Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2024

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa's Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

True North Copper

TNC:AU
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Bausch Health to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results on Feb. 22

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. EST to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Time:

8:00 a.m. U.S. EST

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

To participate in the live Q&A session, please register using this link to receive a PIN, which will be sent an hour before the conference call.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.comKevin Wiggins
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

Cleo Diagnostics

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the December 2023 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Expected to Reach $4.26 Billion in 2030

FN Media Group News Commentary - Recent reports show that the Multiple myeloma Diagnostic market will continue to grow in the next several years. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell cancer. Normal plasma cells are recognized as an important component of the immune system. The immune system is made up of various types of cells that work together to fight infections and other diseases. The main types of white blood cells in the immune system are lymphocytes (lymph cells) such as T-cells and B-cells. Multiple myeloma develops when these plasma cells become cancerous in nature and grow abnormally. A report from Data Bridge Market Research said that the North American multiple myeloma diagnostic market which was USD 3732.64 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5390.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The report said: " The main factors driving the market growth of the multiple myeloma diagnostics market are technological advancement and rising clinical studies for the management of multiple myeloma. Furthermore, rising disposable income is expected to drive the growth of the multiple myeloma diagnostic market. Government funds and initiatives for effective research and development are assisting in the discovery of new drugs for better treatment of multiple myeloma for the multiple myeloma diagnostic market. The rising prevalence of multiple myeloma is driving up demand for treatment. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 statistics… The increasing number of R&D projects to develop novel treatments for multiple myeloma is driving market growth… Such developments will also contribute to market growth." Active companies in the markets this week include: Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF) (TSXV: TELO), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO).

CABTREO Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris Now Available in the U.S.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the U.S. launch of CABTREO™ (clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel, 1.2%0.15%3.1% indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older

"With today's launch of CABTREO, millions of Americans who suffer from acne each year have access to a new once-daily triple-combination topical acne treatment," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, said. "In many instances, acne treatment requires using multiple products and dosing regimens, which can pose a number of challenges for patients. CABTREO has the potential to simplify dosing with a once daily topical acne treatment regimen."

Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals for IPX203

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal"), granting Knight the exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize IPX203 in Canada and Latin America. IPX203 is a novel, oral formulation of carbidopalevodopa (CDLD) extended-release capsules designed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

IPX203 contains immediate-release (IR) granules and extended-release (ER) coated beads. The IR granules consist of CD and LD, with a disintegrant polymer to allow for rapid dissolution. The ER beads consist of LD, coated with a sustained release polymer to allow for slow release of the drug, a mucoadhesive polymer to keep the granules adhered to the area of absorption longer, and an enteric coating to prevent the granules from disintegrating prematurely in the stomach.

Bold Ventures Signs One-Year Agreement with Investor News Network

Grid Battery Metals Appoints New Qualified Person, Mr. Steven McMillin, P.G. for Its Lithium Projects in Nevada

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

×