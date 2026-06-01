Bedford Announces Completion of Spring 2026 Drill Program at Sheppard Lake Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Bedford Metals Corp.

June 1st, 2026 TheNewswire —Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: 08D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the "Company" or "Bedford") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Spring 2026 diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Sheppard Lake Uranium Project located in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

The Spring 2026 program comprised four NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,135.7 metres. Of the four holes completed, two holes tested the TZ1 target area and two holes tested the TZ2 target area. All drill holes were surveyed using a Scout Pro downhole gamma probe, providing continuous radiometric data throughout each hole.

A total of 218 drill core samples were examined using a Radiation Solutions RS-125 Super-SPEC handheld gamma-ray spectrometer and subsequently submitted to Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory specializing in uranium geochemistry and assays. Analytical results are expected in the near term.

The drilling program successfully tested priority structural and alteration targets identified through previous exploration programs. Geological logging confirmed the presence of multiple favourable lithologies and alteration systems commonly associated with Athabasca Basin uranium mineralization, including graphitic paragneiss, brittle and ductile shear structures, clay alteration, hematite-albite alteration, and sulphide mineralization.

Notably, drill hole SHP-26-05 intersected a pegmatite-hosted interval that returned elevated spectrometer readings, including a peak uranium value of 121.1 ppm uranium and a U/Th ratio of 2.52. Additional anomalous uranium readings were recorded in hole SHP-26-06, where elevated radiometric responses were associated with extensive alteration and sulphide mineralization. These intervals have been submitted for laboratory analysis and will be evaluated alongside the complete assay dataset.

The program also identified several structurally controlled alteration zones characterized by albite, chlorite, illite, kaolinite, and hematite assemblages, as well as significant pyrite-bearing corridors that warrant further investigation. Average core recovery across the program was 98.7%, providing excellent geological and structural information for ongoing interpretation.

"We are very pleased with the successful completion of our Spring drilling campaign at Sheppard Lake," stated Peter Born, President of Bedford Metals. "The program has provided valuable geological, structural and radiometric data that continue to enhance our understanding of the mineralizing system at Sheppard Lake. Encouraging uranium spectrometer readings, favourable alteration assemblages, and the identification of multiple prospective structural corridors support our belief that the project hosts significant exploration potential. We look forward to receiving assay results and incorporating these findings into the next phase of exploration."

All drill core was systematically logged, photographed, sampled, and subjected to comprehensive quality assurance and quality control procedures. Standards, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals. Samples were securely transported and hand-delivered to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The Company will provide further updates upon receipt and interpretation of analytical results.

Francis R. Newton, PGeo, (OGQ No. 2129), a consultant to Bedford and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

For further information, please contact the Company at info@bedfordmetals.com or 604-622-1199 or visit the Company's website at www.bedfordmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,
Bedford Metals Corp. 
"Peter Born"
President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.  When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information including, but not limited to, the Company's interpretations of exploration and drilling results; and results from the Company's drilling program.   Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

 

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