Bitcoin Well Announces Agreement With Anchorwatch And Completion Of Previously Announced Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta September 14, 2026 - TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced an agreement with AnchorWatch (the "Agreement"); a provider of Bitcoin-native custody and insurance solutions.
The Agreement creates an opportunity for Bitcoin Well to diversify its revenue through recurring referral fees while expanding the options available to customers seeking additional protection for their bitcoin. AnchorWatch's multisignature model is designed so that no single party can unilaterally move a customer's bitcoin, while also supporting needs such as insurance and inheritance planning. While most AnchorWatch services will be available to eligible customers in Canada and the United States, insurance products will be available only to eligible customers in the United States.
By connecting customers directly with AnchorWatch, Bitcoin Well can generate additional value from its customer relationships without building custody infrastructure, holding customer assets or managing private keys. For shareholders, this represents a capital-efficient growth opportunity that complements Bitcoin Well's non-custodial business model and adds revenue potential beyond individual bitcoin transactions.
"Our customers are at different stages of their Bitcoin journey. While self-custody remains at the heart of Bitcoin Well, some customers – particularly Bitcoin Well Infinite clients with larger holdings – are looking for additional support with insurance and inheritance planning," said Chantel Lillycrop-Kostiuk, VP of Operations at Bitcoin Well. "AnchorWatch's collaborative custody model aligns with our self-custody mission because customers maintain a sovereign recovery path that allows them to move their bitcoin independently, while no third-party, including AnchorWatch, can do so unilaterally. Working with Becca and her team allows us to provide greater choice and support without compromising the principles Bitcoin was built on."
AnchorWatch cofounder Becca Rubenfeld said, "AnchorWatch is excited to directly support the needs of Bitcoin Well customers. Our custody options give bitcoin owners the flexibility to stay in control of their funds while avoiding single party risk. With the combination of our battle tested infrastructure and insurance we look forward to providing the most resilient custody on the market to Bitcoin Well customers. "
Debt Settlement
The Company also announces announces that, further to its news release dated September 3, 2026, it has completed its previously announced debt settlement pursuant to which it issued 2,101,200 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.04 per Common Share in full and final settlement of outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $84,048. (the "Indebtedness"). The Indebtedness related to payments for services accrued under a sponsorship agreement during the period from March 1, 2026 to July 31, 2026 and were not considered investor relations services (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The creditor was an arm's length party to the Company and the issuance of the Common Shares in connection with the debt settlement did not result in the creation of a new Insider or Control Person of the Company (as such terms are defined in the TSXV's policies.
The debt settlement remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV and the securities issued in connection with the debt settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
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Bitcoin Well contact information
To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam
For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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