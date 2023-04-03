Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces an Update on Community and Social Initiatives at the Punitaqui Project in Chile and Grant of PSU

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMFOTCQB: BTRMF) (“Battery” or “BMR” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on our ESG initiatives. As previously reported, BMR has been working closely with Integratio Mediação Social e Sustentabilidade (“Integratio”), and have recently completed a policy, strategy and implementation guide for current and future social and community engagement and reporting. This policy is the foundation for positive, proactive, and mutually beneficial engagement and partnership with our local communities and includes a social management manual, a community relations and communication plan and implementation guide, a donation and sponsorship guide, a social management manual and a guide for the preparation of annual sustainability reports that the company plans to make public in both English and Spanish. Integratio is a socio-environmental management, strategic relationship, and stakeholder engagement consultant group operating for over 17 years and based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Granting of Performance Share Units

BMR is also announcing the granting of a total of 2,330,000 Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) to 13 management personnel, officers, and directors of the Company. The vesting for the PSUs shall be determined by the Company’s stock close price. The PSUs will be fully vested on any single day that the Company’s closing stock price reaches or exceeds CAD $0.50, within the performance cycle, which commenced on March 30, 2023, and will end on March 30, 2026. Upon vesting, the persons who received the PSUs will be entitled to receive any of the following as determined by the Company in its sole discretion: (a) the number of common shares of the Company equal to the number of vested PSUs, (b) a cash amount equal to the number of vested PSUs multiplied by the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the business day immediately prior to the date the PSUs become vested; or (c) a combination of (a) and (b).

Battery CEO Martin Kostuik states: “The allocation of incentive shares is in alignment of BMR’s mission to maintain and enhance our positive and productive relationship with shareholders while accordingly incentivising our management and board who are unilaterally working towards positioning BMR into cash flowing via the resumption of operations at our Punitaqui copper mine in Chile.”

“In addition, we are proud to update our investors regarding our achievements to develop productive, ethical, and transparent relationships with our surrounding communities. It is our duty to our shareholders, employees, and communities to promote sustainable growth supported by safe, and socially responsible business practices while developing long-term resources. We look forward to progressing advancement of our relationships with the people of the communities of Potrerillos and Punitaqui as we continue working diligently to restart our Punitaqui copper mine in the coming months of 2023.”

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral’s mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a near-term resumption of operations of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. (including ESI’s wholly owned USA operating subsidiary, Ozzie’s, Inc.), a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Mineral Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol “BMR” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BTRMF”. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830

info@bmrcorp.com

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

www.investorbrandnetwork.com/

310.299.1717 Office

editor@investorbrandnetwork.com

Twitter: @BMRcorp_

www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to secure the Advances under the Loan Agreement, timing of the completion of the Company’s audit, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Martin Kostuik, CEO

+1 604-229-3830

info@bmrcorp.com

Company Website

https://bmrcorp.com/

Source

