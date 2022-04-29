Bausch Health Companies Inc. will release its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 . Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call. Conference Call Details About Bausch Health Bausch ...

BHC:CA,BHC