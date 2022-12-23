Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been notified by Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") that it has entered into a CAD$15 million mineral royalty financing agreement with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag"). Clean Air has closed an initial tranche of $10 million of the CAD$15 million contained within the agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Air will utilize a portion of the funds to make the final payment of CAD$1.5 million to Panoramic Resources Inc. and will satisfy the final condition to earn a 100% interest in the Thunder Bay North Project from Benton. Benton currently holds 24.6 million shares of Clean Air and retains a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5% NSR royalty on a large portion of the Thunder Bay North deposit (see Benton press release dated May 15, 2020).
Benton Files for Approval to Close Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Units
Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BEX) is pleased to announce that, it has filed documents for approval to close its previously announced private placement financing of flow-through and non-flow-through units (see December 13, 2023 news release) for gross aggregate proceeds of $1,376,623.
On receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will issue 8,358,022 flow-through shares units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for 18 months following the date of issuance. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
In addition, the Company will issue 1,720,123 non-flow through units ("NFT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, each NFT Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for 18 months following the date of issuance.
In connection with the Private Placement, the Company is paying finders' fees in cash and broker warrants, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance Benton's various exploration projects, and for working capital purposes.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,
"Stephen Stares"
Stephen Stares, President
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.
CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232
Email: thomas@chfir.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca
Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX
LinkedIn: @BentonResources
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliances's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.
Click here to connect with Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), to receive an Investor Presentation
Benton Resources
Overview
The prospect generator model has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks associated with exploration-stage projects. With the intent to maximize rewards, this model combines diverse portfolios, strong partnerships and capital structures that reduce dilution. Because of this, investors get an opportunity to capitalize on some of the most prospective exploration and mining companies in the world under highly favorable conditions.
The prospect generator model is a unique take on exploration. Analysts point out that most of the value in prospective companies is the team’s intellectual capital and talents rather than its assets. With the right team, investors could see substantial returns and exposure to potential discoveries that some companies only dream of.
Benton Resources (TSXV:BEX) is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on base and precious metal exploration. The company’s diverse property portfolio includes several highly prospective Canadian projects that leverage mining-friendly judicial conditions, strong partnerships and tremendous infrastructure for mining success. Many of Benton’s high-grade projects are available for option and cover various mineral assets, including gold, silver, nickel, copper and platinum group metals (PGMs).
Benton’s key projects and equity positions are in partnership with some of Canada’s biggest mining and exploration players. For example, Rio Tinto Canada currently operates its Bark Lake project and Baril Lake West PGM project. In January 2021, Benton announced it had received the second-anniversary option payment of C$25,000 from Rio Tinto Canada for the Baril Lake West project. This project is particularly exciting due to 2018 discoveries of significant mineralization grading 4.78 percent nickel and 0.43 percent copper over 2.08 m on Rio’s neighboring claim.
Benton’s diverse portfolio presents investors with tremendous near and long-term upside. The company currently has over 34 million combined shares in some of Canada’s most exciting mining and exploration projects and jurisdictions. This includes 24.6 million shares of Clean Air Metals (TSXV:AIR), which is advancing the high-grade Thunder Bay North and Escape Lake PGM projects; 4.0 million shares of Quadro Resources (TSXV:QRO), which is advancing the Staghorn Gold project in Central Newfoundland near Marathon Gold’s multi-million ounce gold discovery; 1.38 million shares of Metallica Metals (CSE:MM), which is working on the Saganaga Gold (now Starr) project; and 3.6 million shares of Maxtech Ventures (TSXV:MVT), which is advancing the company’s Panama Lake gold project in the prolific Red Lake District.
Partnerships like these provide Benton with excellent project generation and expansion opportunities while giving investors exposure to other exciting projects inside Benton’s portfolio, such as its highly prospective Far Lake and Iron Duke gold projects. Benton hosts other significant investor opportunities, and the company focuses on retaining net smelter royalties (NSR) when possible for potential long-term cash flow.
The company’s high-quality property portfolio is matched with a world-class management team. In 2007, management members received the PDAC Bill Dennis Award and later the NWOPA Discovery of the Year Award in both 2015 and 2017.
Key Projects
Far Lake Project
Benton acquired the Far Lake project from White Metal Resources (TSXV:WHM) with the option to earn up to 70 percent interest. The project has strong infrastructure, including access to logging roads starting at the Trans-Canada Highway, the CN rail and efficient power.
In 2017, WHM discovered the primary copper-sulfide occurrence on the property. Further soil geochemical sampling identified excellent copper zone targets, which poses exciting potential discoveries as prospecting and mapping structures and project geology continue. Trenching and sampling programs at the Far Lake provided results that include a 0.7 m channel sample that assayed 22.0 percent copper, 30.2 g/t silver and 0.25 g/t gold.
The first phase drilling has discovered wide zones of copper mineralization including 0.15 percent copper (Cu) over 60.4 m, 0.35 percent Cu over 15.6 m and 1.43 percent Cu over 2.6 m in FL-20-11, and further samples have been submitted as current results ended in copper mineralization. Drill hole FL-20-11 is located approximately 1,900 m NW along the same structure as the Far Lake main zone which also produced significant results, including 0.19% Cu over 34.6m including 0.89% Cu 1.08g/t Ag over 4.0m in FL-20-03. It should be noted that drilling in holes FL-20- 01 to FL-20-05 in the Far Lake main zone was interrupted by a series of diabase dykes, and further deeper drilling is being planned to intersect the zones further away from the dykes.
In December 2020, the company hired Abitibi Geophysics to complete a detailed 12 km2 DasVision 3D Induced Polarization (IP), which identified high priority targets for the Phase II drill program that is currently underway.
Results of the first drill program are as follows:
Thunder Bay North (TBN) and Escape Lake Project
On July 2, 2019, Benton Resources announced that it had executed two separate binding purchase agreements with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) and Panoramic Resources (PAN) (ASX:PAN) to purchase 100 percent interest in the TBN and Escape Lake deposits located only 50 km from the company’s office in Thunder Bay and approximately 60 km south of Impala Canada’s Lac des Iles Mine.
Under the agreements, Benton paid RTEC C$3 million on signing with further C$3 million paid over 3 years. RTEC retained a 1 percent Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Escape Lake claims. Under the PAN Agreement, Benton would acquire PAN’s wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Panoramic PGMs Canada Ltd., which holds the Thunder Bay North Project (the ‘TBN Project’) for $9 million CAD.
Subsequently Benton entered into an agreement with Regency Gold, which later changed its name to Clean Air Metals (TSXV:AIR). Clean Air would pay all remaining payments and complete all commitments under the agreements. Benton received 24.6 million shares of AIR and retains a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty from production on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5 percent net smelter return royalty from production on any mineral claims comprising the TBN portion of the project where a net smelter royalty has not previously been granted, which includes the Beaver and Cloud Zones plus portions of the Bridge Zone, each being part of the Current Lake deposit excluding the northern portion of the TBN deposit under Current Lake, where there is an existing 3 percent NSR.
Since the closing of the transaction, and in a short period of time, Clean Air has aggressively and efficiently advanced the project with a recent new mineral resource estimate prepared by Nordmin Engineering. It was based on an underground ramp-access constrained resource model with a cut-off value equating to 1.56 g/tonne PdEq (2.56 g/t PtEq) using 3 year trailing average metal prices for all metals except cobalt, which used a 2 year trailing average.
The Current Lake deposit contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 11,999,177 tonnes grading 3.44 g/t PdEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6,406,960 tonnes grading 2.02 g/t PdEq. The Escape Lake deposit contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,286,220 tonnes grading 3.67 g/t PdEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3,445,179 tonnes grading 2.23 g/t PdEq equating to 1,834,158 ounces PdEq indicated and a total Inferred Resource of 663,660 ounces PdEq.
The TBN project is located 40 km north of the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and 65 km south of the Lac des Iles palladium mine owned by Impala Canada. Two drills continue to turn, and Clean Air is expected to deliver a PEA in the second quarter of 2021.
Bark Lake and Baril Lake West Projects
Benton has executed an option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. on the Bark Lake project. Under the terms of the Option, Rio Tinto can earn a 70 percent interest by incurring C$3 million in exploration expenditures and by paying Benton C$50,000 cash over 5 years (the “First Option”). After the First Option period, RTEC may either form a joint venture with Benton on a 70/30 basis or, at its election, increase its interest to 80 percent (the “Second Option”) by spending an additional C$5 million in exploration expenditures over 4 years and by paying Benton C$100,000 cash within 30 days after electing to exercise the Second Option. Upon exercising the Second Option, RTEC may elect to form a joint venture with Benton on an 80/20 basis.
