Big Ridge Appoints Garett Macdonald to Its Board of Directors

Big Ridge Appoints Garett Macdonald to Its Board of Directors

Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU,OTC:ALVLF) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Garett Macdonald to its Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased that Mr. Macdonald has agreed to join the Big Ridge Board," said Mike Bandrowski, President & CEO, Big Ridge. "Garett brings mine building, operations and executive leadership experience that will significantly add to the depth of the Team. This is a critical time for Big Ridge with the company now working on the Hope Brook Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and advancing the project toward production. Garett's operations and project development experience in Newfoundland and Labrador is a welcome addition to the Big Ridge board."

Mr. Macdonald has over 30 years of industry experience and is currently the Vice President of Operations and General Manager of Hemlo Mining Corporation. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Resources in Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing the Hammerdown gold project from concept to first gold production. Maritime was acquired in 2025 by New Found Gold for $292M. Throughout his career Mr. Macdonald held roles focused on project development and mine operations, working with companies such as Dalradian Resources as a consultant managing the feasibility study for the Curraghinalt gold project, New Gold and Rainy River Resources on the development of the Rainy River project in Northern Ontario and min operations supervision with senior Canadian Resource companies, Suncor Energy and Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Macdonald holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Western University's Ivey Business School and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.

In connection with this addition to the Company's Board of Director's, Big Ridge awarded a total of 300,000 options to Mr. Macdonald under the terms of the Company's Amended and Restated Option Plan. These options are exercisable at a price of $0.51 per share, expire on September 15, 2031, and vest immediately upon grant.

About Big Ridge

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social licence from local communities. Big Ridge owns a 100% interest in its flagship Hope Brook Gold Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador. Big Ridge also owns a 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec.

Acknowledgement

Big Ridge acknowledges and appreciates the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources' financial support of the Company's 2023 exploration programs through the Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,
President & CEO
Big Ridge Gold Corp.
18 King St. East, Suite 1400
Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4
Tel: 416-540-5480
Email: Mike@bigridgegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to Big Ridge's intentions with respect to Caprock's shares. All forward-looking statements are based on Big Ridge's and its employees' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Big Ridge, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Big Ridge does not undertake to update any forward- looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on our behalf, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314366

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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