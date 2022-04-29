Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 . Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast:

http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations

Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 317-6003 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-6061 (International)

+1 (866) 284-3684 (Canada)

Participant Passcode:

7057450

Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 344-7529 (United States)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

+1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)

Replay Passcode:

9348170 (replay available until May 17, 2022)

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-companies-inc-will-release-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-10-301536015.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

