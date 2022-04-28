13 Poster Presentations Include Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Investigational Treatment NOV03 as well as Data on XIPERE® for Suprachoroidal Use Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced the presentation of 13 scientific poster presentations during the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology annual meeting, which will take place in ...

BHC:CA,BHC