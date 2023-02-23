Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

BlackBerry SecuSUITE Awarded Updated NIAP/Common Criteria and CSfC Certification for Secure Communication Amidst Rise of 'Balloon-Based' Nation-State Spying Efforts

New Enterprise Edition Launched to Help Businesses Address Latest Surveillance Threats including 'Balloon-Based' Communications Monitoring Tactics

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today announced SecuSUITE ® for Government 5.0 was awarded updated NIAP Certifications and listed as a Commercial Solutions for Classified ( CSfC ) compliant product to meet the highest security requirements for the U.S. Federal Government and the broader Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The updated NIAP certification further strengthens BlackBerry's portfolio of certified security solutions for the government sector and comes amidst increased national security concerns tied to the recent influx of suspected spying operations Nation-States have undertaken using fleets of high-altitude surveillance balloons across the globe.

Security vendors are required to seek re-certification of their products every two years as NIAP is constantly updating the associated protection profiles to address the latest security issues with a view to guarding against novel attacks.

"From Ukrainian and Russian forces intercepting each other's phone calls to gain an upper hand in the conflict, to the recent public awareness of State-sponsored, high-altitude monitoring platforms, over the past year there have been no shortage of reminders of the susceptibility of mobile communications to interception," said Christoph Erdmann , SVP Secusmart at BlackBerry. "Today, communications – whether phone calls, messages or file sharing — are being compromised and intercepted at rates never before seen, putting both regular business people and national security-driven missions at extreme risk. It doesn't have to be this way and our renewed NIAP certifications should provide peace of mind to those looking for watertight communications security that guards against adversarial surveillance efforts from both traditional 'bugs' and brazen spy balloons."

SecuSUITE® multi-platform technology protects governments globally against eavesdropping threats to national security communications. In response to the recent spate of high-profile suspected surveillance incidents, the company is also rolling out a new version for select enterprise customers designed to protect sensitive business communications of executives. For businesses or governments, deployed as a secure app using off-the-shelf iOS®, Android™ or Windows® devices, the software can be easily rolled out to existing fleets of devices, eliminating the need to carry another device. Using end-to-end encryption, the solution secures one-to-one and group voice calls, messages, file exchange and group chats across international networks. SecuSUITE can also ensure calls from foreign networks to any home country number are protected.

"Most enterprises spend a great deal of effort securing their data, but very few businesses and governments expend any significant effort to protect their staff's everyday mobile calling and messaging from interception, spoofing and metadata mining," says Jack Gold , President of J.Gold Associates, LLC. "This is a major failing as protecting communications is a critical part of an organization's overall cybersecurity readiness posture. Solutions like BlackBerry SecuSUITE that provide a proven way to do so for both the public and private sector should be an organizational imperative to guard against things like IP theft or blackmail that is quite often the goal of financially or geo-politically motivated eavesdropping efforts."

BlackBerry SecuSUITE's updated NIAP certification and new enterprise offering closely follows the news of the NATO Communications and Information Agency ( NCI Agency ), awarding security accreditation to SecuSUITE® for Government for global use in official NATO secure communications.

More information on BlackBerry SecuSUITE is available here .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Chongqing Yazaki Selects BlackBerry to Power Digital LCD Cluster for the Chinese Market

Platform to be deployed within next-generation vehicles from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd . , a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) to power its digital instrument cluster, which has now entered mass production.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerry Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

The Gartner ® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market, the only vendor to be placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback for a company's deployment, capabilities and support.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Apple reports first quarter results

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories

Services set new all-time revenue record

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ChatGPT May Already Be Used In Nation State Cyberattacks, Say IT Decision Makers in BlackBerry Global Research

  • 51% of IT decision makers believe there will be a successful cyberattack credited to ChatGPT within the year
  • 95% believe governments have a responsibility to regulate advanced technologies, such as ChatGPT

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today released new research revealing that half (51%) of IT professionals predict that we are less than a year away from a successful cyberattack being credited to ChatGPT and 71% believe that foreign states may already be using the technology for malicious purposes against other nations.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The survey of 1,500 IT decision makers across North America , UK, and Australia exposed a perception that, although respondents in all countries see ChatGPT as generally being put to use for 'good' purposes, 74% acknowledge its potential threat to cybersecurity and are concerned. Though there are differing views around the world on how that threat might manifest, ChatGPT's ability to help hackers craft more believable and legitimate sounding phishing emails is the top global concern (53%), along with enabling less experienced hackers to improve their technical knowledge and develop more specialized skills (49%) and its use for spreading misinformation (49%).

Shishir Singh , Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity at BlackBerry explains: "ChatGPT will likely increase its influence in the cyber industry over time. We've all seen a lot of hype and scaremongering, but the pulse of the industry remains fairly pragmatic – and for good reason. There are a lot of benefits to be gained from this kind of advanced technology and we're only beginning to scratch the surface, but we also can't ignore the ramifications. As the maturity of the platform and the hackers' experience of putting it to use progresses, it will get more and more difficult to defend without also using AI in defense to level the playing field."

Indeed, BlackBerry's research results also revealed that the majority (82%) of IT decision-makers plan to invest in AI-driven cybersecurity in the next two years and almost half (48%) plan to invest before the end of 2023. This reflects the growing concern that signature-based protection solutions are no longer effective in providing cyber protection against an increasingly sophisticated threat.

Whilst IT directors are positive that ChatGPT will enhance cybersecurity for businesses, the survey also revealed that 95% believe governments have a responsibility to regulate advanced technologies.  However, at present, there is an optimistic consensus that technology and research professionals will gain more than cyber criminals from the capabilities of ChatGPT.

Singh concludes: "It's been well documented that people with malicious intent are testing the waters but, over the course of this year, we expect to see hackers get a much better handle on how to use ChatGPT successfully for nefarious purposes; whether as a tool to write better mutable malware or as an enabler to bolster their 'skillset.' Both cyber pros and hackers will continue to look into how they can utilize it best. Time will tell who's more effective."

For more information on how BlackBerry's comprehensive, prevention-first, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions can help your business prepare for, prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats, please visit BlackBerry.com .

Note: Research conducted in January 2023 by OnePoll on behalf of BlackBerry , into 1,500 IT Decision Makers across North America ( USA and Canada ), the United Kingdom and Australia .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chatgpt-may-already-be-used-in-nation-state-cyberattacks-say-it-decision-makers-in-blackberry-global-research-301737059.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Apple Music launches Rihanna's Road to Halftime ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Experience Rihanna ' s incredible music catalog like never before with Spatial Audio, sing along with Apple Music Sing, tune in to Apple Music Radio for expert music commentary, and don't miss the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference on February 9 at 10 a.m. MST

Apple Music® is bringing Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they gear up for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Earlier this month, Rihanna teased fans with a first look trailer . As the clock ticks closer to the big show, fans can experience Rihanna's music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Starting today, subscribers can access the megastar's songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing her heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerry's Inaugural Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Reveals Threat Actors Launch One Malicious Threat Every Minute

Report Identifies 1.75m Cyberattacks Were Stopped by BlackBerry in the Last 90 Days

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today released its Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting the volume and model of threats across a range of organizations and regions, including industry-specific attacks targeting the automotive and manufacturing, healthcare and financial sectors. After the success and continued demand for its annual threat report, BlackBerry has switched to a quarterly cadence to match the speed adversaries evolve to provide a more holistic view of the threat landscape, helping businesses to prepare and protect themselves accordingly.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

