CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, CoTec Copper, to accelerate the Company's investment activities in copper tailings and sulfide deposits.

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec commented: "The establishment of CoTec Copper demonstrates our commitment to advancing investments in copper tailings and copper sulfide deposits globally. CoTec's multiple technology investments have reached a readiness level where they can potentially enable asset level investments, consistent with our core strategy. We are focused on opportunities to deploy these technologies to recover the significant economic potential of large historical tailings sites and redundant copper deposits where sulfide resources remain undeveloped. CoTec intends to use CoTec Copper as a vehicle to target "brown field" asset investments in historical Tier 1 copper districts over the coming year in the United States, Australia and Africa with the support of our technology partners and local stakeholders."

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic critical mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For further information, please contact:

Eugene Hercun, VP Finance, +1 604 537 2413

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, including potential investments in copper tailings and copper sulfide deposits, and the benefits to the Company which may be obtained from such investments. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to the Company's public disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

