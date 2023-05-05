CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 9, 2023.

May 2 nd

Presentation Ticker(s)
Northern Graphite Corp. OTCQB: NGPHF | TSXV: NGC
Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
Invinity Energy Systems PLC OTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES
Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
Ur-Energy Inc. NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE
Discovery Silver Corp. OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV
Desert Gold Ventures Inc. OTCQB: DAUGF | TSXV: DAU
Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Inc. Pink: CDSG


May 3 rd

Presentation Ticker(s)
Jindalee Resources Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
Candente Copper Corp. OTCQB: DNCUF | TSX: DNT
Minera Alamos Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
CleanTech Lithium PLC OTCQB: CTLHF | LSE: CTL
Regenx Technology Corp. OTCQB: RGXTF | TSXV: RGX
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
Highland Copper Company Inc. OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
Renforth Resources Inc. OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR
Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
Li-Metal Corp. OTCQB: LIMFF | CSE: LIM


May 4 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc. OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU
Pan Global Resource, Inc. OTCQB: PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ
IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
Euro Manganese Inc. OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
ENRG Elements Limited OTCQB: EELFF | ASX: EEL
Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Vancouver, Canada focused on CopperZincSilverLead exploration in Arizona today announced that Rick Trotman, President & CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2, 2023.

DATE : May 2
TIME: 11:30 am Eastern
LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2/3

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has now made its fifth and final payment due under the option agreement with MinQuest, Ltd. and Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allegiant Gold Ltd. (together "Allegiant") originally announced April 19, 2018 (the "Option Agreement"). The final payment was made on a 5050 basis and consisted of US$100,000 cash and the issuance of a total of 261,813 common shares, at a deemed price of C$0.64 per share. This payment completes Barksdale's commitment under the Option Agreement for the acquisition a 100% undivided interest in the 760-acre Four Metals project, located in Santa Cruz County, strategically located approximately 3km south of the Company's flagship Sunnyside project and 2km west of the 100% owned San Antonio project within the Patagonia Mountains of Arizona. The shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 25, 2023.

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a permitting update related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver exploration program in Arizona.

On March 13, 2021, the United States Forest Service ("USFS") completed the 45-day objection period, which represented the final opportunity for public input into the permitting process for the Sunnyside project. Two objections were filed during the objection period and the USFS is currently working on providing detailed responses, which will be sent to the respective parties in due course. The USFS has informed the Company that it will utilize the 30-day extension to the 45-day objection response period. As such, the USFS currently forecasts completion of the objection response period on or before May 29, 2023.

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to report that 8,050,287 common share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of $0.55 issued on September 29 and October 1, 2020, have now been exercised prior to their January 31, 2023 expiry. The warrant exercises generated gross proceeds of approximately $4.4 million, with approximately $3.8 million coming from warrant exercises in January 2023. As of February 3, the Company's unaudited cash position is approximately $6.6 million with issued capital of 80,239,886 common shares.

Barksdale CEO Rick Trotman comments, "We would like to thank all of those that exercised their warrants over the past twelve months. Our great shareholder base, including Teck Resources, Delbrook Capital Advisors, US Global Investors, among others, have ensured that the Company is fully funded to execute our fully permitted San Antonio drilling program as well as to initiate drilling at Sunnyside when the final permit is delivered in the next few months."

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant permitting progress related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. The United States Forest Service ("USFS") has informed the Company that it intends to publish a draft Decision Memorandum ("DN") and Finding of No Significant Impacts ("FONSI") for Barksdale's proposed seven-year exploration drilling program at its Sunnyside project in Arizona on January 25, 2023. This is a major milestone for Barksdale and allows the USFS to initiate the final step of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process which will culminate with the approval of Barksdale's Plan of Operations ("PoO").

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 1,032,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $516,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the final tranche of our previously announced Private Placement. It ended up at $4,810,000. We could have hung around for another week and closed more, but we just wanted to get this closed and focus on getting more great results out on our drilling and exploration program at Nisk," said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "At the risk of being repetitive, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska."

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 592,646,424 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.58% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 4, 2023 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com.

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 547,120,746 44,468,483 92.48 % 7.52 %
Alison C. Beckett 583,994,843 7,594,386 98.72 % 1.28 %
Robert J. Harding 522,664,840 68,924,389 88.35 % 11.65 %
Kathleen A. Hogenson 588,416,966 3,172,263 99.46 % 0.54 %
C. Kevin McArthur 587,095,068 4,494,161 99.24 % 0.76 %
Philip K. R. Pascall 551,184,304 40,404,925 93.17 % 6.83 %
A. Tristan Pascall 585,779,989 5,809,240 99.02 % 0.98 %
Simon J. Scott 590,383,265 1,205,964 99.80 % 0.20 %
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 587,704,593 3,884,636 99.34 % 0.66 %
Geoff Chater 590,650,007 939,222 99.84 % 0.16 %


For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") and flow-through units (the "FT Units").

The NFT Units have been repriced from $0.075 to $0.07 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"). The new terms of each NFT Warrant entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $715,000.

The Company will now issue 6,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $715,000, each Unit consisting of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 36 months following the date of issuance.

Tinka Resources: A Mining Company with Significant Zinc Resources in Peru, CEO Clips Video

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF the exploration company with a major zinc resource in Peru, is focused on improving and growing its resources. With partners like Nexa Resources and Buenaventura, Tinka's flagship Ayawilca project boasts a significant mineral resource of zinc, silver, tin, and lead, making it a promising investment opportunity for those interested in zinc stocks.

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF)

https://tinkaresources.com/

Teck and CPKC Announce Long-term Rail Agreement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that CPKC and Teck Coal Limited have entered into a long-term rail agreement for the transportation of steelmaking coal from Teck's four operations in southeastern B.C. The agreement builds on existing services in place and runs until the end of 2026.

In support of building green transportation corridors and as a shared commitment to sustainability, CPKC and Teck intend to collaboratively develop a unique pilot program that integrates the use of CPKC's hydrogen locomotives into Teck's steelmaking coal supply chain. It is anticipated that this effort will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with testing commencing in early 2024.

