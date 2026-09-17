Better Offers Coinbase One Members Up to $10,000 in HELOC Rebates

Lender funded rebate expands the Better and Coinbase partnership as demand for digitally originated home equity lines of credit continues to grow
Better Mortgage (NASDAQ: BETR) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) today highlighted that Coinbase One members are eligible for a lender-funded rebate equal to 1% of their approved Better home equity line of credit, up to $10,000, and the growing role of home equity lending within their partnership, pointing to Better's own HELOC growth as part of a broader, fintech-led shift in home equity lending.
This expansion, launched on August 12, 2026, is designed to grow with Coinbase One members over time, from an initial mortgage to the home equity needs that follow, increasing the value of the Coinbase One membership.
The new benefit comes as homeowners increasingly turn to HELOCs. Outstanding U.S. HELOC balances reached $459 billion in the second quarter of 2026, marking the 17th consecutive quarterly increase, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Balances increased by $13 billion during the quarter and by $48 billion year over year.
Fintech lenders are capturing most of that growth: Experian research shows fintech HELOC originations grew 140.2% between 2023 and 2025, far outpacing banks and credit unions over the same period. Better's HELOC business has grown alongside that broader demand. In the second quarter of 2026, Better's HELOC originations grew 45% quarter-over-quarter, 23% year-over-year to $294 million, and now account for 18% of Better's total loan volume, up from 12% in the first quarter of 2026.
"This partnership is about building lasting relationships with Coinbase One members, not serving them for a single transaction," said Daniel Lewis, CEO of Better. "By extending the rebate to HELOCs, we can support eligible members not only when they purchase a home, but also when they want to access the equity they have built—making their Coinbase One benefits more valuable across different stages of homeownership."
"Coinbase One members trust us to help them get more value out of the assets they own. Tapping home equity through Better gives borrowers a straightforward way to put their total balance sheet to work," said Ben Shen, Head of Financial Services & Loyalty Products at Coinbase. "Combining this tool with a rebate keeps more capital in our customers' hands, as they focus on building long-term wealth."
Coinbase One members can check eligibility for a Better HELOC and view the applicable rebate at https://better.com/crypto-backed-mortgages . As with the broader partnership, the rebate is funded solely by Better and is reflected directly on the borrower's closing disclosure.
ABOUT COINBASE
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange — one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Coinbase's full-stack platform was purpose-built to power the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails — all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.
ABOUT BETTER HOME & FINANCE
Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) is the first AI-native mortgage and home equity finance platform, and first fintech to fund more than $110 billion in loan volume. Better has leveraged its industry-leading AI platform, Tinman®, to achieve its singular mission of making homeownership cheaper, faster, and easier for all Americans. Tinman® allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates, and close their loan in as little as three weeks. In addition, Betsy™, the first AI loan agent built exclusively for the mortgage industry, revolutionizes the homebuying journey by answering questions, delivering approvals, comparing products, processing rate locks, and moving their loan application along to closing 24/7/365. Better's mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage and home equity loans. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.
For more information, follow @betrmortgage on X and @betterdotcom on Instagram and TikTok.
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