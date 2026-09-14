Belo Sun Mining Provides Update on Proceedings Related to the Installation License for the Volta Grande Gold Project In Brazil

Belo Sun Mining Provides Update on Proceedings Related to the Installation License for the Volta Grande Gold Project In Brazil

Belo Sun Mining Corp. (TSX: BSX,OTC:BSXGF) (OTCQX: BSXGF) (the "Company" or "Belo Sun") announced that its wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary, Belo Sun Mineração Ltda. ("Belo Sun Mineração"), was formally notified on September 11, 2026, of a request for suspension of provisional relief (Suspensão de Tutela Provisória, or "STP") filed by Brazil's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office ("MPF") before the Brazilian Supreme Court ("STF"), concerning the Installation License ("LI") for the Company's Volta Grande Gold Project (the "Project") in Pará, Brazil.

The STP proceeding (STP 1.156/PA) seeks to immediately suspend the judicial decision issued by the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region ("TRF-1") on February 13, 2026, in Interlocutory Appeal No. 1004658-74.2026.4.01.0000, which reinstated the LI and authorized the resumption of regular installation activities. The decision found that the Company had demonstrated compliance with the applicable judicial requirements, including completion of an Indigenous Component Study ("ECI") based on primary data and consultation under the applicable protocol. The MPF also seeks the continuation of that suspension until a final and non-appealable judgment is rendered in the underlying civil public action concerning the ECI.

STF President Justice Edson Fachin issued an order dated September 2, 2026 and directed Belo Sun Mineração, the State of Pará, the Federal Government, FUNAI and the Municipality of Senador José Porfírio to respond within a common 72-hour deadline. The State of Pará and Belo Sun have already filed their response, requesting that the STP be denied.

Clovis Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun commented: "We remain confident in the strength and validity of our Installation License. The TRF-1 court reinstated the license after confirming that we fully satisfied all judicial conditions, including completing the Indigenous Component Study with primary data and carrying out transparent consultations. These are facts which have been previously acknowledged by FUNAI. A STP is an exceptional procedural remedy that requires a showing of a concrete risk of serious harm to public order, health, safety or the economy. As we continue working collaboratively through the conciliation process, we see no basis for such an emergency suspension and will vigorously defend the project and validity of the Installation License."

The STF is expected to rule on the interim request after receiving the responses from the parties and interested entities formally notified in the proceeding, followed by a submission from the Prosecutor General's Office.

The LI remains reinstated and in effect while the STF considers the submissions.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "BSXGF".

For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at info@belosun.com or 1-888-516-4171.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the continued advancement of the Project, the Company's and interested parties' responses to the STP filed by the MPF and timelines for responses and rulings imposed by the STF, conciliation process with FUNAI and the ongoing review and update of the Project's studies. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include, without limitation, actions by the MPF and other parties, rulings or orders of the STF or other courts, changes in the regulatory environment, risks related to the ability of the Company to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability of the Company to advance the Project to the construction phase, and other risks described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.


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