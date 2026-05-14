BioSyent Releases Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

BioSyent Releases Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2026. Key highlights include:

(CAD) Q1 2026 % Change vs.
Q1 2025

TTMMar 31, 2026 		% Change vs.
TTMMar 31, 2025
Pharmaceutical Sales 10,803,107 +1% 40,987,981 +11%
Oral Health Sales 2,984,973 n/a 2,984,973 n/a
Insecticide Sales 120,102 -58% 2,008,251 +59%
Total Company Sales 13,908,182 +27% 45,981,205 +20%
EBITDA1 3,639,086 +14% 12,560,195 +21%
Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) 2,344,819 +1% 9,287,118 +16%
Fully Diluted EPS 0.20 - 0.78 +16%


  • Completed acquisition of Oral Science Inc., a Canadian owner and distributor of specialized dental hygiene and oral health products, as announced on March 2, 2026
  • Additional sales and EBITDA of $2,984,973 and $482,089 respectively, generated by Oral Health business during the month of March 2026 following acquisition of Oral Science Inc.
  • Q1 2026 EBITDA, adjusted for one-time Oral Science acquisition transaction costs incurred during the quarter, was $3,912,116, +22% vs. year ago
  • Q1 2026 NIAT, adjusted for one-time Oral Science acquisition transaction costs, was $2,545,496, +10% vs. year ago
  • Q1 2026 Fully Diluted EPS, adjusted for one-time Oral Science acquisition transaction costs, was $0.22, +$0.02 vs. year ago
  • TTM March 31, 2026 Fully Diluted EPS, adjusted for one-time Oral Science acquisition transaction costs, was $0.83, +$0.16 vs. year ago
  • Return on Average Equity for the trailing twelve months (‘TTM') ended March 31, 2026 was 22%, consistent with TTM March 31, 2025
  • During Q1 2026, repurchased for cancellation a total of 100,000 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
  • Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.055 per common share on March 13, 2026, a 10% increase from the previous quarterly dividend

"We are pleased to have closed the acquisition of Oral Science during the first quarter with an immediate contribution of revenue and profit from the Oral Health business recognized in the month of March," commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "In our existing Pharmaceutical business, Canadian sales grew by 9%, driven by our FeraMAX® and Tibella® brands. Internationally, we continued to ship FeraMAX® to customers in the Middle East in spite of geopolitical turmoil in the region. We also continued to make ongoing shipments of Tibelia® to international customers, though sales declined versus Q1 2025 during which a significant backlog of customer orders were delivered following our acquisition of this business late in 2024. With ongoing conflict in the Middle East and growing trade protectionism, there is much uncertainty in the business environment. Nonetheless, we are well-positioned to weather this current uncertainty and to maximize opportunities for continued growth with the addition of our Oral Health business and a more diversified product portfolio, customer base and market. I look forward to reporting on our progress during 2026 as we remain focused on our strategic priorities of profitable growth, portfolio diversification and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

The CEO's presentation on the Q1 2026 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/

The Company's Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on May 14, 2026.

The Company further announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 339 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to a certain employee of the Company pursuant to the Company's RSU Plan. These RSUs will fully vest within three years on the third anniversary of the applicable grant date.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare products company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Pharmaceutical and Oral Health businesses, both in Canada and internationally.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,438,318 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc.
Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
       
In Canadian Dollars Q1 2026   Q1 2025   % Change  
Net Revenues 13,908,182   10,978,960   27%  
Cost of Goods Sold 3,739,946   2,641,768   42%  
Gross Profit 10,168,236   8,337,192   22%  
Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 6,882,935   5,180,821   33%  
Net Income Before Tax 3,285,301   3,156,371   4%  
Tax (including Deferred Tax) 940,482   836,438   12%  
Net Income After Tax 2,344,819   2,319,933   1%  
Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues 17%   21%    
EBITDA1 3,639,086   3,201,647   14%  
EBITDA1% to Net Revenues 26%   29%    


 
BioSyent Inc.
Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
 
       
AS AT March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 % Change
ASSETS      
       
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 10,900,082 $ 28,651,823 -62 %
Trade and other receivables   7,487,075   4,456,562 68 %
Inventory   11,291,008   6,416,204 76 %
Prepaid expenses and deposits   1,575,746   187,977 738 %
Derivative asset   5,553   - -  
Loans receivable - current   63,694   80,395 -21 %
CURRENT ASSETS   31,323,158   39,792,961 -21 %
       
Long term investments   3,293,957   3,293,957 0 %
Loans receivable - current   61,799   61,799 0 %
Deferred tax asset   526,742   510,932 3 %
Property and equipment   1,708,020   982,737 74 %
Intangible assets   21,828,234   4,797,073 355 %
Goodwill   3,750,000   - -  
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS   31,168,752   9,646,498 223 %
TOTAL ASSETS $ 62,491,910 $ 49,439,459 26 %
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 10,746,839 $ 7,215,608 49 %
SHORT TERM DEBT   4,000,000   - -  
CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION   1,816,894   - -  
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES   934,738   758,345 23 %
Total Equity   44,993,439   41,465,506 9 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 62,491,910 $ 49,439,459 26 %
             

1. EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 is provided in the table below:

      Three Months (Q1)
Ended March 31
  
  2026   2025  
EBITDA 3,639,086   3,201,647  
Add: Interest Income 166,792   179,010  
Less: Depreciation - Property, Equipment (94,112)   (66,907)  
Amortization of Intangible Assets (394,849)   (144,276)  
Interest Expense (31,616)   (13,103)  
Income Tax Expense (940,482)   (836,438)  
NIAT 2,344,819   2,319,933  

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


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