The Bark Lake property hosts widespread greenstone and granitic rock coverage along the Quetico Fault. It is approximately 100 km west of the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North projects. The Bark Lake property is host to a number of platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), gold (Au), copper (Cu) and nickel (Ni) showings contained in mineralized ultramafic rock either in outcrop or dozens of mineralized boulders. The mineralized occurrences are situated along the Quetico Fault, a major crustal-scale east west oriented structure. Grab samples collected by Hackl Prospecting have returned grades up to 4.35 g/t Pd, 2.64 g/t Pt, 0.74 g/t Au, 1.2 percent Cu and 0.5 percent Ni. Samples collected by Benton personnel have confirmed significant precious and base metals across the project area. More recent sampling has returned individual assays grading up to 1.5 percent Ni, 1.2 percent Cu, 2.6 g/t Pt, 1.4 g/t Pd and 0.7 g/t Au. Twelve out of the 16 samples taken from the area returned results higher in Platinum than Palladium. Also of particular interest was the discovery of several semi-massive, net-textured sulphide boulders, with one measuring around 1 cubic metre in size and assaying 1.5 percent Ni. The boulders are angular in nature and believed to be located very close to the source.
In order to determine the source of the high-grade boulders, Benton carried out an extensive exploration program on the property including line-cutting, ground magnetics, ground IP, geological mapping and prospecting. The Mag and IP survey helped to define an ultramafic intrusion to the north of the property. Drill targets were defined based on the geophysical interpretation and Benton intersected the ultramafic intrusion in holes BL-08-04 and BL-08-05. Weak mineralization was present in these intersections but not to the same degree as in the boulders.
Subsequent drilling completed by RTEC in 2018 on the Bark Lake project encountered mineralization of 0.31 percent Cu and 0.72 g/t Pt + Pd over 19.2 m (see PR: Benton Receives Results from Rio Tinto on Bark Lake Option, dated May 25, 2018).
Benton has also entered into an option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. whereby RTEC will have the right to earn a 100% interest in Benton’s Baril Lake West claims located approximately 5 km west of Benton’s Bark Lake project which is currently under option to RTEC. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, RTEC can earn 100 percent of the Baril project by paying Benton C$200,000 over 4 years and should RTEC achieve commercial production at the project, will pay Benton an additional C$1,000,000. The Company will also retain a 2 percent Net Smelter Royalty (NSR), 1 percent of which can be purchased by RTEC for C$1,000,000. The Company considers the Baril Lake project to be a favourable setting to potentially host copper-nickel and platinum group metals. Drilling completed by RTEC on it 100 percent owned Baril Lake Project located approximately 700 m east of Benton’s Baril Lake West had discovered a new significant mineralized zone grading 4.78 percent Ni and 0.43 percent Cu over 2.08 m in 2018 (Ontario ENDM Assessment File: 200000017073).
Saganaga Gold-Silver Project (now Starr Property)
Benton announced on August 11, 2020 that it had entered into an Option Agreement with 2752300 Ontario Inc., a private Ontario company, which has now been acquired by Metallica Metals Corp. (through its ownership of 2752300 Ontario Inc.). The company can earn up to a 100 percent interest in the Project by completing the following:
- paying the company $50,000 in cash (paid) and issuing the greater of 1,000,000 Cameo common shares or 3 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Metallica to the company upon execution of the Agreement; (1,380,000 shares issued)
- paying the company $50,000 in cash and issuing the greater of 1,000,000 Metallica common shares or 2 percent of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Metallica to the company and incurring a minimum of $200,000 in qualified exploration expenditures on or before the first anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement; and,
- paying the company $50,000 in cash and issuing the greater of 1,000,000 Metallica common shares or 1.5 percent of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Metallica to the Company and having completed a further $200,000 in qualified exploration expenditures on or before the second anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement.
Metallica, at its election, may then provide the company with the notice that it intends to earn an additional 30 percent interest (taking its interest to 100 percent, subject to underlying NSRs) in the Project by:
- paying the company $50,000 cash and issuing 2,000,000 Cameo common shares to the company and completing further $400,000 in qualified exploration expenditures on the project
- in the event that Metallica completes a resource calculation for the project in accordance with NI 43-101, Metallica will issue to the company 1,000,000 common shares.
Drilling highlights include 5.36 g/t gold over 20m at the Starr zone and 32.0 g/t at the Powel zone.
Panama Lake Gold Project
The Panama Lake gold project is hosted in the prolific Red Lake Mining District and stands 55 km northeast of Ear Falls Township. The property has a limited exploration history with minimal drilling conducted by Noranda Exploration in 1988. The drill campaign yielded results of up to 2.8 g/t gold grades over 4.5 m in a 20 to 30 m wide mineralized shear zone.
Benton’s primary focus is on the highly prospective Panama gold zone on the property. In 2018, a drill campaign opened seven new prospective drill holes for testing and mapping purposes. Indicated gold grades from an adjacent mineralized zone showed 6.17 g/t gold surface sampling with the potential for even higher grades with additional drilling.
Ongoing exploration for the project includes high-resolution heliborne magnetic surveying over the entire Panama project. Data from this program will help add additional exploration targets for further prospecting and potentially drilling.
On October 24, 2019, Benton entered into an option agreement with Maxtech Ventures (MVT), pursuant to which MVT will have the option to earn up to a 100 percent interest in Benton’s 100 percent owned Panama gold project. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, subject to regulatory approval, Maxtech will be required to complete the following:
- Issue 2,000,000 Maxtech common shares to Benton on signing at an underlying price of C$0.05 per share;
- Pay Benton C$100,000 in cash or share equivalent on the first anniversary, based upon a 10 day VWAP at the time of the share issuance and complete C$200,000 in exploration expenditures on the project;
- Pay Benton C$100,000 in cash or share equivalent on the second anniversary, based upon a 10 day VWAP at the time of the share issuance and complete C$250,000 in exploration expenditures on the project at which point a 50 percent ownership interest will vest to MVT;
- Pay Benton C$100,000 in cash or share equivalent on the third anniversary, based upon a 10 day VWAP at the time of the share issuance and complete C$250,000 in exploration expenditures on the project at which point a 70 percent ownership interest will vest to MVT; and
- Pay Benton C$300,000 in cash or share equivalent on the fourth anniversary, based upon a 10 day VWAP at the time of the share issuance and complete C$300,000 in exploration expenditures on the project at which point a 100 percent ownership interest will vest to MVT.
The Option Agreement contains a 2 km area of influence clause that covers the project’s claim boundary. Benton will retain a 2 percent NSR on the project with MVT having the option to buy back 1 percent for C$1 million. In addition, MVT will issue to Benton an additional 1 million MVT common shares upon completion of its initial NI 43-101 compliant resource calculation as defined in the Option Agreement. Should Maxtech earn a 50 percent interest but elect to earn no additional interest, a 50 percent MVT-50 percent Benton joint venture would then be formed. Alternatively, should Maxtech earn a 70 percent interest in the project but not elect to earn any further interest, a 70 percent MVT and 30 percent Benton joint venture would then be formed according to the terms of the Option Agreement.
Staghorn Gold Project
The Staghorn gold project is in proximity to Marathon Gold’s flagship Newfoundland project and is being advanced by Quadro Resources. Benton currently has 4.2 million shares of Quadro Resources.
The property has 160 claim units covering 4,000 hectares. With fieldwork already underway, Quadro has the potential to expand exploration efforts on the three recently identified gold-rich systems, which require follow-up drilling. In December 2020, the latest drill campaign totaled 1,696 m with 13 completed drill holes. The exciting discovery of a new gold zone at Marks Pond saw 3.22 g/t gold over 5 m.
Quadro commenced follow-up drilling in February 2021, emphasizing the Marks Pond area. Soil anomalies and ideal winter mining conditions make this next step in exploring the Staghorn project a very promising one.
Iron Duke Gold Project
The Iron Duke gold project is located 20 km east of the past-producing Mattabi/Sturgeon Lake base metal deposits and 30 km south of the past-producing St. Anthony gold mine in Northwestern Ontario. Benton has 100 percent interest in the project via staking.
