Besra Gold Announces New Special Meeting Date

Besra Gold Announces New Special Meeting Date

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) (the Company) announces that, further to its news release of March 4, 2026, the Company's board of directors (the Board), with the advice of its legal counsel, have determined that the dissident requisition notice that the Company received on March 2, 2026 (the New Request) constitutes a valid shareholder requisition under Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The New Request included proposed resolutions concerning changes to the Board composition, in addition to the matters set out in a requisition notice received from the same group of dissident shareholders on January 16, 2026 (the Original Request). The Company previously announced that it was calling a special meeting in response to the Original Request, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Australian Western Standard Time). The meeting in response to the Original Request has been cancelled.

The special meeting of shareholders (the Special Meeting) in response to the New Request is scheduled to be held in Canada, on June 16, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and in Australia, on June 17, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (Australian Western Standard Time).

Further details about the Special Meeting, the matters to be presented, and how to vote will be made available to shareholders in advance of the Special Meeting, including in a management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of record as of the record date. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Special Meeting.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors

For more information please contact:

Investors:
John Blake
Non-Executive Chairman
info@besra.com 		Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au
 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289338

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Besra Gold Shs Chess Dep Int Repr 1 ShsBEZ:AUASX:BEZgold investing
BEZ:AU
The Conversation (0)
Magnifying glass highlighting antimony (Sb) on the periodic table.

America's Antimony Problem and Why Investors Should Care

Global antimony production in 2025 was recorded at an average of 110,000 metric tons, with China accounting for 40,000 metric tons, or roughly 36.37 percent. For years, figures like these have been treated as routine, reflecting China’s entrenched dominance in the sector. But with the suspension... Keep Reading...
Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Leading EPC company to farm into Verkhuba Copper Deposit and advance it to production

Further to the Heads of Agreement announced on 11 December 2025, East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and copper explorer, is pleased to announce the formalisation of the joint venture agreement ("JVA") pursuant to which Hong Kong Xinhai Mining Services Limited... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported audited financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025"). The fiscal 2025 results are presented for the nine-months period as the Company adjusted its... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alex Ebkarian, gold bars.

Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now

Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver.While both are trading lower after big price runs earlier this year, he believes it's key to maintain a long-term approach to owning precious metals. "What people have to understand is — how do I position myself... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Slides Below US$4,900 as Fed Holds Rates Steady Again

The US Federal Reserve held its second meeting of 2026 from Tuesday (March 17) to Wednesday (March 18) as the Iran war escalated into a closure of the Strait of Hormuz.As anticipated, the central bank maintained the federal funds rate in the 3.5 to 3.75 percent range.The Fed’s decision to hold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

Sranan Announces Revocation of MCTO

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

Related News

lithium investing

Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

precious metals investing

Sranan Announces Revocation of MCTO

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Patagonia Lithium Powers on Stronger Lithium Interest

lithium investing

Two Dollars of Drilling for Every One Raised: The Junior Mining Structure Most Investors Miss

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow