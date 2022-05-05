Bausch + Lomb Corporation a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 common shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. A wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health is offering all of the common shares, and Bausch + Lomb will not receive any of the proceeds from the IPO. The Selling Shareholder has granted the ...

BHC:CA,BHC