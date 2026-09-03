Benton and Metals Creek Acquire an Additional 262 Claim Units at Smoking Gun Hydrogen-Helium in Newfoundland, Await Final Result from Soil Gas Sampling Program

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Companies" or "Metals Creek") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (the "Companies" or "Benton") announces that it has acquired an addition 262 claim units thru staking (See Figure 1) expanding the Smoking Gun HydrogenHelium Project in the Deer Lake Basin. The Companies are currently awaiting results from the recently completed (See News Release: August 18, 2026) soil gas program. This program entailed two regional soil gas programs at Parson's Pond and Smoking Gun Hydrogen-Helium projects. Rudy Willick of Rudiger Re-Chem from Neuanlage, Saskatchewan oversaw the execution and implementation of these programs. The Companies will plan an inaugural drill program to test favourable targets for Hydrogen (H) and Helium (He) after compiling the results.
Both these projects are located in Western Newfoundland and cover large portions of prospective large sedimentary basins (Parson's Pond Basin and Deer Lake Basin) which have been under explored for both H and He. Both basins are interpreted to be highly prospective environments to host both H and He with the presence of porous sandstones and conglomerates with associated mudstones and shales capping these formations. More importantly, the presence of chrome, serpentine with associated groundwater provide the mechanism to produce hydrogen including regional fault structures providing a pathway for H or He to migrate to the structural trap.
Figure 1: Smoking Gun Project Location Map
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Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.
About Metals Creek Resources Corp.
Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold Mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).
Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
709-424-1141
Metals Creek Resources Corp
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312723