
Qualified Person
Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.
About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.
Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.
For more information, visit sranangold.com.
Information contact
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975
THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.
Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00