The property hosts limited exploration history and comprises 47 units in three claims. Past property owners have engaged in some diamond drilling and base metal exploration with reported grades of 0.19 g/t gold at 11.8 m and 1.07 g/t gold at 0.5 m.
The property’s widespread anomalous gold values and potentially unique iron formation horizon merit picking up exploration efforts from past property ownership. The company expects drilling commencement in August 2021 to test previously obtained high-grade trenching sample results.
Company Highlights
- Over C$11 million in equities inside the company and about C$2.5 million in cash.
- Over 33 million combined shares in established and high-quality mining companies throughout North America. These companies include Clean Air Metals, Quadro Resources, Sokoman Minerals, Metallica Metals and Maxtech Ventures.
- Core assets for the company include the high-grade TBN and Escape Lake PGM projects, Panama gold project, Staghorn gold project, Bark Lake and Baril Lake PGM projects, Far Lake copper-gold-silver project and Iron Duke gold project. Benton holds large equity positions with respective project operators/companies.
- The company’s high-profile management team primes it for exceptional growth and economic success. The relationships built from the world-class team has allowed Benton discovery exposure to numerous prospective precious metal projects and first-mover opportunities.
- Members of Benton management were awarded the PDAC Bill Dennis Award in 2007 and the NWOPA Discovery of the Year Award in 2000, 2015 and 2017.
Management Team
Stephen Stares — President & Director
Stephen Stares is a successful business entrepreneur with over 25 years of mineral exploration experience. His first seven years were spent with Noranda Exploration on such projects as the Hemlo gold mines, Eagle River gold deposit and the Geco and Mattabi base metal camps. The next 10 years of Stares’ career were spent managing Stares Contracting Corp’s operations, a successful mineral exploration services company in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Since founding the company in 2004, Stares has been president of Benton Resources. He has been directly involved in the start-up of 10 publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange by assembling projects of merit and raising millions of dollars for these junior exploration companies. Throughout his career, Stares has discovered several major mineral occurrences in Canada that have been the subject of extensive exploration programs.
In March of 2007, Stephen and Michael Stares, along with the rest of the Stares/Keats family, were the proud recipients of the Prospectors and Developers Association (PDAC) Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award. This award was given to recognize the family’s contributions to the industry for the past 40 years.
Evan Asselstine, CPA, CA — CFO
Evan Asselstine received his Honours Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Lakehead University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Asselstine has been the CFO of Benton Resources Inc. since its inception in 2012. Prior, he has been the controller and then CFO for Alset Energy Corp. (formerly Benton Capital Corp.) and has served as controller for Metals Creek Resources Corp., a public exploration company, since its inception in January 2008. Prior, Asselstine spent over four years in finance positions in private industry, including over two years as controller for a private land development firm and over seven years working in public accounting, and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation with Ernst & Young LLP in 2002.
Nathan Sims, P.GEO — Senior Exploration Manager
Nathan Sims has filled various technical roles at Benton since 2006. A graduate of Lakehead University (HBSc) and Sir Sandford Fleming College (GIS-AS), Sims is the Qualified Person for Benton’s disclosure requirements and is a current member of both the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (#2009) and the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland & Labrador (#9409).
Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
Benton's board and management team is extremely pleased to see this level of investment from an emerging streaming and royalty company such as Triple Flag and feels it underscores the true value of these excellent deposits that are ideally situated only 50 km north of the city of Thunder Bay on a paved highway. The news release below was issued earlier today by Clean Air Metals Inc.
December 19, 2022 Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals") (the "Company") AIR: TSXV; CLRMF: OTCQB; CKU: DB, has closed the first tranche in the amount of C$10 million of a C$15-million mineral royalty financing agreement (the "TF Royalty Agreement") effective December 16, 2022 with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag") for a 2.5% net smelter returns ("NSR") mining royalty for all mineral product produced on the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals (Platinum, Palladium, Copper, Nickel) project in Northern Ontario, Canada.
The second tranche, consisting of C$5 million, will be paid on or before 90 days from the effective date of the TF Royalty Agreement, allowing time for due diligence and a decision by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") on whether or not to sell its 1% NSR royalty on the Escape claims to Clean Air Metals for C$2 million, subject to certain conditions ("Put Option No. 1"). RTEC also has an alternative option to sell its 1% NSR to Clean Air Metals for C$3.5 million at a future date ("Put Option No. 2"). Put Option No. 2 is valid for the period from June 30, 2024 until 60 days after filing of a "Feasibility Study" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) on SEDAR. The Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 areas are shown in the accompanying map link Figure 1 Triple Flag Royalty Map.
Benton Resources Inc. has also provided its consent for the application of the TF Royalty Agreement to the former Thunder Bay North claims previously held by Panoramic Resources Inc. and ultimately to the Escape claims formerly held by Benton Resources under option with RTEC. At either the expiry or closing of Put Option No. 1 or the election of RTEC to move to Put Option No. 2, Clean Air Metals and Triple Flag will close the second tranche and the TF Royalty Agreement shall apply to the Escape claims and be posted on title of the Escape claims.
Proceeds of the royalty financing will be used: (i) to finance the last instalment payment of C$1.5 million cash to Panoramic Resources Inc. as the final vesting condition of the option agreement with Benton Resources Inc. (reported May 15, 2020) to earn a 100% interest in the Thunder Bay North Project; (ii) to complete the Prefeasibility Study for the project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 under supervision of Chief Operating Officer Mike Garbutt, P.Eng.; (iii) to advance environmental and regulatory permitting activities; (iv) exploration activities; and (v) for general corporate and working capital purposes.
The TF Royalty Agreement entitles Triple Flag, through its subsidiary TF R&S Canada Ltd., a 2.5% NSR royalty paid using the net smelter returns, as defined in the TF Royalty Agreement, received by Clean Air Metals from the sale of all mineral products for the life of the Thunder Bay North Project and within an agreed area of interest (the "Area of Interest"). Clean Air Metals also has been granted the right by Triple Flag to buy down up to 40% of the NSR royalty and to reduce the NSR percentage to 1.5% on or before three years following the effective date of the TF Royalty Agreement, for C$10.5-million (assuming the closing of both tranches).
Jim Gallagher, P.Eng., Executive Chairman of Clean Air Metals, commented: "This sizeable, early-stage investment by Triple Flag made after a significant due diligence review demonstrates the inherent potential value of the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project. We appreciate Triple Flag's confidence in the Clean Air Metals team's ability to engineer, permit and construct a mine at Thunder Bay North."
Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Metals, commented: "The exploration upside at this Mid-Continent Rift related mineral system being developed at Thunder Bay North is considerable. We look forward to continuing the search for the source of high value massive sulphide deposits in feeder zone structures, for the benefit of our Indigenous partners and other stakeholders, Clean Air metals shareholders and our new finance partner Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp."
Right of First Refusal on Project Finance
Clean Air Metals has also granted Triple Flag a right of first refusal to match any bona fide written offer that it is willing to accept from any person dealing at arm's length with Clean Air Metals or any of its affiliates to enter into a stream, royalty or similar financing arrangement in or with reference to mineral products extracted from ore which originates within the Thunder Bay North Project and the Area of Interest.
About Clean Air Metals Inc.
Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Thunder Bay North Project hosts the twin magma conduit bodies which host the Current and Escape deposits forming the basis for a robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) filed January 12, 2022. The PEA of a ramp access underground mine and on-site 3600tpd milling complex and the 2-year trailing average price deck, features a pre-tax NPV5 of C$425m and an IRR of 31% on initial capital of $367m over a 10-year mine life.
Executive Chair Jim Gallagher, P.Eng. and COO Mike Garbutt, P.Eng. lead an experienced technical team who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development prefeasibility studies for a low-carbon, all-electric sustainable mining operation at Thunder Bay North. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
Triple Flag is a pure play, gold-focused, emerging senior streaming and royalty company. Triple Flag offers bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 80 assets, including 9 streams and 71 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 65 development and exploration stage projects. Triple Flag is listed on the TSX and the NYSE under the ticker "TFPM".
For further information, please contact:
Abraham Drost, M.Sc. P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
Clean AirMetals Inc.
Phone: 807-252-7800
Email: adrost@cleanairmetals.ca
Website: www.cleanairmetals.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the closing of the second tranche of the royalty financing and the use of proceeds of the royalty financing are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,
"Stephen Stares"
Stephen Stares, President
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.
