Bedford Metals

TSXV:BFM

Bedford Metals Corp. is a Canada-based company. The Company is in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral exploration properties. Its projects include Margurete Gold Project, Hewitt Point Project and Enid Project. The Margurete Gold Property is located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company owns approximately 530 hectares (ha) of minerals claims additionally in the Philips Arm Gold Camp. These additional claims are known as the Hewitt Point Project. The Company owns approximately 739 hectares of mineral claims additionally in the Phillips Arm Gold Camp known as the Enid Project, which adjoins the Company's Margurete Gold Project.

