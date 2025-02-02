Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bidder's Statement

Bidder's Statement

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Download the PDF here.

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Download the PDF here.

Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

BCN: Beacon Executes Share Sale Agreement for MXR Shares

BCN: Beacon Executes Share Sale Agreement for MXR Shares

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced BCN: Beacon Executes Share Sale Agreement for MXR Shares

Download the PDF here.

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 4 th 2025 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 20 high-priority gold targets at the Bazooka Property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") executives attended the launch event for the Minerals Strategy for New Zealand to 2040 and Critical Minerals List event hosted by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals in Waihi on January 31, 2025. Honorable Shane Jones, Resource Minster for New Zealand, presented the critical minerals list that included both gold and antimony.

Furthermore, Rua Gold is pleased to provide an update from the exploration campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand with significant added potential of antimony within the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Announces Positive Metallurgical Study at O'Brien and Provides Update on Milling Assessment at IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood Complex

Radisson Announces Positive Metallurgical Study at O'Brien and Provides Update on Milling Assessment at IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood Complex

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the results of a recent metallurgical study at the Company's 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The study was undertaken in conjunction with a milling assessment under the auspices of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") to assess the design criteria for processing mined material from Radisson's O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") at the nearby Doyon gold mill, part of IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood mine complex. The Doyon mill is located 21 kilometres west of O'Brien and directly accessible along Trans-Canada Highway 117.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Norfolk Metals (NFL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Astral Resources
Anteros Metals: Science-based, Diversified Mineral Exploration in Eastern Canada

CWENCH Hydration Strengthens its Retail Footprint in Western Canada with Placement in 75 Locations of London Drugs

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