For further information, please contact:
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email:sstares@bentonresources.ca
CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232
Email:thomas@chfir.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email:sstares@bentonresources.ca
Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX
LinkedIn: @BentonResources
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliances's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148551
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland
Channel sampling at the Hydra Zone returns up to 13.57% Cs2O
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that recent channel sampling at the cesium dyke prospect has confirmed a potentially significant high-grade cesium discovery dubbed the Hydra Zone, on the Golden Hope Project in southwestern Newfoundland
Results (rush service) from saw-cut channel samples ranging from 0.4 m to 0.7 m long, and two bulk grab samples, confirm that the outcropping pegmatite dyke is strongly enriched in several critical minerals. Samples 758224, 758225, and 758226 (see table below) are consecutive 0.4 m-long channel cuts that averaged 8.75% Cs2O, 0.41% Li2O (lithium oxide), 0.025% Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide), and 0.33% Rb2O (rubidium oxide) over a combined total of 1.2 m. An additional 17 saw-cut samples are still pending which were sent to SGS laboratories in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland. The sampling reported today was completed over a 20 m-long section of the pegmatite dyke in the same area as the previously reported (November 17, 2022 news release) grab sampling that returned up to 1.56% Cs2O. This is the first high-grade cesium mineralization recorded on the Island of Newfoundland.
Table 1: Sampling Results - Hydra Zone Cesium Discovery - Golden Hope Joint Venture
The cesium-rich dyke is approximately 5 m - 6 m wide and has been traced for approximately 100 m along strike to where it disappears under overburden in both directions. The dyke is located approximately 12 km east northeast of the initial Kraken Pegmatite discovery. It is distinctly different from the main Kraken Pegmatite dykes as it contains very coarse, as well as fine-grained phases. A suite of samples is currently being worked on at Vancouver Petrographics to identify the full suite of minerals in the dyke with a report due in 4-6 weeks.
The onset of winter has hampered the Alliance's efforts to follow up on these results and it hopes to get a weather window in the coming weeks to complete mapping, detailed sampling, and regional soil sampling.
View south over the cesium discovery dyke (Hydra Zone) - Golden Hope Joint Venture (Nov. 10, 2022)
Channel Samples 758224-226 (1.20 m of 8.75% Cs2O, 0.41% Li2O, 0.025% Ta2O5, 0.33% Rb2O) (note very-coarse nature of dyke)
Grab Sample 758227 - 0.67% Cs2O; 0.22% Li2O, 0.026% Ta2O5, 0.10% Rb2O
About Cesium
Cesium is rare globally. The United States and Canada have included cesium, lithium, and tantalum (among others) in their lists of Critical Minerals / Elements since each of them has been identified as being essential to the economy and national security.
Here are some facts and figures about cesium:
- Currently only produced at one locality, the Tanco Mine in Manitoba (Sinomine Resources Group)
- Very dense metal and its primary use is in deep drilling applications in the oil and gas sector
- Many industrial as well as medical uses including:
- Cesium hydroxide/carbonate is used in petrochemical catalysts; cesium iodide is used in fluoroscopy equipment; as the input phosphor of x-ray imaging equipment; cesium bromide is used in infrared detectors, optics, photoelectric cells, scintillation counters, and spectrophotometers
- Important component of atomic clocks which are the most accurate time and frequency monitors which play a vital role in aircraft guidance systems, global positioning satellites and internet and cellular telephone transmissions
- Global market for cesium forecast to double in the next five years
- Global leader in terms of production, market share, revenue, etc. is China's Sinomine Resource Group; Albermarle Corp of the USA is second
- Forecast prices (2023) for cesium salt (the most common product produced from cesium ore) is USD$188/kg and USD$291/kg for pure cesium metal
The Alliance also announced yesterday that Phase 3 drilling has started at the Kraken Lithium Prospect, 12 km to the southwest and that the initial three drill holes have made a new discovery of spodumene-rich dykes. (November 30, 2022 news release). Approximately 20 holes are planned.
The Alliance is extremely pleased with the continued success on the Golden Hope Project and the new discovery of cesium along with lithium, tantalum, and rubidium 12 km from the original Kraken Pegmatite discovery. Given the results to date, the Alliance is confident that ongoing prospecting and soil geochemistry surveys will make more discoveries along the 100% owned, 60 km-long, structural trend hosting the Kraken and cesium-rich dykes.
Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman stated: "The cesium results reported today are quite impressive and once again demonstrate the potential of the Golden Hope JV to host potentially significant deposits of several critical metals (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum). Grades of this magnitude are rare. The results include a 1.2 m channel located near the southern margin of the exposed dyke dominated by a coarser-grained phase and where overburden prevented further sampling at the time. The lowest values reported today are from a finer-grained section of the dyke so we have already learned quite a bit about the nature of the mineralization in the dyke. Once able, we intend to clean off as much of the dyke as we can, and the terrain should allow for sufficient stripping to occur. The samples still pending include a mixture of coarse-grained, and fine-grained phases and those results will further our understanding of the zone. Winter has arrived, so we have to wait for a weather window to get back onsite. We are learning as much as possible as quickly as possible about the critical metals markets and we recently received a paid-for, in-depth report on the cesium market and have incorporated some of those details into today's news. We are also now applying for drilling permits for this area and those should be in hand by Q1, 2023."
"We are also pleased to resume drilling in the main Kraken Pegmatite field, in particular to the west of the discovery area where no drilling has taken place to date and where strong soil geochemistry, as well as multiple >1% Li2O samples, were collected. In the meantime, soil sampling along the 60 km trend controlled by the Alliance will continue until the closure of the camp for the holiday break."
Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton stated: "This new high-grade cesium zone compliments the Kraken Lithium zone very well and the results compare to most deposits known worldwide. Although it's very early days for this exciting new discovery, it's a continued testament to the promising strategic metal endowment within the large project. I'm confident we will make more discoveries as we continue with our aggressive exploration plans in this new LCT-type pegmatite belt."
QP
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Stephen House, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Benton Resources Inc., both a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.
Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Golden Hope property. Samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for prep and then sent to SGS Canada Inc. analytical laboratory in Burnaby, British Colombia. All samples submitted for assay were taken or saw-cut by Benton personnel and submitted for assay. Samples were delivered in sealed bags directly to the Grand Falls-Windsor prep lab by Benton personnel or contractor. SGS Canada Inc. (SGS) is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using SGS's GS_IMS91A50 method that delivers a 56-element package utilizing sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES, and ICP-MS analytical techniques. All reported assays are uncut.
About Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company is also a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.
For further information, please contact:
CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232
Email:thomas@chfir.com
Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO
Phone: 709-765-1726
Email:tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email:sstares@bentonresources.ca
Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com, www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResources
Facebook: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResourcesBEX
LinkedIn: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResources
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliances's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.
SOURCE: Sokoman Minerals Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729617/Sokoman-and-Benton-Channel-Samples-up-to-1357-Cs2O-and-Confirm-High-Grade-Cesium-Discovery-at-the-Golden-Hope-Joint-Venture-Southwestern-Newfoundland
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick
Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together, (the "Alliance") are happy to report the commencement of the third phase of drilling at the Kraken Lithium Prospect. The Alliance is also extremely pleased to announce a new discovery, the Killick Zone, where surface grab samples graded up to 1.12% Li2O, located 200 m south of the East Dyke Zone (see press release October 18, 2022).
Currently, the Alliance has completed three holes GH-22-25, GH-22-26, and GH-22-27 on the new discovery, intersecting multiple, near-surface, spodumene-bearing dykes. Hole GH-22-25 cut eight pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.8 m to 11.2 m thick (drilled thickness, true thickness uncertain at this time), including an 8.8 m interval with visible spodumene in the 11.2 m dyke. Hole GH-22-26, drilled 35 m behind GH-22-25, also cut multiple spodumene-bearing dykes with drilled thicknesses ranging from 0.8 m to 10.5 m. The 10.5 m-thick dyke carried visible spodumene over its entire width. Hole GH-22-27 was drilled 30 m north of holes 25 and 26 along strike and cut two pegmatite dyke zones of 14.2 m and 2.95 m thick. Visual spodumene is present over 12.83 m of the 14.2 m interval and the entire length of the 2.95 m interval.
