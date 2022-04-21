Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced its exclusive ONE by ONE and Biotrue ® Eye Care Recycling programs have recycled a total of 48,235,850 million units, or 290,145 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials, which is the equivalent of the weight of approximately 31 elephants. 1 Both programs are made possible through a ...

BHC:CA,BHC