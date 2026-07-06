Bitcoin Well Announces Shares-For-Debt Settlements

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta July 6, 2026 - TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announces proposed shares-for-debt settlements.
The Company proposes to issue an aggregate of 7,071,751 common shares (the "Shares") to satisfy the following interest payment obligations:
(i) interest payment obligations owing in the aggregate amount of C$175,516 as of June 30, 2026 (the "Use of Coin and Debenture Interest Debt"), representing interest accrued under certain use of bitcoin agreements and a convertible debenture agreement (collectively, the "Agreements"). The Company has elected to satisfy the Use of Coin and Debenture Interest Debt through the issuance of 5,014,756 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.035 per Share; and
(ii) interest payment obligations owing in the aggregate amount of C$79,400 as of July 2, 2026 (the "CD Interest Debt"), representing interest accrued under certain convertible debentures. The Company has elected to satisfy the CD Interest Debt through the issuance of 2,056,995 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.0386 per Share. The material terms of the convertible debentures are described in the Company's news releases dated December 2, 2024 and December 30, 2024 (collectively, the "Debt Settlement").
The Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. All Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
A director of the Company, through a wholly-owned corporation, participated in the Debt Settlement. Such participation will be considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Debt Settlement, insofar as it involves interested parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.
Bitcoin Well Contact Information
To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam
For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of the Debt Settlement and the approval of the Debt Settlement by the TSXV. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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