The planned drill program will consist of a minimum of 2,000 m targeting the new Killick Zone, and well as the main Kraken Discovery Dyke area located 0.6 km to 1.2 km to the west of the Killick and East Dyke area. The current drill program is expected to continue until the start of the holiday break in mid-December. The core has been logged and is currently being prioritized to facilitate faster sampling of the mineralized sections. The Alliance continues to be impressed with the rate of discovery in this new lithium district and looks forward to the future exploration success of this exciting lithium project located in the mining-friendly province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
New Killick Zone Discovery- Kraken Lithium Prospect - Golden Hope Joint Venture
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/146177_ee5899d8e479082e_003full.jpg
Kraken Project Highlights:
First significant lithium discovery on the Island of Newfoundland in July 2021; select grab samples returned values from trace up to 2.37% Li2O over a 2.2 km strike length, the discovery remains open with the Alliance controlling an additional 60 km of potential strike extensions. A reconnaissance drill campaign in early 2022 intersected 0.94% Li2O over 8.40m on the Kraken Discovery Dyke.
Second drill campaign in summer 2022 (3,073 m / 18 holes) focused on the East Dyke area 600 m to the east of the Kraken Discovery Dyke, intercepted multiple stacked dykes including 0.60% Li2O over 20.82 m (46.00 m to 66.82 m), including 1.16% Li2O over 5.50 m, including 1.43% Li2O over 2.68 m.
Discovery of the new high-grade Cesium Zone 12 km to the east northeast of Kraken with grab samples assaying up to 1.56% Cs2O (cesium oxide), 0.4% Li2O (lithium oxide), 0.022% Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide), and 0.30% Rb2O (rubidium oxide), released November 17, 2022.
Third phase drill program currently underway with the first three holes intersecting visual spodumene over significant thicknesses up to 11.2 m in the new Killick Zone 200 m south of East Dyke.
The third phase drilling will also target a 600 m to 700 m strike extension immediately west of the Kraken Discovery Dyke which hasmultiple untested surface samples and dyke occurrences grading in excess of 1% Li2O, as well as strong soil geochemistry.
Lithium soil geochemistry over areas of spodumene-bearing dykes outlines the mineralization. Subsequent soil sampling along trend and to the north of the known zones has identified multiple strong lithium-in-soil anomalies, now prioritized for prospecting. Given its effectiveness, the Alliance has launched an extensive and systematic lithium soil survey at Golden Hope.
The Alliance believes the extensive (~800 sq km) Golden Hope project has excellent potential for additional discoveries. Exploration is still in its infancy and the Alliance has control over a district-scale lithium play similar in scale to the large systems in the Appalachians, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, USA, as well as the Avalonia Project of International Lithium in a joint venture with GFL International Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ganfeng LithiumCo. Ltd. in the Caledonides of Ireland. Golden Hope lies along the prolific Appalachian-Caledonian Lithium Belt extending from the UK to the Eastern US.
Spodumene- (lithium) rich section of GH-22-25- Killick Zone - Kraken Lithium Prospect - Golden Hope Joint Venture
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/146177_ee5899d8e479082e_004full.jpg
Spodumene- (lithium) rich section of GH-22-26- Killick Zone - Kraken Lithium Prospect - Golden Hope Joint Venture
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/146177_ee5899d8e479082e_005full.jpg
Benton's President and CEO Stephen Stares, states: "This project continues to surprise us with more lithium-rich pegmatites, and I have no doubt we are onto a very important discovery of much-needed strategic metals on the Island of Newfoundland. We continue to show the robust extent of these highly-evolved pegmatite fields from multiple zones of high-grade Lithium at the Kraken, to the discovery of high-grade Cesium 12 km to the East. We are very pleased with our continued success and look forward to receiving assay results from our ongoing exploration efforts."
Sokoman's President and CEO Tim Froude, comments: "We have stated in the past that the true size of the lithium-rich system on the Golden Hope Property is still unknown, today's announcement further emphasizes that fact. The Killick Zone discovery is yet another example of just how well mineralized this corridor is, and with several rock and soil anomalies as yet untested, we feel numerous more discoveries are yet to be made. At this time, it is not possible to determine if the dykes at the Killick Zone are the western extension of the East Dyke, or if they represent a new, subparallel trend. Drilling to test the western extension of the Kraken Discovery Dyke will focus on the 2 km long lithium-in-soil anomaly, as well as numerous outcrops and float of spodumene mineralization that are known."
QP
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and a Director of Benton Resources Inc. Mr. Froude is a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.
Analytical Techniques / QA/QC
Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for prep and then sent to SGS Canada Inc. analytical laboratory in Burnaby, British Colombia. All core samples submitted for assay were saw cut by Benton personnel with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples were delivered in sealed bags directly to the Grand Falls-Windsor prep lab by Benton personnel or contractor. SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using SGS's GS_IMS91A50 method that delivers a 56-element package utilizing sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES, and ICP-MS analytical techniques. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of SGS Canada Inc. All reported assays are uncut.
All soil samples were analyzed for lithium at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, NL. Lithium package includes Lithium, Lithium Oxide, Tantalum, Niobium, and Tin. One (1) gram of sample is digested to dryness in three acids (Nitric, Perchloric, and Hydrofluoric). After which HCl is added and brought to a boil on a hotplate. It is then topped to volume (200 ml) with distilled water and read on the ICP-OES.
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements, and most-recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.
About Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead and Crippleback Lake Projects, and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company has also entered into a strategic alliance (the Alliance) with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck on the Island of Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold district. Sokoman also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.
For further information, please contact:
CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232
Email:thomas@chfir.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email:sstares@bentonresources.ca
Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President & CEO
Phone: 709-765-1726
Email:tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com
Website: www.bentonresources.ca, www.sokomanmineralscorp.com
Twitter: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX, @SokomanMinerals
LinkedIn: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146177
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Sokoman and Benton Discover High-grade Cesium Mineralization in Outcrop 12 km NE of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Southwestern Newfoundland Drilling to Re-start at Kraken Immediately
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the discovery of a high-grade cesium-rich dyke with grab samples assaying up to 1.56% Cs2O (cesium oxide), 0.4% Li2O (lithium oxide), 0.022% Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide), and 0.30% Rb2O (rubidium oxide). This is the first high-grade cesium mineralization recorded on the Island of Newfoundland
The cesium-rich dyke is approximately 5 m - 6 m wide and has been traced for approximately 100 m along strike to where it disappears under overburden in both directions. The dyke is located approximately 12 km northeast of the Kraken lithium discovery. The Alliance has completed first-pass channel sampling across the dyke with results pending.
The cesium-rich dyke is distinctly different from the main Kraken field containing very coarse, as well as fine-grained phases, with the coarse phase a dark grey quartz (+/- pollucite*), coarse green mica, and large (20 cm - 30 cm) grey/white blocky plagioclase crystals. Minor black to green tourmaline or tantalite as well as fine-grained pinkish garnet and other minerals, including lepidolite, a lithium-rich mica, may be present, but until petrographic work is completed, the full suite of minerals in the dyke is uncertain. Samples have been shipped to Vancouver Petrographics for thin sectioning and mineral identification.
Detailed mapping, as well as additional sampling, will be conducted once the channel results are received. The results below are values for random grab samples taken along a 15 m portion of the cesium-rich dyke, the only results to date. Results of the petrographic examination and the channel sample values will be released as they are received.
* pollucite - believed to be the mineral containing the cesium mineralization reported above.
Table 1: Reconnaissance Sampling Results - Cesium Discovery - Golden Hope Joint Venture
Note: samples returning >5000 ppm Cs (cesium) were rush-assayed to determine full quantitative values.
Cesium is rare globally. The United States and Canada have included cesium, lithium, and tantalum (among others) in their lists of Critical Minerals / Elements since each of them has been identified as being essential to the economy and national security. At this point in time there are only two pegmatite mines globally that produce cesium:
- Bitika, Zimbawe (currently not producing)
- Sinclair, Australia
The Alliance also announces that Phase 3 drilling will start in the next few days on the Kraken main dyke and the western extension areas where prospecting samples have given values >1% Li2O. Approximately 20 holes are planned.
The Alliance is extremely pleased with the continued success on the Golden Hope Project and the new discovery of cesium along with lithium, tantalum, and rubidium in an area far removed from the original Kraken discovery. Given the results to date, the Alliance is confident that ongoing prospecting and soil geochemistry surveys will make more discoveries along the 100% owned, 60 km long, structural trend hosting the Kraken and cesium-rich dykes.
The Kraken Pegmatites are highly evolved pegmatite swarms, similar to the geological environment and setting of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project of International Lithium in a joint venture with GFL International Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.
Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman stated: "The LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) potential of the Golden Hope Project continues to prove itself. With this news of the discovery of significant cesium as well as anomalous values of other critical metals, Golden Hope has evolved into a potentially significant host to many metals in high demand to power and build the new economy. We are also pleased to resume drilling in the main Kraken field, in particular to the west of the discovery area where no drilling has taken place to date and where strong soil geochemistry as well as multiple >1% Li2O samples were collected. In the meantime, soil sampling along the 60 km trend controlled by the Alliance will continue until the closure of the camp for the holiday break."
Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton stated: "The Golden Hope Project continues to deliver exceptional new discoveries and results. I'm extremely excited and encouraged that we have located further new high-grade LCT-type pegmatites and I'm confident we will make more new discoveries as we continue with our aggressive exploration plans."
QP
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Stephen House, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Benton Resources Inc., both the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.
About Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company is also a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.
Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Sokoman's property.
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium and Cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton also is a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.
For further information, please contact:
CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232
Email:thomas@chfir.com
Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO
Phone: 709-765-1726
Email:tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email:sstares@bentonresources.ca
Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com, www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResources
Facebook: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResourcesBEX
LinkedIn: @SokomanMinerals, @BentonResources
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.
SOURCE: Sokoman Minerals Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726411/Sokoman-and-Benton-Discover-High-grade-Cesium-Mineralization-in-Outcrop-12-km-NE-of-the-Kraken-Lithium-Pegmatite-Swarm-in-Southwestern-Newfoundland-Drilling-to-Re-start-at-Kraken-Immediately
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Benton and Sokoman - Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 2 Drill Results Exploration Update
Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together (the "Alliance"), are pleased to announce the latest encouraging drill results and a 2022 exploration update from the Kraken Lithium Prospect on its Golden Hope Joint Venture located in southwest Newfoundland.
The Alliance is pleased to report the following from the 2022 exploration program to date:
- Intersection of several new spodumene-rich pegmatite dykes during the 3,073 m, 18-hole, Phase 2 Drill Program, including the East Dyke with intersections, including a 25 m-thick, spodumene-rich dyke, that carry significant grades (5.50 m at 1.16% Li2O) within a wider intersection of 20.82 m averaging 0.60% Li2O from 46.00 m downhole in drill hole GH-22-15.
- Multiple spodumene-bearing dykes trenched in bedrock in the follow-up of prospecting discoveries showing lithium mineralization over a strike extent of over 2.00 km.
- A newly discovered cluster of spodumene-rich dykes trenched 200 m south of the East Dyke, with samples assaying up to 1.12% Li2O. This area is untested by drilling.
- Across the property, field prospecting data include over 30 float and bedrock sample occurrences with >1.00% Li2O over a minimum 2.20 km strike-length, many of which require follow-up evaluation. Most have not been drill tested to date.
- Soil geochemistry over spodumene-bearing dykes outlines mineralization and has generated multiple targets for follow-up work. Given its effectiveness, the Alliance has launched an extensive systematic soil survey for lithium at Golden Hope.
Phase 2 Drilling
Results reported are for 13 holes (GH-22-7 through 19) testing the East Dyke area. The remaining five holes tested float and sub crop, 500 m - 1,000 m NE of the East Dyke area. These results are pending.
Golden Hope Project - Drill Collars
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/140944_d71dacda3433bb45_003full.jpg
The East Dyke is a spodumene-rich dyke exposed for >10 m (still open) with grab sample grades of 1.93% Li2O. Drilling has confirmed the East Dyke to be part of a swarm of shallow-dipping dykes, including a 25 m-thick spodumene-rich dyke, that carries significant grades (5.50 m at 1.16% Li2O) in a much wider intersection of strong lithium grades including 20.82 m at 0.60% Li2O from 46.00 m downhole in drill hole GH-22-15. Hole GH-22-15 cut three significant spodumene-rich dykes that remain open to depth and along strike. Recent prospecting results include a 1.29% Li2O grab sample from what is believed to be the westward extension of the East Dyke 100 m west of current drilling.
Golden Hope Project 2022 Diamond Drilling - East Dyke Drill Section
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/140944_d71dacda3433bb45_004full.jpg
Selected Drill Highlights for the East Dyke (full results at end of news release)
GH-22-8: 0.92% Li2O over 8.37 m (3.25 m - 11.62 m), incl. 1.00% Li2O over 5.75 m
GH-22-14: 0.63% Li2O over 4.35 m (11.00 m - 15.35 m), incl. 1.02% Li2O over 2 m
and 0.56% Li2O over 10.73 m (77.00 m - 87.73 m), incl. 1.01% Li2O over 2 m
GH-22-15: 0.60% Li2O over 20.82 m (46.00 m - 66.82 m), incl. 1.16% Li2O over 5.50 m,
and 0.28% Li2O over 24.73 m (102.27 m - 127.00 m), incl. 0.88% Li2O over 2.18 m,
and 0.64% Li2O over 2.65 m, incl. 1.11% Li2O over 0.88 m
(True thicknesses believed to be 90% of reported intervals)
East Dyke South Area
A newly discovered cluster of spodumene-rich dykes has been outlined by prospecting and trenching 200 m to the south of the East Dyke, with prospecting samples assaying 1.12% Li2O and additional sample results pending. This newly discovered zone is now a high-priority drill target.
Central Dyke Area
Holes 20, 21, and 22 were drilled approximately 650 m to the northeast of the East Dyke area targeting angular floats of spodumene-bearing pegmatite with values up to 2.15% Li2O. Holes 20, 21, and 22 intersected pegmatite dykes with core lengths of 12.65, 7.26, and 7.16 m respectively, of what is now known as the Central Dyke. The Alliance is encouraged by this new dyke discovery, which is open in all directions and has the potential to host high-grade Li2O as evidenced by the float samples. This area is also considered a high-priority target for further drilling.
Northeast Dyke Area
Holes 23 and 24 were drilled approximately 1,000 m to the northeast of the East Dyke area. The holes were targeting multiple angular floats of spodumene-bearing pegmatite assaying up to 1.30% Li2O. Trenching resulted in the discovery of pegmatite dykes in bedrock, with spodumene in grab samples at what is now referred to as the Northeast Dyke. Holes 23 and 24 intersected pegmatite dykes under the trenches with core lengths of 1.89 m and 1.72 m respectively. As above the Alliance is encouraged by this dyke discovery, again open in all directions, with the potential to host high-grade Li2O. Further drilling is planned for this area.
Kraken Project Highlights:
First significant lithium discovery on the Island of Newfoundland in July 2021; select grab samples returned values from trace up to 2.37% Li2O over a 2.2 km strike-length the discovery remains open with the Alliance controlling an additional 60 km of potential strike extensions. A reconnaissance drill campaign in early 2022 intersected 0.94% Li2O over 8.40 m on the Kraken Discovery Dyke.
Second drill campaign in summer 2022 (3,073 m / 18 holes) focused on the East Dyke area 600 m to the east of Kraken Discovery Dyke, intercepted multiple stacked dykes including 0.60% Li2O over 20.82 m (46.00 m - 66.82 m), incl. 1.16% Li2O over 5.50 m, incl. 1.43% Li2O over 2.68 m.
The Kraken Discovery Dyke and the East Dyke are approximately 600 m apart and are wide open for expansion with multiple untested surface dyke occurrences between them, as well as to the east, west, and north of the drill-tested showings.
Lithium soil geochemistry over areas of spodumene-bearing dykes outlines the mineralization. Subsequent soil sampling along trend and to the north of the known zones has identified multiple strong lithium in soil anomalies now prioritized for prospecting. Given its effectiveness, the Alliance has launched an extensive and systematic lithium soil survey at Golden Hope.
The Alliance believes the extensive (~800 sq km) Golden Hope Project has excellent potential for additional discoveries. Exploration is still in its infancy and the Alliance has control over a district-scale lithium play similar in scale to the large systems in the Appalachians, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, USA, as well as the Avalonia Project of International Lithium in a joint venture with GFL International Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Ganfeng LithiumCo. Ltd. in the Caledonides of Ireland. Golden Hope lies along the prolific Appalachian-Caledonian Lithium Belt extending from the UK to the Eastern US.
