BlackBerry Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

The Gartner ® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market, the only vendor to be placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback for a company's deployment, capabilities and support.

"It's an honor to be recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market, particularly given the fact that the distinction comes from the people who matter most – our customers," said Billy Ho , Executive VP, Product Engineering at BlackBerry. "We've always had a laser-focused customer-first mindset when it comes to our products and to us this recent recognition is one more feather in our cap that validates our approach. Our customers have spoken, and BlackBerry UEM is exactly what they need to keep employees both connected and protected so they can work from practically any device, anywhere."

The Voice of the Customer report adds aggregated peer perspectives to detailed individual customer reviews which focus on the direct experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews from customer organizations with over $50 million in revenue are considered. Reviews were collected over an 18-month submission period.

BlackBerry had an average 4.5 rating out of 5 based on 55 overall reviews in the report, with Product Capabilities, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience average ratings of 4.6 out of 5 as of November 2022 .

Headlines for the three most recent BlackBerry UEM reviews are as follows:

The recognition follows BlackBerry also being positioned as a 'Leader' within the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide UEM Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments, both of which provide an in-depth analysis of worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software providers.

To read a full copy of the report, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Unified Endpoint Management Tools please visit Gartner.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Apple reports first quarter results

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories

Services set new all-time revenue record

ChatGPT May Already Be Used In Nation State Cyberattacks, Say IT Decision Makers in BlackBerry Global Research

  • 51% of IT decision makers believe there will be a successful cyberattack credited to ChatGPT within the year
  • 95% believe governments have a responsibility to regulate advanced technologies, such as ChatGPT

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today released new research revealing that half (51%) of IT professionals predict that we are less than a year away from a successful cyberattack being credited to ChatGPT and 71% believe that foreign states may already be using the technology for malicious purposes against other nations.

The survey of 1,500 IT decision makers across North America , UK, and Australia exposed a perception that, although respondents in all countries see ChatGPT as generally being put to use for 'good' purposes, 74% acknowledge its potential threat to cybersecurity and are concerned. Though there are differing views around the world on how that threat might manifest, ChatGPT's ability to help hackers craft more believable and legitimate sounding phishing emails is the top global concern (53%), along with enabling less experienced hackers to improve their technical knowledge and develop more specialized skills (49%) and its use for spreading misinformation (49%).

Shishir Singh , Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity at BlackBerry explains: "ChatGPT will likely increase its influence in the cyber industry over time. We've all seen a lot of hype and scaremongering, but the pulse of the industry remains fairly pragmatic – and for good reason. There are a lot of benefits to be gained from this kind of advanced technology and we're only beginning to scratch the surface, but we also can't ignore the ramifications. As the maturity of the platform and the hackers' experience of putting it to use progresses, it will get more and more difficult to defend without also using AI in defense to level the playing field."

Indeed, BlackBerry's research results also revealed that the majority (82%) of IT decision-makers plan to invest in AI-driven cybersecurity in the next two years and almost half (48%) plan to invest before the end of 2023. This reflects the growing concern that signature-based protection solutions are no longer effective in providing cyber protection against an increasingly sophisticated threat.

Whilst IT directors are positive that ChatGPT will enhance cybersecurity for businesses, the survey also revealed that 95% believe governments have a responsibility to regulate advanced technologies.  However, at present, there is an optimistic consensus that technology and research professionals will gain more than cyber criminals from the capabilities of ChatGPT.

Singh concludes: "It's been well documented that people with malicious intent are testing the waters but, over the course of this year, we expect to see hackers get a much better handle on how to use ChatGPT successfully for nefarious purposes; whether as a tool to write better mutable malware or as an enabler to bolster their 'skillset.' Both cyber pros and hackers will continue to look into how they can utilize it best. Time will tell who's more effective."

Note: Research conducted in January 2023 by OnePoll on behalf of BlackBerry , into 1,500 IT Decision Makers across North America ( USA and Canada ), the United Kingdom and Australia .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Apple Music launches Rihanna's Road to Halftime ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Experience Rihanna ' s incredible music catalog like never before with Spatial Audio, sing along with Apple Music Sing, tune in to Apple Music Radio for expert music commentary, and don't miss the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference on February 9 at 10 a.m. MST

Apple Music® is bringing Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they gear up for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Earlier this month, Rihanna teased fans with a first look trailer . As the clock ticks closer to the big show, fans can experience Rihanna's music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Starting today, subscribers can access the megastar's songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing her heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.

BlackBerry's Inaugural Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Reveals Threat Actors Launch One Malicious Threat Every Minute

Report Identifies 1.75m Cyberattacks Were Stopped by BlackBerry in the Last 90 Days

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today released its Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting the volume and model of threats across a range of organizations and regions, including industry-specific attacks targeting the automotive and manufacturing, healthcare and financial sectors. After the success and continued demand for its annual threat report, BlackBerry has switched to a quarterly cadence to match the speed adversaries evolve to provide a more holistic view of the threat landscape, helping businesses to prepare and protect themselves accordingly.

Apple builds on privacy commitment by unveiling new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

In celebration of Data Privacy Day, Apple® today unveiled a new set of educational resources designed to help users take control of their data.

×