Bitcoin Well Announces Shares-For-Debt Settlements

Bitcoin Well Announces Shares-For-Debt Settlements

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.
     

Edmonton, Alberta July 6, 2026 - TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announces proposed shares-for-debt settlements.

 

The Company proposes to issue an aggregate of 7,071,751 common shares (the "Shares") to satisfy the following interest payment obligations:

 

(i) interest payment obligations owing in the aggregate amount of C$175,516 as of June 30, 2026 (the "Use of Coin and Debenture Interest Debt"), representing interest accrued under certain use of bitcoin agreements and a convertible debenture agreement (collectively, the "Agreements"). The Company has elected to satisfy the Use of Coin and Debenture Interest Debt through the issuance of 5,014,756 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.035 per Share; and

 

(ii) interest payment obligations owing in the aggregate amount of C$79,400 as of July 2, 2026 (the "CD Interest Debt"), representing interest accrued under certain convertible debentures. The Company has elected to satisfy the CD Interest Debt through the issuance of 2,056,995 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.0386 per Share. The material terms of the convertible debentures are described in the Company's news releases dated December 2, 2024 and December 30, 2024 (collectively, the "Debt Settlement").

 

The Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. All Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

 

A director of the Company, through a wholly-owned corporation, participated in the Debt Settlement. Such participation will be considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Debt Settlement, insofar as it involves interested parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

 

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.  

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

 

Bitcoin Well Contact Information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

 

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

Email: ir@bitcoinwell.com

 

Forward-Looking Information 

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of the Debt Settlement and the approval of the Debt Settlement by the TSXV. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

 

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

bitcoin well btcw:cc tsxv:btcw blockchain investing
BTCW:CC
The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well

On a mission to enable independence by combining the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of Bitcoin

On a mission to enable independence by combining the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of Bitcoin Keep Reading...
A stack of gold and silver Bitcoin coins on a reflective black surface with a red and blue background.

Crypto Market Update: Over US$3.8 Billion Cumulative Loss For Trump Memecoin Investors

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (July 6) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Bitcoin price updateAltcoin price updateToday's crypto news to knowDon't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Aaron Rafferty

Understanding Wyoming’s DUNA Framework and Decentralized Platforms

The landscape of DeFi and blockchain technology is changing at a breakneck pace, making it vital to grasp its underlying structures.Wyoming’s DUNA framework stands out as a key innovation in this space, drawing interest for its ability to support organizational models and cause-based tokens.... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes.

Crypto and Blockchain Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

From Bitcoin miners to exchange giants and infrastructure builders, these companies are the ones to watch in crypto, digital assets and blockchain in 2026.The list below breaks down each business model, the key developments shaping it this year and why they matter for investors following the... Keep Reading...
Ryan Kirkley.

Ryan Kirkley: How Blockchain Settlement is Transforming Global Finance

Ryan Kirkley, CEO of Global Settlement Network, explains how his company is tackling challenges in cross-border settlement, digital asset infrastructure and blockchain compliance, as well as why understanding these shifts matters for investors and industry professionals.Blockchain settlement... Keep Reading...
Many gold coins with Bitcoin symbols are stacked closely together, reflecting light.

Crypto Market Update: Strategy Outlines Rules for Selling Bitcoin Reserves

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (June 29) as of 11:00 p.m. UTC.Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Bitcoin price updateAltcoin price updateToday's crypto news to knowDon't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Two cryptocurrency coins, Bitcoin and Ethereum, sit on a keyboard in front of a colorful financial chart display.

Crypto Market Update: Binance Suspends EU Operations After MiCA License Rejection

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (June 26) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Bitcoin price updateAltcoin price updateToday's crypto news to knowDon't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

Goldgroup Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation

Lexaria Updates Business Development

Lexaria Updates Business Development

Related News

graphite investing

CATL Buys Stake in CarbonScape to Scale Forestry-Based Battery Graphite

gold investing

OceanaGold Commits US$1.9 Billion to Extend Philippine Gold Mine to 2037

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation

precious metals investing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Engages Explo-Logik to Advance Québec Exploration Programs

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Name Change to "55 North Gold Inc." and Election of Two New Directors