Spodumene- (lithium) rich section of GH-22-15 - Kraken Lithium Prospect - Golden Hope Joint Venture
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/140944_d71dacda3433bb45_005full.jpg
Benton's President and CEO Stephen Stares, states: "We are very pleased with our continued success at the Kraken Lithium Prospect. This is truly a rare opportunity to hold such a large land position with the potential to discover multiple new lithium zones. We're looking forward to releasing further news as our collective exploration teams continue to advance and continue to be very excited about the potential for outlining a significant lithium deposit in Newfoundland."
Sokoman's President and CEO Tim Froude, comments: "The excellent results to date continue to confirm the existence of a potentially large lithium district at Golden Hope. The recently completed 3,200 m drill program returned multiple holes cutting numerous dykes with multiple sections grading in excess of 1.00% Li2O. Today's results compare well with projects at advanced stages of development including Sayona Mining Limited (North American Lithium Project, Quebec), and Rock Tech Lithium (Georgia Lake Project, Ontario) that use 0.60% and 0.70% Li2O as cutoff grades for open-pit constrained mineral resources in their PEA and PFS reports. We also have recently located significantly larger dykes (>20 m in width), we continue to locate more spodumene-bearing dykes and our lithium soil geochemical survey has already identified multiple targets for follow-up. This is still early days at Kraken - what the project needs is a significant diamond-drill program to assess the distribution of the lithium-bearing dykes as well as to test new targets. The true potential of this project lies in front of us."
Full results of the drill program:
|DDH #
|Depth m
|Az.
|Dip
|Target
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length m*
|Li2O%
|GH-22-07
|244
|20
|-45
|East Dyke
|39.50
|43.50
|4.00
|0.81
|incl
|40.50
|43.50
|3.00
|1.01
|GH-22-08
|151
|20
|-45
|East Dyke
|3.25
|11.62
|8.37
|0.92
|incl
|3.25
|9.00
|5.75
|1.00
|GH-22-09
|142
|200
|-45
|East Dyke
|63.21
|64.21
|1.00
|0.06
|GH-22-10
|154
|0
|-90
|East Dyke
|5.80
|9.00
|3.20
|0.56
|incl
|5.80
|7.00
|1.20
|1.15
|and
|25.28
|27.70
|2.42
|1.14
|GH-22-11
|190
|200
|-65
|East Dyke
|35.58
|37.58
|2.00
|0.99
|GH-22-12
|181
|20
|-45
|East Dyke
|26.21
|27.00
|0.79
|0.70
|GH-22-13
|199
|0
|-90
|East Dyke
|154.98
|156.11
|1.13
|0.09
|Pending
|GH-22-14
|109
|20
|-45
|East Dyke
|11.00
|15.35
|4.35
|0.63
|incl
|12.00
|14.00
|2.00
|1.02
|and
|77.00
|87.73
|10.73
|0.56
|incl
|81.00
|83.00
|2.00
|1.01
|GH-22-15
|226
|20
|-70
|East Dyke
|32.70
|35.18
|2.48
|0.88
|and
|46.00
|66.82
|20.82
|0.60
|incl
|54.60
|60.10
|5.50
|1.16
|and
|102.27
|127.00
|24.73
|0.28
|incl
|108.82
|111.00
|2.18
|0.88
|and
|115.25
|117.90
|2.65
|0.64
|incl
|116.22
|117.10
|0.88
|1.11
|GH-22-16
|193
|20
|-45
|East Dyke
|NSV
|GH-22-17
|208
|20
|-45
|East Dyke
|NSV
|GH-22-18
|200
|20
|-45
|East Dyke
|NSV
|GH-22-19
|199
|0
|-90
|East Dyke
|22.50
|28.70
|6.20
|0.06
|Pending
|GH-22-20
|181
|7
|-45
|Central Dyke
|Pending
|GH-22-21
|127
|340
|-45
|Central Dyke
|Pending
|GH-22-22
|151
|345
|-45
|Central Dyke
|Pending
|GH-22-23
|115
|310
|-45
|Northeast Dyke
|48.33
|49.55
|1.22
|0.37
|GH-22-24
|103
|310
|-45
|Northeast Dyke
|54.00
|55.00
|1.00
|0.18
|* Reported lengths - believed to be 90% of true lengths.
QP
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., a Director of Benton Resources Inc. and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp. Mr. Froude is a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.
Analytical Techniques / QA/QC
Samples, including duplicates, blanks, and standards, were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for prep and then sent to SGS Canada Inc. analytical laboratory in Burnaby, British Colombia. All core samples submitted for assay were saw cut by Benton personnel with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference. Samples were delivered in sealed bags directly to the Grand Falls-Windsor prep lab by Benton personnel or contractor. SGS Canada Inc. is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using SGS's GS_IMS91A50 method that delivers a 56-element package utilizing sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES and ICP-MS analytical techniques. One blank and one industry-approved standard for every twenty samples submitted is included in the sample stream. Random duplicates of selected samples are analyzed in addition to the in-house standard and duplicate policies of SGS Canada Inc. All reported assays are uncut.
All soil samples were analyzed for lithium at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, NL. Lithium package includes Lithium, Lithium Oxide, Tantalum, Niobium, and Tin. One gram of sample is digested to dryness in three acids (Nitric, Perchloric, and Hydrofluoric). After which HCl is added and brought to a boil on a hotplate. It is then topped to volume (200 ml) with distilled water and read on the ICP-OES.
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements and currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties for potential long-term cash flow. In mid-2021 Benton entered into the 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.
About Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead and Crippleback Lake Projects, and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company has also entered into a strategic alliance (the Alliance) with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck on the island of Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold district. Sokoman also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.
For further information, please contact:
CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 232
Email:thomas@chfir.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email:sstares@bentonresources.ca
Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President & CEO
Phone: 709-765-1726
Email:tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com
Website: www.bentonresources.ca, www.sokomanmineralscorp.com
Twitter: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX, @SokomanMinerals
LinkedIn: @BentonResources, @SokomanMinerals
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140944
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2023
Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2023youtu.be
Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, predicted that gold would outperform both Bitcoin and the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) in 2022, and he's calling for the same thing to happen in 2023.
"I don't like repeating myself, but if (gold is) going to be the best performer, it's the best performer," he told the Investing News Network. "I think that in 2023 gold will outperform, (but) my guess is in 2024 Bitcoin will be the best performer."
Soloway sees stocks struggling as a multi-year recession begins by the second half of next year, and noted that he doesn't see the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) making new highs for probably the next 10 to 15 years.
"The economy has been in overgrowth mode for such a long time due to stimulus that it means that we almost need a long period of undergrowth to bring it back to the mean, right? The average for longer-term growth," he said.
When asked about gold's downside and upside potential in 2023, Soloway said US$1,600 per ounce is the lowest he would expect to see. However, the yellow metal could take off if it can make it past resistance at US$2,050 to US$2,070.
"If gold can push through that, it's got clear sailing for a big short squeeze. I think it's one of the most underinvested assets out there," he said, adding that the metal could easily make it to US$2,300 or US$2,500 in 2023, or perhaps even higher.
In terms of Bitcoin, Soloway sees the cryptocurrency bottoming at around US$9,000 next year. "Once it gets there, I think it's going to coincide with regulation coming out, and then I think you actually start to see a move back up in Bitcoin," he noted.
He also thinks silver could move up in the next 12 months, although he cautioned that the market for the white metal can be volatile. "I actually personally think in 2023 you break out on silver," said Soloway. "But just be aware that it's got to get through this US$25, US$30 (per ounce) level or so before that breakout can occur."
Watch the interview above from Soloway for more on gold, silver, Bitcoin and more.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
VIDEO — Rick Rule: Still Bullish on Gold, Silver; Top Sectors for 2023
Rick Rule: Still Bullish on Gold, Silver; Top Sectors for 2023youtu.be
Gold and silver have disappointed some market participants in 2022, but Rick Rule remains bullish on precious metals.
"While certainly the thesis to the upside hasn't played out, the damage that was done to portfolios in precious metals was certainly less extreme than the damage that was done in other sectors," said Rule, who is proprietor at Rule Investment Media.
He didn't offer a prediction on when prices will move, but said even a small amount of interest in gold could be significant.
"It's important to note that gold is a very, very small asset class. You don't need to have an awfully big move from, as an example, bonds to gold to have an outsized move in the gold price. And that's precisely what I think is going to occur," Rule noted.
When asked which sectors he thinks will perform the best in 2023, Rule pointed to energy.
"I think if you are an income and value investor, particularly if you're Canadian, you stick in the Canadian oil and gas sector," he said, noting that the business is too good even for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ruin.
For speculators, uranium may be a better choice. "I have said for years … that an increase in the uranium price was inevitable, but maybe not imminent. I think now with the pace of Japanese restarts it's imminent and inevitable," Rule explained. "I think too that because the uranium equities disappointed so many people that while they aren't cheap, they also aren't expensive."
Watch the interview above for more from Rule on precious metals and energy, as well as his thoughts on the US Federal Reserve's path forward and the dangers of central bank digital currencies.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Scoping Study Commences
Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a Scoping Study ("the Study") at its flagship Hualilan Gold Project, San Juan Argentina.
Highlights
- Mining Plus appointed as managers for the Hualilan Gold Project Scoping Study1
- Study includes a senior team that has worked on the majority of Argentina's significant mines
- Study will be based on an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) expected in Q1 next year
- Study will include the option of a staged start-up based on the existing high-grade core of mineralisation at Hualilan of 1.1 million ounces AuEq at 5.6 g/t AuEq2,3
- Study will evaluate the use of renewable power options as well as local grid power
Mining Plus has been appointed as managers of the Scoping Study. Mining Plus is a leading international mining consultancy group with a global team of 150+ mining professionals servicing projects across continents including Australia, North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. The Scoping Study will utilise consultants from the Mining Plus South American office based in Lima Peru. The two key principals overseeing the Scoping Study are Australians with over 15 years combined experience living and working in Latin America.
In addition to Mining Plus, the Scoping Study work will be augmented by a team of leading Senior Consultants based in San Juan, Argentina appointed by the Company. This team includes local Infrastructure and Power specialists, Environmental and Hydrological Engineers, Mining Geologists and Open Pit and Underground Mining Engineers. The local San Juan team has collectively worked on the majority of Argentina's significant mines including, Velerado (Barrick Gold), Cerro Nego (Newmont), Alumbrera, Casposo, and Lundin Mining's Jose Maria project which currently undergoing a Feasibility Study.
The scoping Study will include an evaluation of a staged start-up option focussing on the existing high- grade core of 1.1 million ounces AuEq at 5.6 g/t AuEq 2,3 at Hualilan. Additionally, the Study will evaluate the use of renewable power options in addition to local grid power.
The final Scoping Study will be based on a planned update to the current 2.1 million ounce AuEq2 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")2 which will be completed in the first quarter 2023. It is anticipated the Scoping Study will be completed during Q2 2023.
Work Streams
Significant progress has been made towards defining the scope of study with preliminary pit optimisation work and a preliminary high-level economic evaluation completed. This work will be updated when the new MRE is available in Q1.
Stage 1 Metallurgical testing has been completed at SGS’s Lakefield office, Canada, which has defined the flow sheet. Stage 2 metallurgical testing, also being undertaken by SGS in their Lakefield office, has commenced, which will include variability open circuit flotation testwork, comminution testing, solid liquid separation and concentrate and tailings thickening, filtering and dewatering testing, and viscosity testing of tailings for pumping design.
An Archaeological Study has been completed with environmental baseline monitoring underway. Social and Community Streams are ongoing, are well organised and in progress as part of the Company’s normal day to day operations.
The open pit geotechnical evaluation is to commence shortly. Initial hydrology is underway with the drilling of the first water well completed and pump out testing expected to start in January. Geotechnical logging of this first well is encouraging. At least one more water well will be drilled and pump out testing completed as part of the Study.
Benchmarking from comparable mining operations in South America and Argentina is largely completed. The Study will include deriving costs calculated from first principles based on material take offs, preliminary budgets and factorised costs, to allow a seamless transition into a Pre-Feasibility Study.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Challenger Exploration, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
VIDEO — Nick Barisheff: Investors Liquidating Gold — "It's Never Happened Like This"
Nick Barisheff: Investors Liquidating Gold — "It's Never Happened Like This"youtu.be
As market participants continue to grapple with inflation, some are having to sell their gold.
Nick Barisheff, CEO of BMG Group, said it's the worst year ever for mutual fund redemptions that he's experienced. His company's three precious metals mutual funds are faring better than others, but are still seeing investors cash out.
"It's never happened like (this). We've always had very minimal redemptions," he said. "But now we're getting redemptions even in the orders of bullion bars, which are normally never redeemed, never traded — (these investments are) sitting in Brink's and so on. But now we're seeing people having to liquidate their physical bullion holdings as well."
Investors access BMG Group's precious metals mutual funds through financial advisors, and Barisheff has heard from these financial advisors that their clients are making redemptions because they needed access to cash — for example, to keep up with inflation or for mortgage costs. "That's a very bad sign going into 2023," he said.
Gold didn't act as it was expected to in 2022, and according to Barisheff the US dollar's strength is the main culprit. Next year, however, the American currency will face numerous macro risks, including China and Russia's push for a new currency that would be used by BRICS nations, and the potential for Saudi Arabia to price oil in a currency other than the US dollar.
"If any one of those things happens, the reserve currency status of the US dollar is over," he said.
The yellow metal could also be pushed higher by any number of black swan events, but Barisheff noted that when that happens it will probably become tough for investors to get their hands on gold.
"The people who have delayed and waited — when they finally come around to deciding they need to buy some (gold), not only will the price be much higher than it is today, but the availability would be considerably less," he said.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold, silver and the stock market.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Sylla Gold: Exploring West Africa’s Underexplored Highly Prospective Gold Greenstone Belt
Sylla Gold (TSX.V:SYG) explores and acquires gold properties throughout West Africa through an experienced management team with a track record of success. The company’s flagship asset, the Niaouleni gold project, covers over 17,200 hectares within an emerging gold camp in the prolific Birimian greenstones of southwest Mali.
Niaouleni project runs continuously south along Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankora Corridor, on strike with Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold Deposit. The Kobada deposit contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves. Additionally, to the north of Toubani within the same corridor is Cora Gold’s Sanankoro Project, which has an Indicated Resource of 16.1 Mt at 1.27 g/t Au for 657,000 oz of contained gold and an Inferred Resource of 8.7 Mt at 0.94 g/t Au for 263,000 oz of contained gold. These significant resource estimates on adjacent properties indicate the blue sky potential of the Niaouleni project as exploration continues on all three.
Sylla Gold recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, which included 6,754 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and an additional 10,600 metres of aircore drilling. Assays from the RC drilling indicated 48 out of 57 holes hit high-grade gold mineralization up to 5.17 g/t over 25 metres. The aircore drilling was used as a first-pass reconnaissance style drilling and identified multiple additional gold targets for follow-up RC drilling.
Company Highlights
- Sylla Gold is a Canadian exploration and development mining company focusing on highly prospective assets within Mali, a West African country known for its gold deposits.
- Despite a long gold mining history, Mali still contains underexplored assets that have received little to no exploration using modern technologies and techniques.
- The flagship Niaouleni asset covers 17,200 hectares within the newly discovered Birimian greenstone gold belt, which runs along southwest Mali.
- The company’s Niaouleni asset is adjacent to Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold Project which contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves.
- The Niaouleni's close proximity to prolific gold discoveries indicates the potential for future discoveries and development.
- Sylla Gold recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, results of which indicate that 48 out of 57 holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization up to 5.17 g/t gold over 25m.
- An experienced management team with a track record of success in West Africa leads the company towards fully exploring its blue-sky gold asset.
This Sylla Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Sylla Gold (TSX.V:SYG) to receive an Investor Presentation
Candelaria Announces Appointment of Manuel Gomez to Its Board of Directors
Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Manuel Gomez has been appointed to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company effective December 15, 2022. Mr. Gomez was previously a director of the Company from March 17, 2016 until February 1, 2021.
Mr. Manuel Gomez holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, and an MBA from City University in Zurich. Mr. Gomez received his CFA in 1993. Mr. Gomez worked as a Fund manager at UBS where he was responsible for a US$500 million fund investing in Spain and Portugal. He was a Senior Vice President at the Credit Suisse Group and in 2008 founded Horizon Asset Management where he acts as CEO. Mr. Gomez has been involved in mining and alternative investments sectors since 2008. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors (London), an institute that aims towards educating board members on corporate governance.
Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: “Mr. Gomez represents a significant shareholding in Candelaria, and brings a wealth of experience in the Mexican mining sector which will be highly valuable to the Company in the future.”
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Dr. Neil O’Brien
Chairman
+1 604 349 5992
For further information, please contact:
Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF), to receive an Investor Presentation
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.